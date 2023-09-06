‘Final Fantasy XIV’ commemorative whiskey has arrived

Final Fantasy XIV and whiskey collecting collide as the Nagahama Roman Beer Company has just announced the release of three new collectible bottles of whiskey themed on the video game.

Referencing three of the cities found in Eorzea — Ul’dah, Gridania, and Limsa Lominsa — the 10th anniversary bottles come packaged in the respective brown, green, and blue colours. All three blends contain English malt and are decorated with the signature graphics and art style known in the gaming franchise.

Starting with Ul’dah, the liquid gold references the trading state found in the desolate desert area. To highlight the trade and commerce of the city, a depth and complexity was created by blending wine barrels and sherry barrels.

Next, for Gridania, the freshness of the forest capital was brought to life with a mixture of Nagahama Distillery’s unblended sake and Islay quarter barrel unblended sake.

For the final bottle, the capital of the sea, Limsa Lominsa, was reimagined with a peat-type whiskey that was inspired by the sea and sea breeze. The story is furthered in this whiskey with the use of rum barrel aged unblended whiskey — think pirates, wooden ships, and sea spray.

For those interested, the bottles will be made available at Isetan’s MOO:D MARK store on September 28. Each bottle is priced at ¥8,000 JPY (~$425 HKD).

(Images: Square Enix)