Best Bites: 6 dishes we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

Clarence

The dish: Skate Wing Cooked Teppan & Endives Comté Salade (HK$988, part of the Keto Menu)

The last best bite I had was the Skate Wing Cooked Teppan & Endives Comté Salade (HK$988, part of the Keto Menu) at Clarence. I’m perpetually in a cut phase for my diet, and I can never seem to make it work. I was delighted to learn that Chef Olivier Elzer partnered up with Oliver Smith of Ketogenic Asia for a keto-specific menu. It’s pretty hard to eat out and control your caloric intake… especially with French cuisine.

Working with Ketogenic Asia, Elzer put together a protein-packed five-course menu that gives you 1,088 calories and just 10 grams of carbs. One of those items from the menu was the skate wing. It was nothing like what I had in mind for a diet-focused meal. I was thinking it would be purely about sustenance but was surprised to find that it was full of flavour. It was on a level of fine dining, and I think because he was working within caloric constraints, an emphasis on the meat was really brought out using spices and cooking techniques. The end result was juicy, rich, white meat with just enough seasoning to enhance its taste.

Often at times, we think of dining out as a way to indulge without really thinking about the nutritional content. As someone that is conscious of my diet, but not in a field where my livelihood is dependent on having a certain physique, I am excited to see Elzer’s take on Michelin-level food from a fitness practitioner’s perspective. — Ambrose Leung, Editor-in-Chief

Clarence, 25F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3568 1397

La Parrilla Steakhouse

The dish: Catch of the Day (HK$278)

La Parrilla Steakhouse may be known for its aged grass-fed beef from Argentina, but a non-meat eater like me doesn’t have to miss out. A number of slow-roasted meats and seafood options are available in the “Non-beef Dishes” section on its menu, including lamb, chicken and even lobster. Me, I went for the ambiguous Catch of the Day, which turned out to be salmon.

If I’m completely honest, I wasn’t expecting much from a steakhouse, but I was pleasantly surprised. The salmon was cooked just right, so it was still partially raw on the inside and not rubbery at all. It arrived with a side of ratatouille and crispy basil leaves, which I guzzled down before my partner’s steak was even served. Highly recommended if you somehow find yourself in La Parrilla as a pescatarian/vegetarian/whatever. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

La Parrilla Steakhouse, 1/F, Carfield Commercial Building, 77 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2637 8555

Farm Tomita

The dish: Lavender Soft-serve Ice Cream (JP¥350)

While Hokkaido is best known for its powder snow and having some of the best ski slopes in the world, it proved to be a pleasant getaway in July for flower season. Farm Tomita, the largest lavender farm in Japan, was one of the highlights. Around an hour’s ride away from Asahi-kawa by steam train, the scenic vista features expansive purple and rainbow outcroppings nestled into the mountain. Surrounding shops and decor embrace the lavender theme, featuring purple mopeds and every lavender-scented accessory imaginable.

A must-try in the area is the Lavender Soft-serve Ice Cream. It tasted like how one might expect — sweet and floral with a tinge of bitterness. Priced at JP¥350 JPY (approximately HK$20) a cone, other summer-exclusive ice cream flavours include rich Hokkaido vanilla, cantaloupe, white chocolate, and different combos of all the above. — Aaron Chow, Editor

Farm Tomita, 15 Kisenkita, Nakafurano-cho, Sorachi-gun 071-0704 Hokkaido, Japan, +81 167 39 3939

Hotal Colombo

The dish: Black Series Menu ( HK$358)

In case ya’ll happen to remember my Best Bites from January, I said I’d be back for the crabs and returned, I have.

Black Sheep happened to be doing a summer tour deal and one of them was Hotal Colombo. Seems like it was meant to be.

The first dish that came out was the Lentil Vada, a nice and easy start.

The next two dishes were the Crispy Cuttlefish and Chicken Kothu. Both were very rich in flavour. The cuttlefish was calamari-like, and you can’t go wrong with fried cuttlefish with butter, garlic and peppers. The Chicken Kothu added some spice to our palette, but I love spicy food so I really enjoyed it.

Then came the main event, the Mud Crabs. My party and I chose the black pepper and the chilli tamarind flavours for four people. Black pepper was a flavour I was very familiar with and loved — as for the other flavours on the menu (Chilli Tamarind, Coconut and Lime, Jaffna Crab Kari), I was not too familiar with and asked the staff for a recommendation. Since I could handle spice, the staff told me that the Chilli Tamarind was a popular choice. This ended up being a good choice since out of the two, I liked the Chilli Tamarind more than a familiar favourite of mine.

Both of the crabs had decent spice levels, nothing I would cry about (on a scale of 10, I would say close to a 4 or 5). But the flavour is something I would cry about —tears of joy (not that extreme but it was really good). Hotal Colombo nailed the black pepper flavour and brought a new flavour to my palette: Chilli Tamarind. It brought forth a nice sweet tangy flavour that was balanced out by the spices.

Although we had two different crabs, they both paired nicely with the paratha and coconut rice.

Oh, and there was also stir-fried watercress, another dish I was familiar with and loved. So if you’ve been counting, this was a five-course meal. Although we finished everything (you’re welcome) this was a more than filling meal and definitely worth the price of HK$358 — a price that I would usually feel a bit hefty but for the quality, quantity, and for my party, it seemed to be more than worth it. — Ryan Putranto, Multimedia Editor

Hotal Colombo, 31 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2488 8863

Tsukanto

The dish: Deep-fried Miyazaki Chicken Curry Rice (HK$228)

I’ll admit, I’m not the biggest fan of curry. Because of my dietary restrictions, I tend to avoid food that could be ‘triggers’ for a stomach episode. But once in a while, when I do crave curry, I find that Japanese curry is “milder” which my sensitive guts can tolerate. So, I went to try the curry rice at the newly opened Tsukanto in Elements. I’m so pleased with how creamy the curry is, which goes well with the deep-fried chicken. See, I can’t tell the difference between where a certain chicken is from but I can say that this one is really thick and juicy. They’re also so generous with the portions that it comes with a deep-fried whole egg! — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer

Tsukanto, Shop 1002, 1/F, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2331 3822

Bakehouse

The dish: Mango Danish (HK$24)

Bakehouse’s newest Mango Danish is absolutely perfect for the blistering summer. When I used to live in Japan, I took mangoes for granted. They were so difficult to find and expensive too. While we can still get it here in Hong Kong, nothing beats mangoes when it’s in season especially if it’s from the Philippines. The Mango Danish is great for a midday bite with the luscious mango slices just melting in your mouth. I also like that the bread isn’t plain and comes in a vanilla cream filling, though it’s only in the middle part. I would’ve loved more! The freeze-dried white figs make for an extra crunch so I suggest eating this as soon as you get them. — JS

Bakehouse, 14 Tai Wong Street East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Hotal Colombo)