The iconic pastry may not be as popular as the croissant, pain au Chocolat, or even Kouign Amann, but there’s no denying the satisfaction of a good, sumptuous apple strudel. The pastry can be found in a few places around Singapore, but if you’re heading to Malaysia’s KL and Selangor soon, you’ll want to make a detour to these spots for some of the best examples of the Viennese apple strudel.

It’s true that the apple strudel isn’t what many may consider a popular dessert here in Asia, to no fault of its own. The pastry is rarely found in patisseries and bakeries in the region, especially because it’s notoriously difficult to get right. The best strudel – essentially a layered pastry with a filling – requires a pastry dough that’s puffy, light, and crispy on the outside, a feat that’s all the more difficult with the addition of a fruit filling. Inside, the filling is deliciously fragrant with fresh apples, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins, sandwiched between generous pipings of fresh cream and custard.

If you’re already a fan of the apple strudel, then you’d have heard of a particular establishment in Perth, Australia by the name of Corica Pastries. Considered as one of the best in the world, it’s hard to put a candle to Corica when it comes to their apple strudel. With that said, it’s also worth noting that Klang Valley’s KL and PJ too has its fair share of bakeries serving the best versions of apple strudel in the country.

One such place is The Fruity Bakery & Cafe located in Klang, which many consider being the Corica Pastries of Malaysia. Of course, the list doesn’t stop there. If you’re looking to elevate your tea break or after-dinner dessert repertoire, read on to find out where you can find the best apple strudel around KL and Selangor.

6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today: