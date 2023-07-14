NIGO joins Penfolds as new creative partner for One by Penfolds

Penfolds and NIGO venture into new territory with the launch of a new creative partnership. This multi-year relationship will see the HUMAN MADE frontman direct the creative vision of the wine producer.

Celebrating what the brand calls “oneness,” the partnership kicked off last night in Hong Kong with the launch of One by Penfolds. The “Oneness” joins the differences and unique characteristics where One by Penfolds is sourced from. NIGO’s distinct characters — the crocodile, rooster, panda, and bear — match the regional nuances captured in each of the regional bottles that were crafted: Australia, France, China, and America, respectively.

“I have always loved and enjoyed wine, and Penfolds has always been one of my favorites. My creative partnership with Penfolds is a dream project for which I am grateful of the opportunity,”, said NIGO.

As part of the wine launch, a collection of soft goods has been released under NIGO’s HUMAN MADE label. The collection sees T-shirts and varsity jackets all reflecting the different animals motifs from the One by Penfolds collection.

“We are incredibly proud to name NIGO as Penfolds first-ever Creative Partner. NIGO is at the forefront of culture and design which makes him the ideal visionary to take the reins of One by Penfolds and work together with us across special Penfolds projects. We look forward to sharing this new Penfolds chapter with lovers of fashion, wine, art, and music all around the world,” said Kristy Keyte, Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer.

The entire collection along with pricing can be found below:

One by Penfolds Wines – HKD 200 – 250

• 2021 One by Penfolds Shiraz Australia

• 2021 One by Penfolds Cabernet Sauvignon Australia

• 2022 One by Penfolds Chardonnay Australia

• 2021 One by Penfolds Vin Rouge France

• 2021 One by Penfolds Grenache Syrah Mourvèdre France

• 2021 One by Penfolds Red Blend California

Human Made Merch

· Crocodile T-shirt HKD 850.00

· Rooster T-shirt HKD 850.00

· Bear T-shirt HKD 850.00

· Panda T-shirt HKD 850.00

· Crocodile Jacket HKD 12,195.00

· Rooster Jacket HKD 12,195.00

· Bear Jacket HKD 12,195.00

· Panda Jacket HKD 12,195.00

· Four Animal Jacket HKD 13,845.00

(Images: Penfolds)