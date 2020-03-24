9 pet-friendly restaurants in Hong Kong to hang out with your fluffy best friend

We love Hong Kong’s stunning skyline and jungle of skyscrapers but the city’s tight enclosed spaces limit where we can bring our pets. And while we definitely wouldn’t want to be stuck indoors on the weekend, sometimes there’s no choice but to leave our furry friends behind. Fortunately, there are pet-friendly restaurants that welcome both two-legged and four-legged customers.
Nowadays, Hong Kong is stepping up to create more pet spaces. There are pet-friendly parks, beaches, and hotels so that we can always take our beloved pets with us. Now, your pet can also enjoy al fresco dining with you. We define “pet-friendly” as restaurants that have outdoor seating as animals are not allowed to enter inside food premises. Here are 10 casual spots to enjoy a lazy brunch, relaxing cuppa, or evening tipple with your pets in tow.
The most pet-friendly restaurants in Hong Kong
Known for its vibrant, colourful interiors and Thai street food, Sip Song is loved by beachgoers and dog owners alike. With outdoor seating and a dedicated dog-friendly menu, Sip Song happily welcomes dogs: they even highlight some of them on their Instagram Stories, or under #DogsofSipSong. Signature dishes include the Phat Kee Mao Gai (Drunken Style Spicy Noodles) with free-range chicken, peppercorns, and lime leaf. For dessert, the Roti Kluay (banana roti pancake, condensed milk, Nutella) will impress both children and adults. To go with the meal, enjoy a fresh coconut, or one of the Thai-inspired cocktails — Spiked Thai Tea, anyone?
For those who want a dog-friendly restaurant in a convenient location, Giando will not disappoint. Chef Gianni brings traditional Italian flavours and culinary expertise to this open neighbourhood restaurant. Dogs and owners will be equally happy here, because of the outdoor seating for dogs and the wide range of handcrafted pasta for humans. Likewise, the appetisers are similarly renowned: La Buratta with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil frequently graces Instagram feeds. On weekends, diners can try the weekend brunch menu, which includes artisanal cheeses, appetisers, mains, and even free-flow options. End the meal with homemade tiramisu or sweet chocolate mousse.
Head to Mo Bros for some fine Italian wines while your four-legged companions snooze by your side. The alfresco dining area makes it perfect for sitting out on a warm summer’s evening. The wine list here features bottles from across Italy, whether you fancy an aperitif of Ferrari Brut from Trento or a glass of Giorgio Primo from Tuscany. We also recommend going for the fresh burrata flown in from Italy, before tucking it into a charcuterie board of mortadella, bresaola, and prosciutto San Daniele aged for 18 months.
Jog along the Quarry Bay promenade, then stroll onto The Salted Pig and reward yourself with some good, hearty food. In the casual, rustic space with large patio windows, dine alfresco while the pets lounge beside you. Cool off with a swig of The Salted Pig’s Tea (their unique take on the Long Island Iced Tea), while crunching on Crispy Pork Skin Crackers. Not enough? Dig into the sticky BBQ sauce ribs, or take it to the next level with a whole roasted suckling pig.
Veda, located at the two-story space in Ovolo Central, is the city’s first-ever flagship hotel vegetarian restaurant. So, if you want to eat healthily, this is the place to be. They also have a dog-friendly terrace, providing an urban oasis for you and your pup, smacked in the middle of Hong Kong’s bustling Central district. Have some of the Paneer Tikka “Escabeche” for a flavourful bite or the Aloo Gobi, roasted cauliflower and potatoes with curry leaf pesto.
Escape with your furry friend to the vibrant greenery of Ruam. This Thai restaurant is located above Ship Street in Wan Chai, complete with a lush terrace to dine at. Sink your teeth into classic Thai dishes in addition to boozy cocktails. There’s a selection of good food here but the Duck Leg Red Curry is the speciality.
Dogs are welcome to dine with you outside the patio at Little Bao! The restaurant is pet-friendly and they’re proud of it—as seen from their Instagram posts. As an eatery that prides itself on sharing food, being playful, and togetherness, it’s no surprise dogs are welcome here. Spearheaded by Hong Kong chef, May Chow (of Happy Paradise and Second Draft), Little Bao is known for their baos (bun), as the name suggests. Choose from an array of buns, from Teriyaki Chicken Bao to vegan-friendly Impossible Bao, and even desserts like Matcha Ice-cream Bao.
Mediterranean dining overlooking Tsim Sha Tsui East’s waterfront, al fresco seating, and pet-friendly—what’s not to like about Mulino? Relish the delicious flavours of Mediterranean cuisine here, helmed by Egyptian chef-turned-director Mohammad Hegazy and Moroccan chef Faycal El Moujahid. Treat you (and your pup) to mouth-watering delights like the Vitello Tonnato, slow-cooked veal loin or the Tableside Mutabal, a Middle-eastern dip made with smoked eggplant puree.
The Murray is one of Hong Kong’s most well-known pet-friendly hotels so it’s not surprising that its Garden Lounge also welcomes your furry friends. Expect floor-to-ceiling windows, with views overlooking the historic St John’s Cathedral. Take your pet along and enjoy breakfast of western and Asian favourites, afternoon tea, and a selection of soups, salads, and sandwiches from the all-day menu.
