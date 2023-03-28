The best Easter brunches to enjoy over the long weekend

Easter is right around the corner! While the holiday isn’t as festive as Christmas or Chinese New Year, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy it. This year, Hongkongers get to enjoy a long vacation—if you’ve planned your holiday right. It is time for those staying in the city during the break to treat yourselves to some great food and rest. In addition to staycations, there are plenty of Easter menus to enjoy, but we particularly recommend an Easter brunch.
For many Hongkongers, brunch is a necessary weekend ritual. But it gets even better this Easter weekend as various restaurants offer special treats. An underrated festival on the culinary calendar, Easter promises so much for gourmands to get excited about. It is an opportunity for a more sophisticated brunch experience. Think free-flow drinks, Easter-themed desserts, and limited-time menus.
So, whether you’re craving some Italian fare or looking for a juicy cut of steak, there’s plenty to choose from. The city’s restaurants are providing a line-up of egg-cellent Easter brunch menus to keep you well fed. Need help figuring out where to go? See our top picks for the best menus in Hong Kong to indulge in!
Easter 2023: Hearty brunches to enjoy in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Beefbar Easter Brunch
- SOMMkind of Easter Brunch
- LucAle Easter Brunch
- Alva House Easter Egg-sploration Brunch Buffet
- Honjo Easter Brunch
- Chiawala Easter Brunch
- The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery Easter Brunch
- Buenos Aires Polo Club Club Brunch
- Southside Bistro Easter Semi-Buffet Brunch
- Holt’s Cafe Easter Brunch
Head over to Beefbar for an Easter bonanza celebration! The Michelin-starred destination is offering a special Easter brunch menu comprising of an appetiser, middle course, main course, and dessert. In addition, you can also add on from their selection of street food like carpaccio (Black Angus Filet), cecina (Spanished Smoked Silverside), or ham (Jamon de Buey de Kobe). Start off your meal with Octopus Ceviche, Milk-fed Veal Filet Tartare, Kale Salad, or Tuna Tartare. Move on to the middle course with either Black Angus Beef Mini-burger, Pan-fried Scallop, or Asparagus Tagliolini. For the main course, they are offering unlimited servings of daily roast with side dishes of your choice. The feast ends with either lime or pistachio tart.
This holiday, indulge in SOMMkind of Brunch at the French neo-bistro-themed restaurant and bar, SOMM. This food extravaganza serves 90-minute free-flow drinks along with sharing starters, a choice of main course, and dessert. Some new additions to this year’s offering include the Olive and Cherry Tomato Fougasse, King Crab, and Smoked Tasmanian Salmon Riletto. Sink your teeth into irresistible main courses like the Roasted Ping Yuen Chicken with Wild Mushroom and Binchotan Grilled Smoke River Wagyu. Finally, don’t forget to make room for the Pancakes with Banana, Abinao Chocolate Souffle, and other delectable desserts.
Newly reopened LucAle is open for brunch for six days, over the long Easter weekend. The Sai Ying Pun eatery is serving an all-Italian Easter brunch, featuring the signature Salumi & Formaggi Freschi A Volontà. It is a selection of cured Salumi, creamy Burrata, and fresh Mozzarella. Add in the newly launched Pizzetta, which combines the texture and flavours of focaccia into a delicious pizza perfect for sharing. Seasonal salads are also available to balance out all the flavours. Keep your glasses filled with house red, white, and sparkling Italian wine for two hours. End on a sweet note with Tiramisu or Italian Lemon Cream complete with dark chocolate.
Alva House at Alva Hotel by Royal is serving up a series of mouth-watering festive delicacies and signature dishes. Treat yourselves to an array of cuisines on the 270-foot buffet line! Begin your feast with the flavourful Polish Traditional Easter Soup, a heartwarming choice to awaken your taste buds. As dishes infused with carrots are a must for Easter, don’t forget to try the Honey Garlic Roasted Carrott and Herb-Roasted Tri-Coloured Carrot—both roasted to crispy perfection. You also can’t miss the Italian Easter Pie, Roasted Chicken with Citrus and Rosemary, and Roasted Ham with Honey Mustard and Apple. If you still have room for it, have a taste of multiple egg dishes, as well as made-to-order pasta. Of course, a buffet isn’t complete with festive desserts like the Easter Cross Bun, Carrot Cheesecake, and Easter Cupcake and Brownie.
