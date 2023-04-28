Coming home to the fire: the art of tandoor and sigri cooking

Yesterday at the Michelin Guide Ceremony, New Punjab Club celebrated their Michelin status for the fifth year running, making it still the only Michelin-starred Punjabi restaurant in the world. The journey of tandoor and sigri cooking has a long and culturally rich history in Punjabi and Indian cuisine which spans from times of Sikh warriors to today’s side street stalls. In the story below, we explore the history of tandoor and sigri cooking in Indian cuisine with Chef Palash Mitra, who helms Black Sheep Restaurants’ New Punjab Club and Rajasthan Rifles.

As I peered into the depths of a cavernous tandoor oven, its sides pitted with time and shimmering heatwaves rising from the embers, it was easy to understand Chef Palash’s evident love for it. This simple piece of equipment has been around for generations, yet learning its nuances still requires a lifetime of commitment.

“It’s a relationship,” Chef Palash said with a smile. “You need to spend a lot of time together before you start to understand each other.” Chef Palash Mitra is the Executive Chef of New Punjab Club and Rajasthan Rifles, and I’m looking down the barrel of one of the thirty-five year-old tandoors in the kitchen of New Punjab Club.

Chef de Cuisine Chhabil Sidhu in the kitchen of New Punjab Club.

New Punjab Club.

The tandoors were originally rescued from The Mughal Room, a restaurant which had previously inhabited the space of what is now currently the New Punjab Club. When The Mughal Room closed in 2002, the tandoors sat in a warehouse until they were painstakingly restored and brought to service again in the Michelin-starred kitchen I currently stood in.

I hovered a hand over the clay oven and am promptly reminded of its quiet power when Chef de Cuisine Chhabil Sidhu tells me that it cooks their signature lamb tomahawk dish in a scant eight minutes. Both chefs then proceed to show me their arms, ringed like tree trunks by old burns that came from reaching inside. They grinned. The burns were hard-earned battle scars from wielding one of the oldest kinds of technology in the culinary world.

“ You’d beg and borrow and steal to get your way into learning [tandoor cooking], regardless of whether you came from some model [culinary] school — you still need to spend your time learning the nitty-gritty of the art.”

Cooking with fire is a part of human instinct. From barbecues to bonfires, to pizza ovens and charcoal grills, fire and smoke still have a hold on us despite the technological advances we’ve had through the years. A popular story of how sigri and tandoor began has military roots, dating back to the era of Sikh warriors who speared cuts of meat onto their swords and left them to sit on top of an open fire.

The technique isn’t far off from what constitutes sigri today, only instead of swords, steel skewers are used over a charcoal stove. As cooking methods evolved, the fire became contained by a hole in the ground, then by a clay pot. Eventually, Chef Palash says, the pot was moved above ground for accessibility, and the tandoor in its most commonly loved form was born.

At Rajasthan Rifles, Chef Palash interrupts his own history lesson to pull out a book. Culinary Jottings by Wyvern, reads debossed gold letters upon a worn hunter-green cover. He turns the cover and inside was a handwritten note dated 1889. Originally published in 1885, Culinary Jottings declared itself a “treatise on reformed cookery for Anglo-Indian exiles.” The inside pages detailed a selection of “twenty-five menus for little dinners worked out in detail.” Chef Palash tells us that the 138-year old book is a key inspiration behind the menu in Rajasthan Rifles, informing items such as the Mulligatawny and Chutney.

Antique books aside, Rajasthan Rifles features both tandoor and sigri cooking on its menu — they have Sigri Thursdays, where the restaurant’s large outdoor sigri is put to good use with premium ingredients, such as salmon from the Faroe Islands and a whole leg of lamb, slowly spit-roasted over binchōtan charcoal.

Sigri Thursdays at Rajasthan Rifles.

“You don’t need a great amount of skills to cook in a sigri,” Chef Palash says, as he shows me several sizes of steel rods — one of which was particularly sword-shaped — which fit over the stove. “You just basically know how to deliver meat, and just keep flipping.” It’s like barbecuing: with a little working knowledge, anyone can make good food. “It’s very simple. It’s not pretentious.”

The ease with which sigri delivers delicious results, and its repute as a low-maintenance, accessible piece of equipment contributes to its popularity. Chef Palash calls it an “eastern barbecue.” The sigri meats at Rajasthan Rifles undergo a brining process before their turn on the stove. The salt increases the porousness of the meat, giving spices and marinades more room to penetrate, and delivers a melt-in-the-mouth texture.

A sigri platter at Rajasthan Rifles.

New Punjab Club spread.

The protein which goes into the sigri and tandoors are brined in a similar way at both restaurants, but in terms of technical skill, the similarities stop there. Chef Palash spent over twenty years developing his tandoor language: first apprenticing for free after his shifts at French and Italian restaurants (he’s a classically trained chef,) gradually learning, starting with the breads: “I would go and volunteer at the same canteen every day after work, and just do bread. You’d beg and borrow and steal to get your way into learning [tandoor cooking], regardless of whether you came from some model [culinary] school — you still need to spend your time learning the nitty-gritty of the art.”

“[Learning tandoor cooking] was a lot of hard work. It’s not something that happens overnight. Once you have that connection, then you start talking. Once you start talking, the results are really beautiful.”

No amount of textbooks or theory can replace the hours — years, really — spent sweating over the tandoor. “I could tell you what temperature it is by looking at the ash on the charcoal,” Chef Palash says. “[Learning tandoor cooking] was a lot of hard work. It’s not something that happens overnight. Once you have the connection, then you start talking. Once you start to talk, the results are really beautiful.”

Like any good relationship, communication is key. As we bite into the lamb tomahawk back at New Punjab Club, each component seems to sing first on their own, then together: the fat bursting over our teeth, the slight gaminess within the tender, rose-coloured meat, all punctuated by little charred flecks still holding hints of smoke. The conversation at this point seemed to become clear: sometimes the act of capturing simplicity at its best is letting fire speak for itself.

New Punjab Club

34 Wyndham Street, Central

newpunjabclub.com

Rajasthan Rifles

The Peak Galleria, Shop G01 G/F

rajasthanrifles.com