All of the 4 Hands menus happening so far

Our much-beloved city of Hong Kong’s newfound post-covid liberties are still fresh, resulting in a flurry of cross-pollination across cities and yes, friends. The city’s vibrant F&B industry is finally turning a corner, and chefs — Hong Kong-based and otherwise — are coming out in droves to make up for all of the events they have been unable to host in previous years. It seems that new 4 Hands events are announced every week, and even we have a hard time keeping track. So we put them below in one easy-to-digest place (pun intended.) Keep an eye on this space as it will be updated on a regular basis throughout the year.

16-17 May: Arcane x CulinArt 1862

Chef Shane Osborne from Arcane and Chef Stanley Wong from CulinArt 1862 are coming together for a seven-course menu for a limited run of two days. A joint effort between two of Hong Kong’s most well-loved restaurants, diners can look forward to exquisite plating, innovative techniques, and carefully sourced ingredients such as Hokkaido scallops, Australian wagyu striploin and kristal caviar.

Dinner: HKD 1,388 per person

Additional wine pairing HKD 688 per person

Reservations: CulinArt website

CulinArt 1862

1/F Chinachem Leighton Plaza

29 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay

17-18 May: Tate Dining Room x PoTong

Chefs Vicky Lau of Tate Dining Room and Pam Soontornyanakij of PoTong share their unique culinary points of view for a two-day collaborative menu fusing French-Chinese and Thai-Chinese cuisines. Chef Pam Soontornyanakij’s Bangkok restaurant PoTong is ranked No. 35 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants this year and has gained one Michelin star since its opening in 2021. The event offers a 6-course lunch menu and an 8-course dinner menu over the course of two days with additional wine pairings.

Lunch: HKD 1,880 per person

Dinner: HKD 2,880 per person

Wine pairings additional

Reservations: By phone (852) 2555 2172 or email info@tate.com.hk

Tate Dining Room

210 Hollywood Road

Sheung Wan

25 May: andō x Ode

Japanese-Argentinian restaurant andō’s Chef Agustin Balbi joins forces with Chef Yusuke Namai, hailing from Michelin-starred French restaurant Ode in Tokyo for a one day only event. Known for their seasonal and craftsman-like approaches to food, expect a fine focus on ingredients, executed by finely honed traditional techniques sharpened by modern sensibilities. Ode was ranked 20th on this year’s Asia’s Best Restaurants 2023, and has retained its Michelin star for the fifth year in a row.

Dinner: HKD 2,888 per person

Lunch: HKD 1,588 per person

Reservations: Both lunch and dinner bookings are currently sold out, but there might still be a chance to get on the event’s cancellation list. More details here.

andō

1/F Sompteux Central

52 Wellington Street, Central

26-27 May: Ami x Est

Chefs Guillaume Bracaval and Michele Abbatemarco from Tokyo-based Michelin-starred restaurant Est will be collaborating with Chef Nicolas Boutin from Hong Kong’s Ami for two nights at the end of May. Diners can look forward to a tasting menu that highlights French culinary craftsmanship along with Japanese terroir and produce. Chef Bracaval will be recreating a much-loved langoustine dish from his days working under French culinary icon Michel Troisgros, which currently will not be found at his restaurant Est’s menu. To end the meal, Chef Abbatemarco will be preparing a refreshing selection of desserts including a chartreuse mousse and yoghurt sorbet.

Lunch: HKD 2,688 per person (6 courses) or HKD 3,388 per person (8 courses) Available on 27 May only.

Dinner: HKD 3,388 per person (8 courses)

Ami

302, 3/F Alexandra House, Landmark

18 Chater Road, Central

1-2 June: WHISK x Paolo Griffa al Cafe Nazionale

French-Japanese restaurant WHISK will be hosting Chef Paolo Griffa, of Michelin-starred Paolo Griffa al Café Nazionale in Aosta Italy for a two-nights-only 10-course menu at The Mira. Paolo Griffa al Café Nazionale first opened its doors in 2022, and was awarded with its first Michelin star only three months later for 2023. In addition to being a restaurant, the space also functions as a patisserie and a cocktail bar, focusing on Italian cuisine specific to the Alpine region of the country which shares a border with France and Switzerland.

Together, Chef William Lau of WHISK and Chef Paolo Griffa will present a melding of French-adjacent cuisine in a rendition that reflects each of their unique values and backgrounds.

Dinner: HKD 1,688

Reservations: By phone (852) 2315 5999 or email whisk@themirahotel.com

WHISK

5/F The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place

118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

10-11 June: Roganic x Crony

Chef Simon Rogan of Roganic joins forces with Chef Michihiro Haruta of Tokyo restaurant Crony for a two-night, thirteen-course menu. With two Michelin Green stars amongst them, the menu will be driven by their passion for driving a sustainable dining future. The menu will offer wine pairings by Roganic, whose portfolio, fittingly, also features a selection of natural, organic, and biodynamic wines. A selection of sustainable offerings such as tilefish, Spanish mackerel, and pigeon are paired with unique takes on plant-based components like preserved gooseberries, elderflower, and fermented rhubarb.

Dinner: HKD 2,980 per person

Additional wine pairing HKD 980 per person

Additional soft pairing HKD 480 per person

Roganic

UG/F 08, Sino Plaza

255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay

21-22 July: Arbor x Hommage

Chef Noboru Arai from two Michelin-starred French-Japanese Hommage in Tokyo comes to Hong Kong’s Arbor to collaborate with Chef Eric Räty’s Nordic-Japanese cuisine. Hommage has been in operation for 17 years, first earning its two Michelin stars in 2018. Focusing on seasonal ingredients, Hommage was named for the French word homage, in Chef Arai’s expression of paying homage to the farmers, mentors, and natural processes which makes his cuisine possible.

Dinner: HKD 3,888 per person

Arbor

25/F, H Queen’s

80 Queen’s Road Central, Central

All prices listed are subject to +10% service charge.

Lead image c/o Arcane and CulinArt 1862.