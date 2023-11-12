The most exciting gastronomic happenings gourmands can’t miss this season

Here are some of our most anticipated culinary happenings in town this month. For the foodies and gourmands out there, be sure not to miss them!

Fine dining in Hong Kong: Most exciting culinary events in November

MasterChef Champion Dan Lee Takes Over Ozone for a One-Day Pop-Up

On Thursday, November 9, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong’s scenic Ozone gastrobar is hosting BBC One MasterChef 2021 champion chef Dan Lee for a one-night-only kitchen takeover. With a cultural heritage from England, Ireland and China along with a foundation in classic French culinary training, chef Lee will bring to the highest bar in the world an unmissable gastronomic experience via a four or five-course dinner menu, spanning pan-seared scallops complemented by a silky scallop custard, an optional cured sea bream with smoked vinegar and Nahm Jim, a tomato consommé with chewy mozzarella, a soy-cured Australian Wagyu sirloin, and a delightful English Eton Mess with a Szechuan twist.

CHAAT Celebrates Diwali with One-Night-Only Special Menu

Diwali is just around the corner, and to help you celebrate in true vibrant fashion is Rosewood’s CHAAT. This year, the Michelin-star Indian restaurant will be celebrating the festival with a one-night-only special Diwali menu on November 12, which includes a north Indian Palak Patte Ki Chaat, a king crab coconut soup, a Lehsuni salmon tikka with Kashmiri chilli, a hearty lamb chop Nihari, a warm seabass Machli Ka Salan, and more. The menu is also only available for dinner from 6pm to 10pm that evening, so book your table soon!

Cultivate Launches A La Carte Menu for Flexible Dining

After years of offering exceptional tasting menus for its patrons, chef-owner and Prestige 40 Under 40 honouree Leonard Cheung is now implementing an a la carte menu for those who wish for a little more flexibility and freedom. The a la carte menu will launch on November 16 and cover many of the tasting menu’s dishes, with highlights including langoustine uni caviar toast, the restaurants signature Phô Gras with roasted maitake, poached foie gras, goji berries, and maitake Phô dashi, a snow pea cacio e pepe hot starter, a dao miu garganelli pasta as a vegetarian option, and of course, Cultivate’s signature s’mores cookie.

Be sure to bookmark this fine dining events in Hong Kong.

This story first appeared here.