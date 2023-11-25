Hong Kong’s Christmas cocktails: 5 festive drinks at the city’s best bars

There are plenty of reasons to love to the festive season in Hong Kong, but the city’s seasonal drinks offerings are right up there with Santa himself. Here’s how to make the most of the Christmas spirit on your nights out this month.

Hong Kong’s best Christmas cocktails to try this festive season

DAN RYAN’S SPICED CHERRY BELLINI

Spiced Cherry Bellini

Available until January 2, Dan Ryan’s Chicago Grill’s bright and splashy Christmas drinks menu features a variety of festive tipples. As the name suggests, the bubbly Spiced Cherry Bellini puts a warm and fragrant spin on the original classic. Along with a range of sharing-style party menus, your festive season is bound to get off to a spicy start.

Festival Walk, Ocean Terminal, Cityplaza and Lee Tung Avenue

THE HARI’S DEAR FRIEND SANTA

Dear Friend Santa

Cocktail aficionados are in for a treat at The Hari, located in the heart of Wan Chai. This month, the hotel’s picturesque outdoor venue The Terrace is offering mulled wine along with a festive new cocktail appropriately called Dear Friend Santa. Blending sake, mulled wine extract and grapefruit, it’s festive, delicious and severely Instagrammable.

330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai

AQUA’S BERRY AND GOLD MARTINI

Berry and Gold Martini

With its postcard-perfect views over the Hong Kong island skyline, Tsim Sha Tsui favourite Aqua is the ideal spot to impress your visitors this festive season. They’ll be even more impressed with the venue’s Christmassy Berry and Gold Martini, made from Tanqueray gin, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, lemon and an egg-white topping.

17/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Road

UMA NOTA’S CHRISTMAS MULLED WINE

Christmas mulled wine

Rustic-chic neighbourhood hangout Uma Nota, known for its inventive Japanese and Brazilian street fare and cocktails, is also getting into the Christmas spirit this year with a festive and flavourful dinner menu. Its Exotic Christmas Dinner Menu, available on December 24-26, includes amodern take on mulled wine(red wine, Cachaca, homemade Yuzu cordial, orange juice, cinnamon and cloves), servedalongside festive treats such as a dark chocolate and raspberry yule log. Very merry indeed.

38 Peel Street, Central

LPM RESTAURANT & BAR’S JEAN À JEAN

Jean à Jean

Jean à Jean is French poet and artist Jean Cocteau’s love letter to beloved partners who accompanied and influenced him throughout his life. This festive cocktail combo, inspired by traditional mulled wine and elevated with a combination of spices, includes a Rémy Martin VSOP cognac kick and warm after tones of rooibos tea. The drinks are served either hot or cold in two different hand painted clay pots inspired by Cocteau’s trademark “faces”.

23-29 Stanley Street, Central

This story first appeared here.