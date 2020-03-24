9 pet-friendly restaurants in Hong Kong to hang out with your fluffy best friend

We love Hong Kong’s stunning skyline and jungle of skyscrapers but the city’s tight enclosed spaces limit where we can bring our pets. And while we definitely wouldn’t want to be stuck indoors on the weekend, sometimes there’s no choice but to leave our furry friends behind. Fortunately, there are pet-friendly restaurants that welcome both two-legged and four-legged customers.

Nowadays, Hong Kong is stepping up to create more pet spaces. There are pet-friendly parks, beaches, and hotels so that we can always take our beloved pets with us. Now, your pet can also enjoy al fresco dining with you. We define “pet-friendly” as restaurants that have outdoor seating as animals are not allowed to enter inside food premises. Here are 10 casual spots to enjoy a lazy brunch, relaxing cuppa, or evening tipple with your pets in tow.

The most pet-friendly restaurants in Hong Kong