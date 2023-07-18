The Glenrothes 42 single malt whisky launches in Hong Kong

The Glenrothes has just launched its 42-year-old expression. Since 1879, this Speyside distillery has been known for taking its time in creating its whiskies in limited batches. It has only been in recent years that its single malt has been picked up by a wider audience and added to the same discussion as some of the other prominent distilleries in the world of whisky.

This particular 42-year-old expression started its life in the early ’80s where it was drawn from four refill casks. The liquid gets its naturally deep amber tone from the four decades of maturation in oak casks. It boasts an intense and aromatic fragrance and is sweet and smooth in taste.

The Glenrothes profiles the 42 as:

Aroma:

Sun-ripened apricots, orange, peel, and sugared almonds Taste:

Rich sweet with brown sugar and honeycomb, light oak and a distinctive orange oil fragrance Finish:

Creamy sweet and velvety

Laura Rampling, Master Whisky Maker, commments on the expression with, “Part science, part alchemy, and a little bit of magic, the result is a beautifully elegant whisky that truly allows the bright and vibrant character of The Glenrothes to sing.”

Limited to just 1,134 bottles, this rare and collectible whisky is priced roughly at $62,000 HKD.