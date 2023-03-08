Five women-owned local businesses to support this International Women’s Day

It takes a lot of blood and sweat to run an independent business, never mind a successful one. Yet there seems to be no shortage of enterprising women in Hong Kong. Perhaps its no coincidence that many companies and products that stand out to us in Hong Kong’s intensely competitive business landscape also happen to be women-owned.

Though every day should really be International Women’s Day, we rarely turn down an opportunity to celebrate, whether it involves celebrating ourselves or somebody special — or both. Regardless of gender, one would be hard-pressed to find somebody who doesn’t appreciate a token of appreciation, especially when its from the thoughtful, innovative (and women-owned!) independent businesses below. From giving the gift of mindfulness at XYZ to a more indulgent wind-down with a glass of wine and a nice-smelling candle, we’ve got you covered this International Women’s Day with five female-powered businesses who are absolutely killing it so far.

Beams Collective

Beams Collective is on a mission to bring holistic health to Hong Kong and help the environment at the same time. By harnessing the power of natural plant-based nutrients, the brand has designed eco-conscious, zero-waste products, with coffee capsules being its standout offering. Biodegradable and compostable, and created entirely from sugarcane and sugar beet, Beams’ coffee will wake you up in the morning and can be used as a pesticide and fertiliser for your plants after you’re done with it.

Crushed Wines

Featuring a revolving selection of small-batch wines from around the world, the brick-and-mortar and online retail store is run by four women who call Hong Kong home. Founded in the throes of the pandemic over a zoom call, Crushed Wines has some serious skills powering it, from experienced restauranteur Camille Glass to sommelier Leigh-Ann Luckett, and brand strategist Jamie Falco — with each and every bottle running through Fifi Kirstein’s own import company, of course. There are regular events to spread the love of wine with tastings and “wine school” nights for the educationally inclined. Expect a coterie of beautifully labelled, unique bottles from both the New World and the old, paired with a blend of expertise and approachability that will keep you going back.

WOODCO

Owned by mother and daughter duo Yvonne and Natalie Lee, WOODCO offers a handmade selection of coconut wax candles. Officially launched in 2019, WOODCO is now Natalie’s full-time focus, while her mother also works in retirement. The company’s clean-burning, non-toxic candles come in refillable jars featuring evocative scents such as Night Light, Golden Afternoon, and Fresh Sheets. They also do bespoke scents, and have a handful of collaborations with other local entities such as Maekan and MCeramics under their belt.

XYZ

For International Women’s Day, holistic wellness studio XYZ is launching a series of mindfulness courses to help women connect within and acknowledge their power. Two classes will be offered in the Mycelium room: “Sweat to the Beat” for high intensity strength and conditioning; and “Yoga Inversion” for stabilising and strengthening posture. Meanwhile, the Cocoon room will host “Deep Yin”, a class focusing on increasing mobility and relieving tightness; and “Detox Flow”, a yoga course aimed at rebooting the body in different twists and bends.

Kibo

Branding itself as the “guilt-free sneaker for the modern minimalist”, Kibo offers high-quality, sustainable and ethical sneakers made from recycled canvas and plastics. Choose from a range of designs including the Apple Kicks and Printed Kicks, or go one step further and customise your own with the brand’s add-on service. For each pair of shoes purchased, a portion of the proceeds will go to Compassion First, a non-profit organisation that fights human trafficking.