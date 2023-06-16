Best Bites and Sips: 6 dishes and drinks we loved this week

Best Bites and Sips is a roundup of the outstanding dishes we had within the last week: Those which renewed our love for established venues, caught our attention at a new opening, or freshly impressed upon us the creativity and skill of Hong Kong’s talented chefs and mixologists. From casual street snacks to meticulously prepared cocktail creations, these are the best dishes and drinks to try in Hong Kong — the ones we’d recommend you make a special trip for.

The best dishes and drinks we supped on and savoured this week:

The Bites:

7-Eleven

The dish: Frutips Blackcurrant Flavour Ice Bar (HK$11)

I spent my early childhood in Hong Kong. I don’t remember much, only that my parents had released my pet turtle into a river for it to be immediately consumed by a fish afterwards, and that I was obsessed with the blackcurrant candies Frutips. Still am. You know the ones: you can find them at any 7-Eleven in the city, chewy gummies with just the right amount of crunchy sugar. These are so addictive for me that I only buy them once in a blue moon — otherwise I won’t be able to stop. Imagine my excitement when I saw, for the first time, an all-blackcurrant Frutips popsicle in my friendly neighbourhood convenience store. There is a multifruit one (also excellent) but the blackcurrant flavour is hidden in the very middle of it. Seeing this was like seeing a roll of all-pink mentos for the first time: pipe dream come true. Thank you, popsicle gods, for bequeathing upon us a summer version of my personal kryptonite. Your kindness shall not be forgotten. And if this doesn’t happen to be a new item — well, please keep the news to yourself. — Vanessa Lee, Managing Editor

7-Eleven, various locations in Hong Kong

Palm Court at The Langham, Hong Kong

The dish: Harvest of Love Afternoon Tea (HK$698 for two; guests can add on unlimited Saicho Sparkling tea at HK$898 for two or a glass of Taittinger Champagne at HK$898 for two)

Another week, another afternoon tea. If you’ve read this article, you’d know that The Langham, Hong Kong has teamed up with Guerlain to promote the beauty brand’s popular Abeille Royale skincare range and the new collection of Aqua Allegoria Harvest fragrances. True to theme, the Harvest of Love Afternoon Tea finds inspiration from fresh florals and golden honey and features delicate pastries in shades of pink and blush.

My favourite from the set is the Marinated Salmon Roe & Chile Crab Salad. It’s light and refreshing; and comes with cucumber and red onion for an extra pop of health. This way, I’m not feeling as guilty when I go ahead and devour the rest of the pastries and accompanying scones. — Charmaine Ng, Editor

Palm Court, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2375 1133

Pata Negra House

The dish: Authentic Spanish Red Prawn ‘Carabeineros’ Angel Hair Pasta (Part of the Signature Experience Menu)

In our latest LSA team meal, we had a chance to visit Pata Negra House for its three-part tasting experience. While everything, everything, was exceptional, I especially loved the Spanish red prawn angel hair pasta. Despite being already full prior to that course, I still had to savour every bite of this dish. The freshness of the prawn mixed with the al dente angel hair, not to mention the European-style chef’s table, brings me right back to Spain. The plate was perfectly balanced with just the right amount of savoury, oiliness and a dash of spicy. As the chef effortlessly swirled the pasta onto the plate, I only wished I also had the superpower of cooking, maybe in another lifetime. — Leanne Lam, Social Media Manager

Pata Negra House, Unit 1A, 6/F, Lee Sum Factory Building, 28 Ng Fong Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2517 1808

Anan







The dish: Banh Xeo Tacos (HK$50 per piece), Butter Garlic Prawns (HK$75), Mi Quang Noodles (HK$65)

When looking for restaurant options in HCMC, there is one on everyone’s list, Anan. Cracking Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants at spot 40, I just had to check it out. Despite this being a pricier option in HCMC, the prices were still more than reasonable compared to my usual options in Hong Kong.

Starting off with the Banh Xeo Tacos set the bar high. We had the shrimp and beef option and despite both being super yummy, I think the shrimp was just very flavourful and you just can’t go wrong with butter and shrimp.

Continuing the shrimp and butter train, we had the butter garlic prawns. Served on an iron skillet with some Banh Mis, this was also a very flavorful dish.

Following the garlic, butter shrimp we had some Wagyu Rolls that added a nice surf and turf feeling to our palette.

Next was the main dish. The lemongrass pork chop. Served with salad and umami sauce, the pork had a good mix of flavours. Despite this, this was probably my least favourite dish. Not to say it was not good, but rather the other dishes were a lot better and the pork was also not as easy to eat (physically) compared to the other foods that we’ve had. Also — I didn’t have any rice with this dish. And as we all know, sometimes, having white rice just makes something taste a lot better.

Since we felt like the pork was too overpowering with no complimentary dish (ie. white rice) and also feeling not completely full, we ordered our last dish, the Mi Quang Noodles. These noodles were flat-like and thick, served with prawn sauce, it had a fusion creamy type flavour. On top of this, there was another shrimp. It was my favourite dish from Anan.

Overall, I was very happy with my experience at Anan. The portions were good for a “fine dining” experience, the price is very reasonable and the dishes were all very delicious. Truly deserving of a top 50 spot in Asia, I was pleasantly surprised with these culinary creations grounded in Vietnamese cuisine. — Ryan Putranto, Multimedia Editor

Anan, 89 Tôn Thất Đạm, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Chilli Lime

The dish: Banana Sambal Fish (HK$228)

I never thought that I’d travel all the way to Tseung Kwan O just to try the food at Chilli Lime. But its new menu convinced me that I should have a go. And guess what? It was really worth it. Choosing just one dish to recommend here is tough because their menu just leaves you spoiled for choice. From soup, appetisers (hot and cold!), salad, grilled dishes, curries, vegetables, fried food, seafood, meat, rice, noodles, bread, and dessert — they have it all. One visit here is certainly not enough but I really recommend the Banana Sambal Fish. It’s a Malaysian favourite of grilled whole fish wrapped in a banana leaf of aromatics. Grilled to perfection, it’s served piping hot with a sweet sauce that’ll leave you craving for more. I normally love my fish with rice but this dish alone is enough to make you full. It even goes well with the naan! For the price, it’s enough for four people because you get the whole fish. — Jianne Soriano, Digital Writer

Chilli Lime, G07, G/F, Monterey Place, 23 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, +852 2246 0055

The Sips:

Katsute 100

The drink: Matcha (£4.95)

During my trip to London last week, I had countless amounts of coffee, tea and cocktail. While many of them are incredibly photogenic and delicious, one that I can’t stop thinking about is the matcha from a cute Japanese cafe in Islington called Katsute 100. The presentation was already intriguing, served in a cocktail glass with ice. The matcha was prepared with a traditional Japanese method, using only hot water to create a light texture yet rich in taste and aroma. I’m usually the type to add milk to everything and stick with lattes of all kinds, but knowing that this store offers high-quality tea leaves, I ordered its most popular matcha and it did not disappoint. — LL

Katsute 100, 100 Islington High Street, London N1 8EG, United Kingdom, +44 20 7354 8395

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Pata Negra House)