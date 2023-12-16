9 best cafes for specialty coffee in Bangkok

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to coffee in Singapore, especially when we have access to the whole spectrum, from local kopi and Melbourne-style lattes, to specialty roasts that have been carefully curated by experts. If you happen to be addicted to the latter, you’ll find the same dedication to the beans in Bangkok, where coffee roasters and baristas around the city have toiled to make sure you sip only the best brews all day. If you’re headed there for a well-deserved vacation and want to sample some of Bangkok’s best cups, these are the cafes serving the best specialty coffee.

9 best cafes for specialty coffee around Bangkok:

Ballad Coffee Bar

The team behind Klongsarn’s home cafe Walden has opened their new spot in Charoennakorn where soothing coffee beans meet vinyl music. Pick a seat by the gleaming window if this Bangkok cafe, or go upstairs to find a little collection of books. The coffee offerings start at THB 90, but we’d recommend their Coffee Libre (THB 120), a refreshing, fizzy concoction made with crafted coca cola and lime.

Ballad Coffee Bar. 1337 Chaoren Nakorn Rd. Open Sun – Mon 8am-5pm.

%Arabica

Kyoto’s popular coffee chain known for its minimalist aesthetic, %Arabica has just unveiled its latest branch at Sathorn’s lifestyle community Park Silom. The new branch still adamantly follows the same minimalist aesthetics from its previous outlets with the brand iconic “%” signage, all white counters, and sleek metallic lines. Choose from the cafe latte (starting at THB 130) or the smooth Kyoto latte (THB 150). There’s also a matcha latte (THB 150) in case you’re not keen on drinking coffee.

% Arabica (Park Silom) M/F Park Silom. BTS Saladaeng. Open daily 7am-9pm.

Walden Cafe

Not under our usual radar for sure, but if you have the chance to head to Klongsan, this spot is an OG for quality beans you can trust. The coffee options start at THB 60, but we’d recommend you go for their creme brulee crumble latte topped with caramelised sugar and cookie crumbs for THB 100.

Walden Cafe. 451 Somdet Chao Phraya Rd, Khlong San. Open daily 8am-5pm. Tel. 093-664-4615

La Cabra Ari

After opening its first outpost in Talat Noi, the Danish coffee roastery known for its light roasted beans has expanded its empire to Ari. The venue still sports that Scandinavian minimalism in its decor–think light wood elements, clean lines, and functionality-forward furniture. Recently, they unveiled a ‘Coffee Course’ where coffee aficionados can sample up to 6 varieties of their offerings in one go for THB 1,200. Still, we love their hand brewed coffee (starting at THB 180-300) featuring both local and international beans.

La Cabra Ari. Vanit Village. 304 Phaholyothin Rd. Open daily 8am-5pm. Tel. 065-945-6109

Song Wat Coffee & Roasters

If you’re looking for a place to get some good dirty coffee in Bangkok, this cafe is it. Presenting premium roasts from all over the world, processed to perfection by professionals, Song Wat Coffee & Roasters is the new cafe talk of the town right now. We strongly recommend trying the Honduras roast that has a strong scent of honey.

Song Wat Coffee & Roasters. 1162 Song Wat Rd. Open daily 9am-5pm.

Cityboy

Remember the coffee shack tucked away inside Thonglor Soi 4? Now, they boast bigger and cosier branches at both CentralWorld and their spin-off Busy Coffee at Thonglor’s T-One Building. Still, if you happen to work in the Thonglor neighbourhood, go to their OG location and order their iced espresso (THB 85) or their aeropress offerings.

City Boy. Thonglor Soi 4. Open daily 7am-4pm. Tel. 095-738-5315

Onibus Coffee

Hailing from Japan, the renowned roastery known for its “third-wave” specialty coffee which prioritises high-quality beans, opens its first branch in Bangkok’s old town. Focusing on washed coffee, their coffee offers cleaner and more full-body taste in the drinks like espresso (THB 100-120) and Americano (THB 130-140). Those who are not keen on coffee can still go for their spicy lemonade (THB 140 and THB 180 with an added shot).

Onibus Coffee. Hostel Once. Soi Samrangrat. Open daily 8am-5pm.

Nana Coffee Roaster



Nana Coffee Roaster has opened its new branch at Central Westville boasting cave-like aesthetics with high-ceiling facades. The owner and award-winning barista Warong Chalanuchpong still helms the menu, whipping up no-nonsense concoctions like nitro coffee (THB 250) and hot Americano for THB 130.

Nana Coffee Roaster. CentralWestville. Open daily 7am-7pm. Tel. 061-021-7424.

Pridi

Head to Pridi Banomyong Soi 25 for this homey, hip coffee haus where you can find some of the finest beans that make the specialty coffee here one of the best in Bangkok. Situated next to Hand and Hearts coffee roaster, Pridi excels at classic coffees like the Espresso Tonic (THB 220) using a single-origin Ethiopian brew whose unique fruity flavours will brighten up your days. There are also slow-bar options with diverse bean varieties that rotate seasonally as well. Pair with the hearty brunch offerings for a satisfying start to the weekend.

Pridi. Pridi Banomyong Soi 25. Open Fri – Mon 8.30am-5.30pm. Tel. 065-098-8974