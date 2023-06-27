10 best beachside restaurants and bars in Hong Kong to catch the most gorgeous sunset

Are you looking for a calm respite away from the city? Swap your staple rooftop views for sunny beach eateries and waterfront watering holes the next time. See our top picks of the best beachside restaurants and bars in Hong Kong for your next weekend plan.
Who doesn’t love getting away from the city centre for a breather? In addition to the beautiful beaches, Hong Kong also boasts an abundance of beach dining getaways. So, whether you’re escaping the crowds or looking to soak up some much-needed vitamin D on the weekend, these are the places to be. Take your pick from a range of mouthwatering Thai dishes, tantalising seafood grills, and juicy barbecued meats these places offer.
The good news? All of the dining establishments are reachable within an hour! So, if you’re already heading to Sai Kung for some sports action or Lantau Island for a skinny dip, there’s no excuse not to dine with a beachside view. Here are some of the best beachside restaurants and bars for a breezy respite on the outskirts of Hong Kong.
Pro tip: Be sure to check if the establishment is open before heading out, as some remain open only on weekends, and some may temporarily stay shut due to bad weather. Happy eating!
The best beachside restaurants and bars to visit in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Limewood is a crowd-favourite beachside restaurant in Repulse Bay and for all the right reasons. Its menu is a blend of Southeast Asian, Hawaiian, South American, and Caribbean cuisine—a quintessential beachside dining experience! As such, expect the dishes to focus on barbecued seafood and meat. But beyond the delicious delights, we also recommend taking a sip of their extensive selection of drinks. Whether you’re looking for a great margarita, a boozy shot of tequila, or a refreshing cocktail, you’ll surely find one to your liking.
Image credit: limewoodhk/Instagram
2 /10
This beachfront alfresco Italian restaurant is the perfect spot for families for a fun weekend at Ma Wan. Located on the best site of Park Island, the restaurant has a front-row view of the stunning Tsin Ma Bridge. It serves comfort food, ranging from freshly-baked pizza to juicy burgers and melt-in-your-mouth steaks. Cafe Roma is a family-friendly restaurant with a notorious kids’ set and various beach-themed toys for kids. Its open area also welcomes diners to bring their furry friends along!
3 /10
Perched on a thin terrace above the beach, Thai Dao boasts picturesque views of the sandy shores that you can enjoy from the comfort of your dining seat. Only a short walk (about 15 minutes) from Sai Kung town, the restaurant offers all your Thai favourites, a friendly ambience, and a glorious view. Gaze over paddling dogs and kayakers and listen to the sounds of waves crashing—we can already smell the saltwater.
Image credit: thaidao.saikung/Instagram
4 /10
After a swim and an afternoon spent in the sun at Repulse Bay, there’s nothing better than a casual bite that satisfies the stomach and the soul. Filled with Italian coastal charm in its decor and its menu alike, Amalfitana is the spot to grab a slice of made-to-order pizzas and quenching Aperol spritz. All of these are by the same team behind SoHo bar scene mainstay, Rummin’ Tings. You can even opt for takeaway to enjoy your pie while lounging on the sand.
Image credit: amalfitanarepulsebay/Instagram
5 /10
The open-air, waterfront location of Momentai (a play of the word ‘no problem’ in Cantonese) brings in Sai Kung regulars every day of the week. It’s blessed with a panoramic backdrop of the waterfront where sampans, ferries, and fishermen flock. City-goers tend to swing by on weekends for a drink or two, and its expansive list of Hong Kong craft beers is especially worth checking out. Head here during happy hours for a chilled afternoon on the comfy couches after a day at the beach or post-hike, perhaps followed by a game of pool at the bar.
Image credit: momentailah/Instagram
6 /10
One of Shek O’s longstanding beach bars, Cococabana is Hong Kong’s answer to the South of France with its Mediterranean fare and charming, sun-bleached alfresco setting. After a day out in the sun, sit back with a glass of wine whilst waiting for that tan to settle in, or immerse in the inviting ambience for a romantic dinner under a canopy of stars.
Image credit: cococabanahk/Instagram
7 /10
Treasure Island Beach Club takes over from mavericks and serves the same chilled, beachy vibes and surf grub. It has plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu, alongside live music and plenty of cocktails. After exploring Pui O, be ready for a sunny day on the terrace.
Image credit: treasureislandbeachclub/Instagram
8 /10
Castelo Concept Group’s beach bar and restaurant, ZAKS, is Discovery Bay’s largest eatery. It spans over 5,000 square feet of al fresco dining where you can soak in the sea breeze. There’s a resort-like ambience here, with a sprawling international menu and tropical cocktails to match the island vibe. It makes for a sweet and easy escape, just a quick ferry ride away.
Image credit: zaks_restaurant_hk/Instagram
9 /10
Located right on Lantau’s Lower Cheung Sha Beach, Bathers offers comforting international fare to sate your appetite. It’s a wonderful place after a day spent on Hong Kong’s longest stretch of white sand. Dig into light and scrummy seafood bites and cool summertime desserts at this beach bar and grill, all washed down with your favourite chilled wines and beers. Be sure to stay past 5 pm to soak in the idyllic sunset. It’s what makes this destination a romantic (and rather popular) wedding venue.
Image credit: bathersrestaurant/Instagram
10 /10
A chilled spot on Cheung Chau, Hing Kee whips up homemade meals and offers plenty of craft beers to crack open on the beach. The best pitstop after a long day of water sports and sun-soaking, this 70-year-old bar may be a hole-in-the-wall but remains a favourite amongst locals and those in the know.
Image credit: HingKeeBeachStore/Facebook
Hero image credit: cococabanahk/Instagram; featured image credit: bathersrestaurant/Instagram