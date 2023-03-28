The best Easter brunches to enjoy over the long weekend

Easter is right around the corner! While the holiday isn’t as festive as Christmas or Chinese New Year, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy it. This year, Hongkongers get to enjoy a long vacation—if you’ve planned your holiday right. It is time for those staying in the city during the break to treat yourselves to some great food and rest. In addition to staycations, there are plenty of Easter menus to enjoy, but we particularly recommend an Easter brunch.

For many Hongkongers, brunch is a necessary weekend ritual. But it gets even better this Easter weekend as various restaurants offer special treats. An underrated festival on the culinary calendar, Easter promises so much for gourmands to get excited about. It is an opportunity for a more sophisticated brunch experience. Think free-flow drinks, Easter-themed desserts, and limited-time menus.

So, whether you’re craving some Italian fare or looking for a juicy cut of steak, there’s plenty to choose from. The city’s restaurants are providing a line-up of egg-cellent Easter brunch menus to keep you well fed. Need help figuring out where to go? See our top picks for the best menus in Hong Kong to indulge in!

Make your reservation ASAP!

Easter 2023: Hearty brunches to enjoy in Hong Kong