Experience a boisterous holiday bash at Honjo’s “SomeBUNNY Feed Me!” Easter brunch! Kick off your meal with the starters: edamame, spinach, fried chicken, and wagyu—all served for sharing. You also get unlimited service of assorted sashimi, maki, nigiri, and oysters. For the main course, you’re spoiled for choice with Chicken Teriyaki, Flank Steak, Prime Ribeye, Honjo Tempura, and Salmon Teriyaki on the menu. Vegetarians can opt for cauliflower instead. Finally, enjoy a selection of chocolate treats at the Dessert Station! Children aged 12 and under will love the free kids’ menu so be sure to bring them.
Fancy some hard-hitting spices and flavours over the Easter weekend? Chiawala’s “SomeBUNNY Feed Me!” Easter brunch has just that. Delicious Pani Puri with Jal-jeera, Aloo Tikka Chaat, and Bombay Fried Chicken starts off the feast. This is followed by your choice of Biryani, either Subz Dum (assorted vegetables cooked with basmati rice) or Mutton (boneless medallion of lamb cooked with long-grained basmati rice). Be sure to leave room for the lip-smacking Pink Salmon, Chicken Tikka, and Tandoori Gobi. The brunch also comes with dosas (crisp thin pancakes). Take your pick among the fine selection of curries including Old Delhi Butter Chicken, Kerala Fish Curry, or Saag Paneer. Your fulfilling meal ends at the Chocolate Dessert Station, with all-you-can-enjoy chocolates. Take advantage of the HKD 50 kids’ menu for children aged 12 and under!
Escape to this chic urban resort in Tung Chung and enjoy the lavish Easter brunch, complete with free-flowing themed chocolate cocktails. At The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery, the Beef Ribeye carvery and barbecue station are the stars. Expect a sizzling rack of lamb, prawns, and sausages. Over at the salad bar, specialities include Clam Chowder, Onion Soup, and various cold cuts with cheese. Adding sparkle to the holidays is the option of free-flowing cocktails at just HKD 148. But the desserts are the show-stoppers. Created especially for the occasion, Rabbit’s Revenge is a smokey-flavoured Tiramisu with hints of hazelnut and sweetness from mescal. Meanwhile, Sweet Memories is a creamy blend of white rum, Baileys and Grand Marnier in a chocolate milkshake.
Come hungry because you’re in for a treat at Buenos Aires Polo Club! The equestrian-themed restaurant’s Club Brunch is priming your palate with exclusive appetisers such as the Plato de Mariscos with Argentinian prawns, poached Boston lobster, oysters, and the Gaucho Omelette studded with spicy chorizo. At the heart of the brunch is the General Pico Black Angus Ribeye, a tender and lean dish where the meat is slow-cooked for 12 hours. The scrumptious meal wraps up with a selection of Argentinian sides and indulgent Tostada Dulce Fondue.
Rejoice at Southside Bistro and enjoy a special Easter semi-buffet brunch. A large selection of appetisers, seafood, European cheese, salads, soup, and desserts make for a hearty meal. Select one main course from the menu including Roasted New Zealand Lamb Rack, Crispy Fried Scotch Egg, Pan-fried Salmon Fillet, or Baked Ratatouille Lasagne. Make sure to drop by the dessert corner for extra sweet surprises!
Holt’s Cafe, which provides an upscale take on the beloved cha chaan teng (Hong Kong-style Cafe) culture, is offering a two-day-only Easter brunch menu. Get ready for the scrumptious selection of dishes including Savoury Cross Buns, Cured Hamachi Carpaccio, King Crab Brioche Toast, and Jamon Iberico. Then, pick your choice of main course which features Lamb Shank Cassoulet, Seafood Risotto, Chicken Supreme, Grilled Octopus, and more. Take advantage of the two-hour beverage packages—HKD 118 free-flow mocktails, soft drinks, and juice or HKD $268 free-flow prosecco, white and red wines, and cocktails.