American pizzeria Alvy’s to close on December 12

Sad news for all pizza lovers in Hong Kong: American pizzeria Alvy’s is closing down. Their last day will be December 12.

After serving Hong Kong for seven years, Alvy’s announced on their Instagram that they will be closing their doors this month. Sadly, they have not posted any information on whether they will be opening a new location elsewhere.

Paying homage to New York City’s late night pizzerias, Alvy’s red neon sign welcomed customers until late while rock and roll, hiphop, and oldies music plays in the back. They have become a beloved neighbourhood fixture in Kennedy Town and will be dearly missed.

Alvy’s signature slices…

Alvy’s menu blends together Cantonese, Jewish, Italian, and American flavours on their sourdough crust, creating one-of-a-kind dishes for their customers. If you haven’t had the chance, try their Bak Gwei pizza (HK$158) which features char siu, mozzarella, and geung yong on a creamy béchamel base. Or, for those who love a spicy kick, their Ma-La-Di-Da pizza (HK$178) infuses Sichuan peppers in their tomato sauce and is topped with salami picante, ‘nduja, and bocconcini mozzarella. Vegans can also enjoy their Alvygan pizza (HK$178) with Impossible meat and Garden Hill vegan mozzarella.

…with drinks on the side

And don’t forget to enjoy your slice with a drink or two. As an establishment created by Young Master Brewery, they have 14 rotating craft beers on tap to accompany your meal. Alvy’s also boasts a wide selection of American bourbon — the largest in Hong Kong — with more than 20 different types to choose from. They also have wines and cocktails available in their menu. Regardless of which pizza you get, there will be a drink to pair it with.

So what are you waiting for? Go grab one last slice of Alvy’s before they close down on December 12, and toast them goodbye with a glass of craft beer or bourbon in hand.

Location: Alvy’s, 8 Holland St, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 2312 2996

(Image: Alvy’s)