The world’s most expensive coffees

For some, the early morning caffeine dose is what gets them out of the bed, while for many it is essential to keep them up for an all nighter. Whatever be the reason, a good cup of coffee is an instant mood lifter and unclogs the mind for the day. Coffee is a beverage that has strong connoisseurs who take their steaming cup of brewed beans very seriously.

Coffee has been a part of daily diet since time immemorial. Over centuries people have grown coffee beans to produce a drink with medicinal qualities or one that heightens the mood. Its strong aroma and rich exquisite flavour instantly engulfs your senses with one whiff.

It was probably around the 15th century that wild coffee plants were taken from Ethiopia to Arabia for proper cultivation and since then it gained popularity like no other. Legend also has it that in 850 CE Kaldi, an Arab goatherd, found his flock behaving rather strangely under the influence of the beans and on sampling them, laid out his discovery.

No matter what its origins may have been, today coffee is an indispensable part of the global diet. From a breakfast beverage, supper delight and a warm or cool evening drink to a star ingredient in cakes, ice creams and pancakes, coffee has been used in some of the most imaginative ways possible. Such is its popularity and demand that some of the most expensive coffees around the world cost hundreds of dollars for a pound.

Some of the best and most expensive coffees require a long drawn cultivation process. Take the Black Ivory coffee for instance. The Black Ivory Coffee Company in Thailand feeds the Arabica coffee beans to elephants. Similarly the Kopi Luwak is made from the defecated coffee seeds of the Asian palm civet. Owing to the high maintenance cost or the rarity of the coffee beans or their production process, the price of these coffees are high.

(Featured Image Credit: Craig McKay/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Joshua Davis/Unsplash)

Here are some of the most expensive coffees from around the world:

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand