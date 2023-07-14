Lobster Bar at the Island Shangri-la welcomes all-star mixologists this July

With Hong Kong hosting the Asia’s 50 Best Bars annual awards ceremony for the first time on 18 July, hospitality venues across the city are celebrating the drinks industry in their unique way. The Island Shangri-la is one of them.

Lobster Bar at the Island Shangri-la is bringing you an unparalleled cocktail experience this summer. From 13 to 20 July, it will host an exclusive pop-up event featuring an all-star line-up of mixologists from the World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

Titled ‘Staging Best of the Best: Meet the Elite Mixologists’, the one-week event will be spearheaded by Lobster Bar’s newly assigned bar manager Enrico Gonzato. He will be joined by Shingo Gokan from The SG Club in Tokyo (13 to 15 July), Gina Barbachano from Hanky Panky in Mexico (16 to 17 July) and Volkan Ibil from The Back Room, Shangri-la The Fort in Manila (19 to 20 July).

Celebrating the artistry of their craftsmanship, each guest mixologist will craft four of their own signature cocktails, plus a unique cocktail that pays tribute to the Island Shangri-la.

‘Staging Best of the Best: Meet the Elite Mixologists’

Enrico Gonzato

Throughout the week from 13 to 20 July, Lobster Bar’s new bar manager Enrico Gonzato will launch five exclusive cocktails: Adonis, Garibaldi, Highball, Martini and Rubber Duck Negroni. Shangri-La Gin mingles with Mancino Secco and the allure of pickled grape in his Martini; while Rubber Duck Negroni is a concoction combining Rinomato Bitter Scuro, Mancino Rosso Amaranto and a hint of banana.

Shingo Gokan

Hailing from The SG Club in Tokyo, which ranked 21st in Asia 50 Best Bars 2022, Shingo Gokan will be mixing drinks from 13 to 15 July. Guests will be treated to four cocktails: Kagoshima Geisha, Martini Over Rice, Speak Low and Vino de Lequio; plus Lobster Mary, which is tailored exclusively for Lobster Bar.

Gina Barbachano

Gina Barbachano of Hanky Panky in Mexico, the world-renowned bar ranked 13th on the World’s 50 Best Bars

2022 list, will take over from 16 to 17 July. Her vibrant cocktail creations include Coley, Drunken Wonka, Latino Americano and Red Not Chili Peppers; as well as the Shangri-La-inspired cocktail Blue Moon.

Volkan Ibil

Wrapping up the event from 19 to 20 July is Volkan Ibil from The Back Room at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, which ranked 51st on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021. He will offer his signature Great Wall, Lion Milk, Sweet Liberty and Zeyprysha, adding on the Mexcales 1619 tailored for the Island Shangri-La.

Find out more about the ‘Staging Best of the Best: Meet the Elite Mixologists’ event or make a reservation via lbandgrill.isl@shangri-la.com or +852 2820 8560.