Australia’s hottest calendar firefighters made a surprise trip to greet fans in Hong Kong

Local chain restaurant TamJai has brought three of the hottest cover stars from the Australian Firefighters Calendar to Hong Kong. The annual calendar features topless Australian firefighters showcasing their impressive fitness and physique alongside adorable animals.

The trio of heartthrob firefighters includes Brenden Purvis and Ricky Smith from the Brisbane Fire Department alongside Michael Galanos from the Melbourne Fire Department. Brenden looks exactly like Captain America, Ricky has a killer Hollywood smile, and Michael is the charming boy next door.

As Chinese cuisine lovers, the trio are frequent diners at restaurants in Chinatown, but this trip marked heir first time tasting an authentic bowl of Mixian (rice noodle). They arrived in Hong Kong on Friday and made appearances at four TamJai’s branches, drawing crowds of hundreds of fans who queued outside of the locations.

Diners who donated HK$20 were given a chance to take a photo with the three hunky firefighters, while those who donated HK$200 were gifted a personally signed calendar from them. Proceeds from the event will be allocated towards local stray animal shelter, the Big Tree Animal Sanctuary and Adoption Centre.

Following the success of its venture into the Japanese market, TamJai is expanding its business to Australia and New Zealand in cooperation with Australian F&B conglomerate, ST Group. The recent activations celebrate this significant milestone.

Images: TamJai Samgor