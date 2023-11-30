Enjoy some of the best servings of boat noodle at these spots in Bangkok

Until you’ve found that right bowl of boat noodle, have you really been living, or just surviving? We found the places in Bangkok you should check out.

With an extensive range of noodles, broths, and toppings to choose from, Thai boat noodles never set a limit to your cravings. One can go to town with wontons, braised pork, extra veggies, meatballs, and a variety on seasoning. Without a doubt, this has become a go-to comfort food for many Thais.

Here, we’ve curated a list of some of Bangkok’s best boat noodle shops you need to dive right in to, so slurp slurp.

Some of the hottest boat noodle places in Bangkok

MaiMai Eatery

35 years of legacy and counting, MaiMai Eatery used to be at the now-closed Peninsula Plaza, and then in The Peninsula Bangkok. Now, they just reopened in Soi Ari Samphan 1, presenting the original recipes that have been passed along to the third generation. Highlights include their wagyu boat noodles, award-winning crab croquettes, stir-fried rice with mackerel, and fried radish cakes. Leave room for dessert, as their banana in syrup is so delectable it has people queueing for it each day.

You can find more information at MaiMai Eatery.

ThongSmith

ThongSmith is arguably one of the places that bring a sense of “premium boat noodle” into the Bangkok limelight, as they open normally in luxury shopping malls. Normally seen as comfort street food, ThongSmith takes boat noodles to a new height with additions of premium cuts imported from Australia, like wagyu ribeye, shank, and tendon. Couple the meat with the distinctive dark broth, which is so sweet and flavoursome from a long-simmering of pork bones and a variety of herbs and spices.

You can find more information at ThongSmith.

Thai Thai Boat Noodles

Thai Thai Boat Noodles is one of the hipper spots in Siam area. The outlet offers succulent, customisable boat noodles loaded with beef, herbs, and spices, as well as pork cracklings for crunch and joy. What we also love about this spot is that the menu boasts a wide range of Isaan favourites like som tam, fried chicken, and even krapow.

You can find more information at Thai Thai Boat Noodles.

Asawin Boat Noodles

When you’re spoiled for choices walking along Banthat Thong Road, Asawin Boat Noodles should be one of the venues to consider. The tender meat, the soft, chewy noodles, the rich, flavourful broth — no need for more condiments. Pro tip? Be sure to order the crispy wontons or some pork crackling for that extra texture.

You can find information at Asawin Boat Noodles.

Pon 71 Ladprao

Located in Ladprao 71, Pon 71 boasts itself as the destination if you love anything spicy. In order to fully get the Pon 71 experience, let the team welcome you with premium beef on top of soft, chewy noodles, and a near ungodly level of spiciness. Order a glass of chrysanthemum drink to pair and complete the meal in style.

You can find more information at Pon 71.

Wuanood

Not strictly only a boat noodle spot, but definitely a worthy mention. Whenever the dreaded tom yum noodle craving strikes, Wuanood just never disappoints. It’s all about serving premium bowls studded with premium beef cuts imported from Australia and Japan, so expect striploin, wagyu paleron, brisket, sirloin, and more. If you fancy something extra pungent, guests can pick the spicy mala soup opposed to your usual spicy soup. Another highlight is also their pork rind and crackling that comes with almost every item on the menu. It gives a satisfying crunch to every bite and we just can’t enough.

You can find more information at Wuanood.

[Hero and featured image credit: ThongSmith/Instagram]