The best rooftop bars to visit in Hong Kong this month

As summer, with its dripping humidity and unpredictable weather cycle, gives way to cooler blue-sky days, there’s no better time to get reacquainted with the city’s finest rooftop destinations.

Cardinal Point

When Cardinal Point opened in July, it quickly established itself as a late-night haunt for the city’s elite and the go-to destination for luxury events. Situated on the 45th floor of Gloucester Tower, the bar comes with panoramic views in every direction and a terrace big enough for a small concert – yes, really. Despite its sky-high setting and plush interiors, bar manager John Nugent has achieved a unique balance: it’s buzzy without feeling overcrowded, the first-rate cocktails are surprisingly affordable and the moreish South Asian and Western bar snacks are anything but pretentious.

Forty-Five, Gloucester Tower Landmark, Central

Sevva

In a city where bars come and go, nothing has remained so utterly en vogue as Sevva. Since opening in 2008, it has been hailed as Hong Kong’s ultimate rooftop destination due to its wraparound terrace, unmatched views of Victoria Harbour and 12 am closing time on weekends. Signature Asian-inspired cocktails are accompanied by crowd-pleasing small plates, such as yin-yang prawns and wagyu beef bites. Pictured here are the refreshing Blue Breeze and Vespa libations.

25/F, Landmark Prince’s, 10 Chater Rd, Central

Sugar

The team from Quarry Bay’s smartest rooftop spot, Sugar, has sure been busy. Their new futuristic cocktail menu, created by head mixologist Lydia Wong, is comprised of nine unique tipples named after the solar system’s planets. Pictured is Neptune, a clear gin-based libation infused with ginger and pear liqueur, clarified chrysanthemum tea and white wine foam.

32/F, EAST Hong Kong, 29 Taikoo Shing Road, Taikoo Shing Tai Koo

Waterfall Bar, Grand Hyatt

A jewel in the crown of the sometimes-seedy Wanchai drinking scene, the Grand Hyatt’s elegant poolside Waterfall Bar is celebrating the end of summer with a live DJ every Friday and a new French-inspired menu based on the concept of an autumn guinguette, a type of outdoor tavern first popularised in France. Cocktails such as a cognac espresso martini and Martinique side car pair perfectly with the country’s greatest hits: baked camembert and black truffle croque monsieur. 11th Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong,

1 Harbour Rd, Wan Chai

The Terrace

Adjacent to the Hari Hotel’s upmarket sushi restaurant, Zoku, the Terrace is a haven of calm just two floors above Lockhart Road. The vibe here is distinctly cool, with sleek urban furnishings enveloped in tropical foliage. The bar kicks off the alfresco season with a revamped drinks menu and suitably decadent bar snacks including oysters and caviar. Their Wednesday “This is How We Roll” deal is probably Hong Kong’s best-kept secret: 90 minutes of free-flow martinis and maki rolls for just HK$298.

2/F, 330 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai

Still wanting more? Discover Hong Kong’s most imaginative cocktails here.

This story first appeared here.