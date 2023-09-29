Talisker launches “Talisker Wilderness Excursion” campaign in Hong Kong

The public is invited to savour a taste of the sea with the newly launched Talisker Wilder Seas Whisky and seafood pairing menus in collaboration with three restaurants in Hong Kong.

Embracing its heritage and “Made By The Sea” motto, the brand kicked off its “Talisker Wilderness Excursion” campaign with a sailing yacht experience exploring the Hong Kong coastline. Accompanying friends of the brand on the journey were certified spirits educator Eddie Nara and renowned actress Paisley Wu who shared the inspiring story of Talisker. Guests were invited to taste four Talisker whiskies — the core line Talisker 10-Year-Old, recently-launched Talisker Wilder Seas, and the soon-to-be-released Talisker Storm & Talisker Port Ruighe — while serenaded by celebrity Cantopop band RubberBand.

Talisker’s single malt Scotch whisky distillery is situated on the untamed coastline of Isle of Skye in Carbost, Scotland. In 1830, the MacAskill brothers braved the Atlantic Ocean to establish the island distillery which is now recognised across the world as an unwavering emblem of quality and authenticity. In over 190 years since its founding, Talisker has preserved its unique distillation process through fire, war, and financial crises — maintaining its signature peat and sea-salt nose which mirrors the wildness and warmth of the sea.

Explore the profiles of the new Talisker whiskies below.

Talisker Whisky Offerings

Talisker 10-Year-Old: The Iconic Single Malt Whisky A stalwart of the Talisker family that boasts a spicy complexity, peppery character, smoky smoothness, and a lingering peaty finish. Embracing a delightful combination of citrus sweetness, peat smoke, sea salt, and pepper, oysters are a perfect pairing for the heritage single malt. Talisker Wilder Seas: A Whisky for Ocean Conservation A limited-edition release that embodies the shared commitment of Talisker and environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans to preserve marine ecosystems. The bottle is made with 100% recycled glass and the neck tag is also made from recycled materials. For every bottle sold, Talisker is committing £3 to supporting Parley’s projects. Finished in French oak XO Cognac casks, Talisker Wilder Seas stays true to the brand’s signature maritime saltiness while offering fruity notes of sultanas and figs. Talisker Port Ruighe & Talisker Storm: Two Upcoming Releases in Hong Kong Talisker Port Ruighe undergoes a finish in port casks, infusing the concoction with succulent sweet notes of rich berry fruits. The name of the whisky hails from the main trading port on Skye from which Scottish merchants traded wines with Portuguese which would export the products around the world. Talisker Storm is a more intense version of Talisker whisky. Like a storm at sea, the bottle offers a more brooding, dark experience.

Savour the Taste of “Made by the Sea” in Partnership with Three Restaurants

Talisker partnered with three restaurants, Arcane, Harbourside Grill, and Sunset Grill, to bring the essence of Scotland to Hong Kong. The public is invited to relish the unique flavours of Talisker whiskies through these limited restaurant offerings.

Talisker x Arcane In the heart of Central, Michelin-starred restaurant Arcane offers an intimate and exclusive setting for guests to enjoy modern European cuisine. Chef-Owner Shane Osborn and Chef de Cuisine Sebastian Lorenzi have crafted a three-course Talisker tasting menu.

Priced at HK$988, the collaboration menu provides a three-course dining experience along with a welcome cocktail. The first course showcases Japanese fruit tomato with seared langoustine, smoked stracciatella, and truffle dressing. Accompanying this dish is the “Coastline” cocktail, a blend of Talisker 10-Year-Old, honey, white wine, lemon, and ginger, perfectly enhancing the tangy flavours. The second course presents steamed barramundi with bouchot mussel, brown shrimp, oyster mushroom, and shellfish bisque infused with Talisker 10-Year-Old whisky, imparting a delightful smoky touch. For the grand finale, guests will indulge in a miso parfait paired with a chocolate and banana wafer, salted caramel sauce, and whisky ice cream infused with the limited-edition Talisker Wilder Seas, offering hints of sultana and fig notes. Address: 3/F, 18 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong

Date: 20th September – 20th October, 2023

Click here to make a reservation Talisker x Harbourside Grill Harbourside Grill offers stunning panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, creating an inviting atmosphere filled with natural light and refreshing sea breezes for an unforgettable dining experience. Led by Executive Chef Armand Sablon, a Roux Scholarship recipient, the restaurant presents a seafood pairing menu infused with modern French finesse, perfectly complemented by Talisker whiskies. During the promotion period, guests can enjoy two a-la-carte pairings: “Gillardeau Oysters No. 3 & Talisker 10-Year-Old” priced at HK$388, and “Seafood Platter & Talisker Wilder Seas” priced at HK$688. An exclusive “Sip Slurp Shell” Talisker & oyster serving ritual awaits, where guests can savour the harmony of Talisker 10-Year-Old with oysters, relishing a sip of Talisker directly from the shell. Additionally, Harbourside Grill presents two Talisker whisky cocktails priced at HK$138. The refreshing and fruity “Peachy Delight” combines Talisker 10-Year-Old with peach purée, lime, honey water, fresh mint, and ginger ale. Meanwhile, the captivating “Sensational” cocktail blends Talisker Wilder Seas with homemade basil cordial and Fever Tree Tonic, offering a captivating fusion of flavours. For those seeking a single dram of whisky, Harbourside Grill offers Talisker 10-Year-Old and Talisker Wilder Seas by the glass, priced at HK$140 and HK$168 respectively, allowing guests to savour the unique characteristics of each expression. Address: Shop OTE 401, 4/F, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Date: 18th September – 31st October, 2023

Click here to make a reservation Talisker x Sunset Grill Located atop the Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, Sunset Grill is a seafood haven offering an intimate dining experience with full-length windows. The Talisker x Sunset Grill seafood pairing menu showcases tantalising dishes and a special cocktail inspired by the distillery’s rugged coastal heritage. Highlights include the grand “Seafood Platter & Talisker 10-Year-Old and Talisker Wilder Seas.” Priced at HK$888, it presents an opulent assortment of Fine de Claire No.3 oysters, snow crab legs, whole prawns, whole Boston lobster, Brittany bouchot mussels, and steamed clams. For refreshments, guests can indulge in the refreshing “Earl Grey Apple Highball” priced at $128, a bespoke cocktail featuring Talisker 10-Year-Old with clarified apple, Earl Grey cordial, and soda water. This vibrant cocktail beautifully showcases the whisky’s distinctive smoky, salty notes with a touch of fruitiness. Additionally, guests can savour Talisker 10-Year-Old and Talisker Wilder Seas by the glass, priced at HK$120 and HK$148 respectively. Address: 19/F, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, 9 Yi Tung Road, Tung Chung

Date: 18th September – 31st October, 2023

Click here to make a reservation

Please drink responsibly.