An eat-all-you-can meal is a perfect way to satisfy all your heart’s (or rather, stomach’s) desires. Whether you’re craving Japanese food or Indian cuisine, tasty burgers, or creamy plates of pasta, the best place to have all that is no doubt, at a buffet. Luckily, Hong Kong hotels do it right with their diverse buffet offerings. With seasonal deals and signature dishes, you’ll never run out of options. Make your penny worth it with our picks of the best hotel buffets in Hong Kong right now.

Remember to bookmark this page because we update the list regularly. Sometimes, the hotels will offer seasonal, or limited-time menus, so make sure you’re always updated.

The best buffet deals in Hong Kong to try — January 2024

A Feast of the East at The Farmhouse, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour

Welcome the new year with The Farmhouse’s new A Feast of the East buffet! The menu celebrates the multi-faceted heritage, flavours, and diversity of Chinese Cuisine. Some of the highlights include Chiu Chow “Daa Laang” Marinated Meats, Fujian Five Spice Meat Rolls, and Sichuan Knife-cut Noodles with Braised Pork. The gastronomic delights extend to the desserts as well! Dig into the sweet flavours of the Mango Pomelo Sago Pudding, Black Sesame Profiteroles, and Glutinous Rice Cake with Brown Sugar Syrup. Besides the new menu, diners can still enjoy The Farmhouse’s signature offerings, from the salad bar to chilled seafood, and grilled stations.

Address: 2/F, West Tower, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour, 1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3762 1234

Price: HKD 398 for adults and HKD 199 for children (weekday lunch)

HKD 508 for adults and HKD 254 for children (weekend lunch)

HKD 708 for adults and HKD 354 for children (Monday to Thursday dinner)

HKD 788 for adults and HKD 394 for children (Friday to Sunday and public holidays dinner)

Availability: Daily until March 3

Winter Treasures Buffet at Café Circles, Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West

Hong Kong’s winter might be short-lived, but you can still enjoy the range of winter delicacies, thanks to Café Circles. Indulge in dishes that capture the essence of the season in addition to some creative additions. Don’t miss the likes of Sake Abalone, Braised Goose Feet in Oyster Sauce, and Lamb Shank Hotpot Pie. Finally, satisfy your sweet tooth with the velvety 3.6 Hokkaido Panna Cotta with Peach Resin or the Black Mission Figs Tart. Plus, if you reserve a table via Nina Boutique, you get to enjoy 20 percent off!

Address: 8 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2280 2868

Price: Prices vary depending on the date. Visit the official website for details.

Availability: Daily until March 31

The Return of Luxury Health Delicacies Buffet at Grand Café, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Usher in the new year with some food therapy at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s new buffet offering. Boost your immune system to deter the flu away and satisfy your tastebuds at the same time. Chef de Cuisine Ivan Vasilev is bringing back popular winter dishes made with luxurious Chinese herbs for this buffet menu. Satiate your appetite with the likes of Smoked Baby Pigeon, Stewed Pork Knuckles, and more.

Address: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2584 7722

Price: HKD 798 for adults and HKD 399 for children (Monday to Thursday)

HKD 848 for adults and HKD 424 for children (Friday to Sunday)

Availability: Dinner daily until February 18

Lobsterlicious Buffet at The Market, Hotel Icon

It’s a lobster extravaganza at Hotel Icon’s The Market new buffet menu. Grab the chance to taste more than 10 tasty lobster delicacies. Popular dishes include the Spicy Thai-style Fried Lobster and Singapore Wok-fried Lobster with Black Pepper Sauce. Besides the limited-time dishes, diners can still enjoy The Market signatures such as grilled meat, cold cuts, and chilled seafood. In fact, The Market has seven open kitchens that showcase different cuisines so make sure you come hungry.

Address: Level 2, Hotel Icon, 17 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3400 1388

Price: Prices vary depending on the date. Visit the official website for details.

Availability: Until February 29

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best buffet dinner in Hong Kong?

There are many dinner buffets available in Hong Kong from Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour to Hotel Icon.

-Where can I find the best lunch buffet in Hong Kong?

Many hotels in Hong Kong are offering lunch buffets including JW Mariott, Conrad, and Cordis.