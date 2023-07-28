How to get over a hangover, according to Asia’s best bars

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 awards ceremony took place in Hong Kong last week, celebrating the best and the booziest in the business. Yet whilst the party went on into the late hours — and what happened in Hong Kong that week stays in Hong Kong that week — we wanted to know more about the morning after. How do some of the best bar owners, bartenders, and bar industry heavyweights in Asia get over their hangover? What are their top tips, healing herbs, or curing concoctions? From hair of the dog to hikes in Hong Kong, here’s what we found out.

Hong Kong was brimming with emotion last week as the bar industry gathered at the Rosewood Hong Kong to celebrate this year’s ranking of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. A reunion for many across the region, the event welcomed bartenders, influencers, and drinks industry experts into an evening of praises and raises of plenty glasses.

Despite our arrival in the midst of Typhoon Talim, we also made it to the event, in heat and humidity, to ask some of the greatest stars of the evening about their hangover cure. From healthy and wholesome hacks to hair of the dog and hair-raisingly sexy responses, find out what Asia’s best bars had to say below — including a tip from the bar crowned Asia’s best for the third year in a row.

How to get over your hangover, according to Asia’s 50 Best Bars

“More alcohol.” “More sleep.” “More alcohol, and electrolytes.”

In order of answer: Bai Jia Wei, Jerrold Khoo, and Ethan Chai of Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore (no. 32).

“Tons of water before you sleep, and maybe a hike with Jay Khan in the morning.”

“Tons of water for sure, and I’m going to eat well and sleep well.”

Minakshi Singh and Yangdup Lama of Sidecar, New Delhi (no. 18).

“A Bloody Mary. All day.”

Graham Kimura of Virtù, Tokyo (no. 20).

“To be honest, I usually say sex. Drink a lot of water and get fresh air. And sex.”

Beckaly Franks of Hong Kong’s The Pontiac, Artifact, Call Me Al, and the Ponty Cafe. Beckaly Franks is also recipient of the Altos Bartender’s Bartender Award this year.

“My favourite hangover cure is just tomato juice, maybe with a little bit of tequila.”

Ezra Star of Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong (no. 33).

“I’m going back to the airport tomorrow, and I think there is a wonderful airport bar, so I’m probably going to go get hair of the dog in the morning.”

“I’m going to Macau for a guest shift, so I think I will just keep drinking.”

Indra Kantono and Uno Jang of Jigger & Pony, Singapore (no. 2).

“Drink a lot of water. Somebody the other day told me that before they slept, they drank two litres of water. The next day they woke up and they were okay, so I’m going to try that.”

Jay Khan of Coa, Hong Kong (no. 1).

“First one: Miso soup. Second one: Martini. Third: a highball.”

Philip Bischoff of BKK Social Club, Bangkok (no. 3).

“A glass of fresh orange juice.” “A Negroni, hair of the dog. Why not?”

Devang Devsaria and Yash Bhanage of The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai (no. 35).

“Lime and a lot of salt, and sleep.”

“An Espresso Martini — it wakes you up and f*cks you up.”

Ankush Gamre and Raviraj Shetty of The Living Room, Mumbai (no. 48)

“A lot of water. Drink as much water as you can. Believe me, it works every night.”

Devender Sehgal of The Aubrey, Hong Kong (no. 17).

“I haven’t figured it out yet.”

“Same. I’m the worst with hangovers.”

Sebastian de la Cruz and Arron Grendon of Tropic City, Bangkok (no. 6).

[Hero Image Credit: Jigger & Pony/50 Best]