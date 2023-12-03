The iconic pastry may not be as popular as the croissant, pain au Chocolat, or even Kouign Amann, but there’s no denying the satisfaction of a good, sumptuous apple strudel. The pastry can be found in a few places around Singapore, but if you’re heading to Malaysia’s KL and Selangor soon, you’ll want to make a detour to these spots for some of the best examples of the Viennese apple strudel.
It’s true that the apple strudel isn’t what many may consider a popular dessert here in Asia, to no fault of its own. The pastry is rarely found in patisseries and bakeries in the region, especially because it’s notoriously difficult to get right. The best strudel – essentially a layered pastry with a filling – requires a pastry dough that’s puffy, light, and crispy on the outside, a feat that’s all the more difficult with the addition of a fruit filling. Inside, the filling is deliciously fragrant with fresh apples, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins, sandwiched between generous pipings of fresh cream and custard.
If you’re already a fan of the apple strudel, then you’d have heard of a particular establishment in Perth, Australia by the name of Corica Pastries. Considered as one of the best in the world, it’s hard to put a candle to Corica when it comes to their apple strudel. With that said, it’s also worth noting that Klang Valley’s KL and PJ too has its fair share of bakeries serving the best versions of apple strudel in the country.
One such place is The Fruity Bakery & Cafe located in Klang, which many consider being the Corica Pastries of Malaysia. Of course, the list doesn’t stop there. If you’re looking to elevate your tea break or after-dinner dessert repertoire, read on to find out where you can find the best apple strudel around KL and Selangor.
6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today:
Anyone who lives in Klang can attest that the Fruity Bakery & Cafe is one of the best there is when it comes to apple strudel in KL and PJ. Having been around the block for almost three decades, the bakery has managed to perfect its craft when it came to creating its apple strudel, even boasting to be the only bakery in Malaysia with the original strudel recipe from Perth, Australia. An entire box – which is about the same size as the one from Corica – will only set you back by RM30 (approx. S$8.60).
(Image credit: @fruity.bakery.cafe/Instagram)
If you’re looking to class up your dessert dates, head over to Foo Foo Fine Desserts in KL’s TTDI. Here, you’ll find decadently plated desserts to go along with its homemade ice-cream. All of the desserts here are highly popular, but it’s the apple strudel that’s the star of the show, presented in a delicately wrapped pastry shell and paired with a black pepper mango ice cream.
(Image credit: @foofoodesserts/Instagram)
Kingstreet Café is a famed brunch cafe in Taman Seputeh that has been well loved for years for its delicious desserts and savouries. Its apple strudel is a popular choice amongst customers. Unfortunately, it’s also only available on weekends, which means that the dessert usually sells out before the end of the day. Be sure to head over early if you’re hoping for a taste of this hot seller.
(Image credit: Kingstreet Café/Facebook)
First off, we have to point out that Kenny Hills Bakers doesn’t serve apple strudel. They do, however, serve a mean peach strudel and double chocolate strudel, so it warrants a special mention on this list. The former sees juicy peach slices and fresh cream layered between ridiculously flaky puff pastry, while the latter sees chocolate cream, chocolate ganache, and a touch of salted caramel for a balanced, decadent dessert that you won’t forget anytime soon.
(Image credit: @kennyhillsbakers/Instagram)
Boasting a pastry jacket that’s light, soft and flaky, as well as an apple filling that’s crunchy and soft at the same time, the apple strudels in this KL establishment promise to hit all the right spots for your afternoon tea. If you want variety, the bakery also has other fruity flavours like peach, strawberry, and mango.
(Image credit: Strudel Bakery House/Facebook)
For a more Austrian take on the apple strudel, visit Der Backmeister in KL’s TTDI, where the dessert is best known for being rustic, authentic, and delicious. The apples used here are slightly tart, which perfectly balances the buttery pastry shell and sweetness of the cream.
(Image credit: Der Backmeister/Facebook)
(Hero and featured image credit: @jowiepeace/Instagram)