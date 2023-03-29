9 divine sweet treats to indulge in this Easter 

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, it’s time to plan your festive feast if you haven’t already. Of course, some may take advantage of the long holiday to travel, but those in Hong Kong also have plenty to do! Many restaurants in the city are hands on deck to prepare limited-time Easter menus so you can treat yourselves to some fantastic food over the long weekend. And let’s not forget about the pastry chefs working overtime to crank out intricate chocolate eggs and desserts right now.
The tradition of giving and receiving chocolate eggs started in the late 19th century. However, before chocolate eggs became a part of the festivities, chicken eggs were painted and presented as symbols of spring, rebirth, and a fresh start.
Desserts are a staple during Easter. It’s the time when bakeries up their game, turning out new and wonderful treats. With various dessert options across the city, choosing where to get the best Easter goodies can take time and effort. But your hunt ends here!
We’ve tracked down some of the most delicious Easter sweet treats to indulge in, whether you’re looking for Easter cakes, chocolate eggs, pillowy hot cross buns, or coconut-laden candies.
Warning: Sweetness overload may occur!
The best Easter desserts to indulge in
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Easter Egg Petit Cake from The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong
- Smash Cakes from the Four Seasons Hong Kong
- Easter Chocolates from Charbonnel et Walker
- Easter-themed Cakes from The Cakery
- Le Bouquet Cake from Dalloyau
- Handcrafted Easter Chocolate Eggs from Rosewood Hong Kong
- Easter Collection of Chocolates and Buns from Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel
- Decorated Easter Egg Trio from Fortnum & Mason
- Lil Easter Cake from Butter
1 /9
The Easter Egg Petite Cake is specially crafted by the team of pastry masters at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong. Sink your teeth into the tantalising chocolate shell, which is filled with lip-smacking chocolate mousse. You’ll also get subtle hints of mango compote for extra sweetness.
2 /9
Four Seasons Hong Kong’s executive pastry chef, Ringo Chan takes the holiday desserts to the next level with the exclusive Smash Cakes. Available in three themes, the cakes include a small wooden hammer that you can use to crack open the hard casing. Inside are marshmallows, cookies, candies, and a whole lot of other treats! The Smash Chocolate Bunny on Sicilian Pistachio and Chocolate have honey chocolate crumble “soil” atop a pistachio cake. Meanwhile, the Smash Chocolate Hippo on Carrot Cake has cream cheese frosting and chopped roasted walnuts for extra texture. Finally, the Smash Chocolate Mushroom on Signature Red Velvet Cake is a best-seller, featuring red velvet frosting made with cream cheese and mascarpone cheese. Yum!
3 /9
The limited-edition Easter chocolates at Charbonnel et Walker come in a handmade egg-shaped box, illustrated with rabbits and other whimsical patterns. The Milk and Dark Chocolate is packed with a variety of signature dark chocolates and milk chocolates. Meanwhile, the Pink Marc de Champagne Truffle Eggs are beautifully shaped as mini eggs just for the occasion. It also has the chocolatier’s most iconic flavour: strawberry milk chocolate Marc de Champagne. Another boxed option is the Milk Sea Salt Caramel Truffle Eggs, boasting a perfect balance of sweet and savoury notes.
But that’s not all! A limited-edition collection of Peter Rabbit Charbonnel et Walker chocolates is also available. It comes in a captivating book-shaped box, invoking the nostalgia of opening a beloved book by Beatrix Potter. Inside is the creamy Peter Rabbit Milk and White Chocolates with edible illustrations. The Petter Rabbit Milk Chocolate Figures are just the sweetest treat for any fan of the fictional character.
4 /9
Treat yourselves to The Cakery’s health-forward Easter-themed cakes! This season, there are three delectable Easter egg cakes available to choose from. The Golden Egg Cake embraces seasonal mango fruits and has a dairy-free spongy chiffon cake, layered with piquant mango pieces, with a sprinkle of mango cream. It comes in a white chocolate half eggshell to cap off the Easter festivities.
The vegan Black Forest Egg Cake is made of chocolate sponge cake mixed with lightly spiked cherries, clued together by a rich chocolate mousse, and held by a dark chocolate egg. Another option is the Secret Garden Egg Cake, a diary-free fluffy vanilla sponge cake, which is filled with strawberries and kiwi and decorated with velvety pastel-coloured piped roses.
You also can’t miss the vegan Easter Cake Pops, which comes in three designs: Easter Chick, Easter Egg Nest, and Easter Bunny. All of them are made with a rich, smooth chocolate cake base coated with white chocolate.
5 /9
No matter the occasion, you can’t go wrong with the sweet offerings from Dalloyau. This Easter, we recommend Le Bouquet Cake as it synchronises perfectly with the arrival of spring. The edible bouquet adds a floral flair to your celebration. Choose from three different flavours: white chocolate, banana, or chocolate. The fondant icing of flowers and butterflies make for an elegant finish.
6 /9
Celebrate Easter in style with Rosewood Hong Kong’s handcrafted milk chocolate egg! The cute chicken egg is made of chocolate and cocoa butter and is the perfect addition to your Easter feast. If that’s not to your liking, you can opt for the White Chocolate Egg with elegantly-decorated flowers instead. Or, get the simple Dark Chocolate Egg, which comes with a silhouette of a bunny and daisies. Crack it open to see what’s inside!
7 /9
Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, the locally-inspired French bakery by chef Dominique Ansel, launches an Easter treat to add to your baskets! The Peep-a-Boos are adorable chocolate mousse chicks with cookie and chocolate crunch centres. Gently crack open the eggshell to reveal the chocolate chick inside. Easter wouldn’t be complete without the Hot Cross Buns, a traditional Easter delight made with soft brioche and warm cinnamon spice, among other ingredients. In addition, the Green Apple Mochi Bun is the perfect addition to the warm holiday season. The soft milk bun is filled with apple compote, apple dice, a hint of vanilla, and homemade mochi.
8 /9
Get ready to surrender yourselves to sweet treats this Easter, courtesy of Fortnum & Mason. The Easter Egg trio is made from the finest milk, dark, and white chocolate using antique moulds. It’s decorated with sugar flowers and filled with a delicious surprise inside. When you crack open the chocolate shell, you get a collection of white, milk, and dark chocolate-shaped animals. What a delicious treat!
9 /9
Those looking to satiate their sweet tooth this holiday should definitely get Butter’s Lil Easter Cake. The six-inch carrot cake is a picture-perfect sweet slice, complete with pineapple bits and shredded coconut, layered with cream cheese frosting. On top are cute hand-made Easter decorations that’ll make you think twice if you want to eat this sweet treat or just continue admiring it!