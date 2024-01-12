Yum seng! The must-have limited-edition spirits to complete your Lunar New Year 2024 celebrations

With Lunar New Year 2024 being the Year of the Dragon, it is only fitting for some of the best limited-editions from the world’s best spirit makers to have a place among your celebrations. After all, nothing is more worthy of a year that celebrates the Chinese zodiac’s most prosperous and majestic animal.

Whether you’re into whisky or wine, our list of the best picks of the season (and where to get them) will have you covered on all fronts. Not only are these bottles holding stellar spirits within, their designs – many of which were designed together with notable artists to bring this zodiac cycle’s wood dragon to life in unique ways – render these limited-editions as decorative pieces too, adding a touch of that dragon energy into your space.

Best Limited Edition Spirits For Lunar New Year 2024

Hennessy “Dragon’s Odyssey” Collection

The cognac house’s Lunar New Year tradition of working with Chinese artists continues with a collaboration with the award-winning Yang Yongliang. The artist, drawing from his childhood memories of an antique coin given to him by his grandmother, has created a gold digital art piece titled “Dragon’s Odyssey” for Hennessy’s 2024 limited editions, with Yang’s metallic dragons dancing across the Hennessy V.S.O.P, Hennessy X.O and Hennessy Paradis. The third, crafted by French porcelain house Bernardaud, is the most limited of the trio, with only 485 bottles available globally.

Discover the collection at the Hennessy ION Orchard pop-up at Level 1 Atrium B. The bottles are also available for purchase at official Hennessy retailers, and iShopChangi and Singapore Changi Airport for travellers.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition

The maker of the beloved Blue Label blend teams up with Taiwan-born Asian-American visual artist James Jean – whose works have been featured in promotional posters for award-winning movies like The Whale and Everything Everywhere All At Once – to create a unique bottle depicting a blue-white wood dragon bursting to life. Floral and fauna in similar tones surround Jean’s interpretation of the mythical creature, including auspicious elements like hummingbirds and chrysanthemums – a truly innovative spin.

Discover the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition here.

Penfolds Lunar New Year Collection

For oenophiles, look no further than Penfolds this Year of the Dragon. For starters, the wildly popular Grange was released 12 years ago – in the last Year of the Dragon. Second, the collection also includes the Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz. “389” is a highly auspicious number, with “3” symbolising new beginnings, “8” for prosperity and “9” for longevity. Third, each wine in the collection – which also includes the RWT Bin 798 Barossa Valley Shiraz and Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon – is housed in a deep red box with a glistening dragon wrapped around it. It doesn’t get more auspicious than this.

Discover more about the Penfolds Lunar New Year Collection here.

Bowmore 18-Year-Old Lunar New Year 2024 Edition

The premier Scottish distillery welcomes the Year of the Dragon with the 18-Year-Old Bowmore Lunar New Year 2024 Edition. Themed “Ascent to Greatness”, Bowmore draws inspiration from the Chinese folktale of the The Dragon’s Gate – or Long Men – where brave carps who successfully jump over the waterfall at the foot of the gate are able to transform into dragons and ascend into the sky. This tale lives on in the limited edition bottle’s packaging through vibrant illustrations, a mighty depiction that matches the exceptional whisky it holds within.

For more information, you may direct your enquiries to beamsuntory@upcyclecomms.com.

Glenfiddich 2024 Limited Edition Lunar New Year Gift Sets

Instead of designing the collection around the dragon, it is the Glenfiddich Stag that takes the form of the wood dragon in a design by Japanese artist Raku Inoue. Bowmore’s iconic motif is covered in leaves and flowers, as though it bloomed out of the forest. There are gift sets for the 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old, 18 Year Old and 21 Year Old Gran Reserva, with the first three complemented by a 22K gold glass or two each.

Discover more about the Glenfiddich 2024 Limited Edition Lunar New Year Gift Sets here.

The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Journey

Inspired by the journey of returning home for the new year and bringing your loved ones something special, The Macallan presents the second “A Night on Earth” release for the festive season. The house’s single malt Scotch whisky comes in a box that looks as though it’s been dipped in red, the perfect palette for illustrations by mixed-media artist Nini Sum to bloom forth.

A Night on Earth is available online here and at The Macallan House at Raffles Hotel.

