Best afternoon tea sets in Hong Kong right now!

Who doesn’t love a cup of tea and some treats mid-day? This pastime is definitely a favourite in Hong Kong with restaurants and hotels continuously outdoing each other with their lavish offerings. But how could it not especially when afternoon tea sets come with great views of the city and innovative creations? It’s the perfect pre-cursor to dinner—if you still have room for it. So, find out where the best afternoon tea sets are in Hong Kong right now.

As afternoon tea menus are available on a seasonal basis, make sure to bookmark this page. We’ll update our list regularly, so you don’t miss the best afternoon tea offerings in town.

Best afternoon tea sets in Hong Kong – January 2024

Teatime in the Orient Afternoon Tea, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour’s new afternoon tea offering draws inspiration from the distinctive, diverse, and delicious flavours of Chinese cuisine. It’s the best start to the new year with its savoury and sweet treats that infuse teatime favourites. Menu highlights include Raisin Osmanthus Scones, Duck Bao with Orange-infused Hoisin Sauce, and Poached Shrimp Sandwich with Salted Egg Yolk Mayonnaise.

Address: 2/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour, 1 North Point Estate, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3762 1234

Price: HKD 688 for two

Availability: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays until February 25

Cordis x Valrhona’s Chocolicious Dreamscape Afternoon Tea, Alibi Wine Be Social

Usher in the new year with an array of gourmet delights to sweeten the days ahead. Alibi – Wine Dine Be Social at Cordis Hong Kong is offering a new afternoon tea set, complete with a limited gift box of Valrhona Dark Chocolate Square. Awaken your tastebuds with the Smoked Duck Breast and Foie Gras Parfait before diving into the Scallop Tartare, and Popcorn Chicken. The desserts are even more special as the dishes are made using 33 per cent to 70 per cent Single Origin Chocolate from Valrhona. The set also comes with a glass of hot cinnamon chocolate—yum!

Address: Level 5, Cordis, 555 Shanghai Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3552 3231

Price: HKD 398 for two

Availability: Daily until February 29

Sweet Fortune Afternoon Tea, Coco

Glide sweetly into the new year with Coco’s new afternoon tea that comes with delicate sweets and scrumptious savouries. Plus, the set comes with a premium TWG tea or Caffe Vergano 1882 barista coffee selection. The menu boasts five savouries such as the moreish Hakka Cha-guo with Turnip Filing, French Chinese fusion Foie Gras and Soy Chicken Waffle and Korean-inspired Squid Ink Kimbap with Crab Meat and Kimchi. Of course, afternoon tea isn’t complete without a duo of freshly baked scones!

Address: G/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2315 5566

Price: HKD 468 for two, optional upgrade with half a bottle of champagne

Availability: January 15 until February 28 (daily from 3 pm to 6 pm)

The Festive ‘Purrfect’ Afternoon Tea, Sheraton Hong Kong

This month, Sheraton is collaborating with local artist, LeonLollipop to unveil a new afternoon tea set. The design takes inspiration from the vibrant Gloomie Cat by LeonLollipop. Available throughout Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, expect an auspicious and romantic twist to the menu on designated dates. For instance, from now until February 13, you can indulge in savoury treats that boast a local twist.

Address: 18/F, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2369 1111

Price: HKD 676 for two

Availability: Until March 17 (normal set), until February 13 (Chinese New Year edition)

Nyonya-style Afternoon Tea, New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel

Embark on a culinary experience like no other at New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel’s Nyonya-style afternoon tea. Malaysian executive sous chef, Peter Lim takes the beloved recipes of his mother and grandmother and adds his signature to create this refreshing new menu. Each element showcases the richness and diversity of Nyonya cuisine as it comes straight from the heart. If you dine on the weekend or public holiday, you even get three extra scones.

Address: The Lounge, M/F, New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel, 72 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2313 4222

Price: HKD 628 for two (weekdays), HKD 768 for two (weekends and public holidays)

Availability: Until mid-February (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the best place for afternoon tea in Hong Kong?

There are many places to enjoy afternoon tea in Hong Kong. Various hotels, restaurants, and cafes offer various kinds of afternoon tea sets.

-How much is afternoon tea in Hong Kong?

The price of afternoon tea varies, depending on the type of place you’re dining at. Prices at hotels are at the higher end while restaurants and cafes are more affordable.