facebook
Home > Dining > Food > Australia’s hottest calendar firefighters made a surprise trip to greet fans in Hong Kong
Australia’s hottest calendar firefighters made a surprise trip to greet fans in Hong Kong
Dining
11 Dec 2023 05:31 PM

Australia’s hottest calendar firefighters made a surprise trip to greet fans in Hong Kong

Elaine Yu

Local chain restaurant TamJai has brought three of the hottest cover stars from the Australian Firefighters Calendar to Hong Kong. The annual calendar features topless Australian firefighters showcasing their impressive fitness and physique alongside adorable animals.

The trio of heartthrob firefighters includes Brenden Purvis and Ricky Smith from the Brisbane Fire Department alongside Michael Galanos from the Melbourne Fire Department. Brenden looks exactly like Captain America, Ricky has a killer Hollywood smile, and Michael is the charming boy next door.

As Chinese cuisine lovers, the trio are frequent diners at restaurants in Chinatown, but this trip marked heir first time tasting an authentic bowl of Mixian (rice noodle). They arrived in Hong Kong on Friday and made appearances at four TamJai’s branches, drawing crowds of hundreds of fans who queued outside of the locations.

Diners who donated HK$20 were given a chance to take a photo with the three hunky firefighters, while those who donated HK$200 were gifted a personally signed calendar from them. Proceeds from the event will be allocated towards local stray animal shelter, the Big Tree Animal Sanctuary and Adoption Centre.

Following the success of its venture into the Japanese market, TamJai is expanding its business to Australia and New Zealand in cooperation with Australian F&B conglomerate, ST Group. The recent activations celebrate this significant milestone.

Images: TamJai Samgor

calendar firefighter firefighter hot guys Tam Jai
Australia’s hottest calendar firefighters made a surprise trip to greet fans in Hong Kong

Elaine Yu
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.