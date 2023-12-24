American sandwich chain Eggslut unveils new dishes in Hong Kong

Calling all sandwich fans! American gourmet sandwich chain Eggslut has unveiled three exclusive dishes tailored specifically for Hong Kong, which we highly recommend sampling during the Christmas season.

Founded in 2011, Eggslut is a chef-driven, gourmet food concept. It began as a food truck on the streets of Los Angeles and has since expanded its operations worldwide in cities including London, Singapore, Tokyo, and South Korea. In June, Egglut officially opened in Hong Kong. Its deep affinity for egg sandwiches and dedication to crafting accessible and innovative offerings have made Eggsult a beloved addition to the local scene.

New Dishes

This winter, Eggslut teamed up with French label Moet & Chandon to launch three new dishes. Start with the “Demi-glace Mushroom Burger” (priced at HK$98). The rich sauce soaked in bone marrow, combined with Angus beef, juicy mushrooms, and eggs, will delight your taste buds and your soul. Another option is the “Caviar Eggy Bites” combining Siberian Baerii caviar, creamy egg white, and hash browns at a price of HK$98/3 pieces. The classic orange juice is always a good choice, but now, Eggslut has an even better surprise for you. Blending the best Moët champagne with Eggslut’s orange juice and pomegranate, the “Mimosa Sunrise” cocktail (HK$98) reflects a beautiful sunrise.

Christmas Gifts

From December 18 to December 31, remember to check the packaging after purchasing your sandwich or burger. A free 200 ml bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne is awarded to two lucky diners each day who complete easy tasks under the guidance of staff.

Images: Eggslut Hong Kong, @hkfoodkiller/Instagram