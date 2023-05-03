4 beauty-themed afternoon teas to try in Hong Kong right now

Time-limited tea sets inspired by your favourite makeup, skincare and fragrance brands.

In Hong Kong, afternoon tea is more than a meal. I would go as far as to say that it’s a tradition, a dedicated lifestyle. I mean, who could say no to a 4pm pick-me-up in the form of warm scones and decadent pastries, enjoyed in a luxury hotel against a backdrop of the skyline?

Whilst you can’t beat a traditional British afternoon tea, it’s fun to change it up once in a while and indulge in the city’s seasonal offerings. This spring and summer, many hotels in Hong Kong are working with luxury brands to spice up their tea sets, bringing an added perk in the form of beauty and skincare souvenirs. From The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong’s partnership with British perfumer Penhaligon’s; to Conrad Hong Kong’s collaboration with Korean skincare label AMOREPACIFIC, here are the best luxury sets for both your taste buds and beauty regimes.

Beauty-themed afternoon tea sets in Hong Kong

The Langham, Hong Kong x Guerlain

When: 1 May to 30 June

Price: HK$698 for two; guests can add on unlimited Saicho Sparkling tea at HK$898 for two or a glass of Taittinger Champagne at HK$898 for two

The Langham, Hong Kong has partnered with Guerlain to celebrate the bounty of spring with the Harvest of Love Afternoon Tea. The new tea set highlights the French beauty brand’s popular Abeille Royale skincare range, inspired by the work of bees; and the new collection of Aqua Allegoria Harvest fragrances, which serves as an ode to nature and ethical harvests.

Themed around fresh florals and golden honey, Pastry Chef Tin and his team at The Langham have curated delicate pastries in shades of pink and blush. Choose from a savoury selection including Watermelon Sandwich, Foie Gras with White Wine Geleé and Marinated Salmon Roe & Chile Crab Salad; and sweet treats such as Pure Freesia, Blissful Rose and Bergamot Delight; then finish off with Pain and Orange Scones.

As a souvenir of the collaboration with Guerlain, guests will receive a complimentary beauty gift set valued at HK$680 of samples from the Abeille Royale range, along with 7.5ml of Aqua Allegoria Forte Mandarine Basilic Eau de Parfum. They will also receive a voucher to redeem 40ml of Abeille Royale Fortifying Lotion and an exclusive Abeille Royale Hand Massage at three designated Guerlain stores.

Palm Court, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2375 1133

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong x Penhaligon’s

When: 2 May to 31 July

Price: HK$488 for one, HK$788 for two on weekdays; HK$518 for one; HK$838 for two on weekends and public holidays

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong has teamed up with Penhaligon’s to launch The Luna and Solaris Afternoon Tea. The new tea set coincides with the launch of the British perfume brand’s new fragrance Solaris Eau de Parfum and the revamp of its best-selling Luna Eau de Toilette.

Artfully designed with sun and moon symbols, the chefs at The Ritz have infused key elements of the Solaris Eau de Parfum and Luna Eau de Toilette into afternoon tea delights. Savoury options include Orange and Scallop Mini Sandwich and Duck Foie Gras Mousse with Juniper Berry and Rose Petal Gel; while sweets include Rose Lychee Mousse, Jasmine Tea Verrine and Lemon Cheese Cake, Orange Cream, Cassis Gelee.

Guests who enjoy The Luna and Solaris Afternoon Tea will receive 10ml of Luna Hand and Body Lotion, 10ml of Luna Hand and Body Wash and a Penhaligon’s handkerchief, as well as a special voucher to purchase products at Penhaligon’s retail store in Hong Kong.

Café 103, Level 103, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2263 2263

Conrad Hong Kong x AMOREPACIFIC

When: 15 May to 14 June

Price: HK$348 for one, HK$668 for two on weekdays; HK$358 for one; HK$688 for two on weekends and public holidays

As the weather heats up, Conrad Hong Kong and Korean skincare label AMOREPACIFIC are collaboratively unveiling the AbsoluTea™ Summer Afternoon Tea. Finding inspiration from AbsoluTea™, an ingredient obtained from green tea that provides next-level anti-ageing solutions, Executive Chef Manki Lee and his team at Conrad Hong Kong have devised a series of Korean delicacies with kimchi, yuzu and other special ingredients.

The afternoon tea experience features savoury items such as Dark Sesame Mousse, made with sticks of bamboo that represent longevity and pay homage to the revitalising power of AbsoluTea™; Beef Kimbap, a modern take on the classic Korean dish; and Cheesy Kimchi Rice Cake, encapsulating the street food culture in Seoul. Traditional pastries made with unconventional ingredients include Green Tea Opera, which uses trehalose sugar to create a moister cake; and Green Tea and Red Bean Choux, which contrasts in texture between the crunchy pastry shell and smooth cream. To match the Korean theme of the AbsoluTea™ Summer Afternoon Tea, freshly baked scones come in two special flavours, green tea and soy flour.

At the end of the afternoon tea, guests will receive an Essential Ritual Experience Gift valued at HK$350, which comprises 15ml of Vintage Single Extract Essence 15ml, 8ml of Moisture Plumping Nectar Cream and 5g of Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder, as well as an AMOREPACIFIC gift card to redeem more products at AMOREPACIFIC’s counter at Pacific Place.

Lobby Level, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong, +852 2822 8891

Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong x su:m37˚

When: 1 May to 30 June

Price: HK$468 for one, HK$888 for two

As Hong Kong transitions from spring to summer, Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong and Korea’s first natural fermentation skincare brand su:m37˚ are jointly presenting the Aura Radiance Afternoon Tea. Delicately arranged on a four-tiered tray, shimmering bites with vivid summer colours include savoury items such as Crab Leg Terrine with Avocado and Caviar; and desserts like Lavender Yuzu Macaroons.

A special Mother’s Day 2023 edition of the afternoon tea set will be available on 13 and 14 May, with a free upgrade of one glass of a festive rose-infused beverage, including Rose Latte, Rose Tea and Rose Lemonade, for a heart-warming celebration with mum.

Lobby Lounge, Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2721 2111

(Lead and featured images courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong)