9 divine sweet treats to indulge in this Easter 

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, it’s time to plan your festive feast if you haven’t already. Of course, some may take advantage of the long holiday to travel, but those in Hong Kong also have plenty to do! Many restaurants in the city are hands on deck to prepare limited-time Easter menus so you can treat yourselves to some fantastic food over the long weekend. And let’s not forget about the pastry chefs working overtime to crank out intricate chocolate eggs and desserts right now.

The tradition of giving and receiving chocolate eggs started in the late 19th century. However, before chocolate eggs became a part of the festivities, chicken eggs were painted and presented as symbols of spring, rebirth, and a fresh start.

Desserts are a staple during Easter. It’s the time when bakeries up their game, turning out new and wonderful treats. With various dessert options across the city, choosing where to get the best Easter goodies can take time and effort. But your hunt ends here!

We’ve tracked down some of the most delicious Easter sweet treats to indulge in, whether you’re looking for Easter cakes, chocolate eggs, pillowy hot cross buns, or coconut-laden candies.

Warning: Sweetness overload may occur!

The best Easter desserts to indulge in