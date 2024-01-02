Best new cafes and coffee shops to try in Hong Kong

While the cafe scene in Hong Kong may not be as vibrant as South Korea or Japan, we certainly have our fair share of unique cafes. That said, with so many new cafes popping up in the city, we’re slowly catching up with our neighbours. After all, who doesn’t love a cuppa or bagel any time of the day? To save you the trouble, we’ve done the work and shortlisted the best new cafes and coffee shops to check out every month.

Best new cafes in Hong Kong — January

Woo Coffee

This new cafe in Wan Chai is a former cha chaan teng (local eatery). You can see some of the old designs on the wall tiles and light switch. The cafe also hosts some special events like jazz performances. When it comes to the food, you can enjoy a hearty meal here. The Tomato and Basil Pasta with Scallops, Crab Meat and Crab Roe and Bacon and Egg Pancake Burger are among the highlights.

Address: Shop E, 392-402 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Social media: instagram.com/wooo_coffee

Dor Dor Coffee

Dor Dor Coffee in Tai Kok Tsui has an old-school, retro charm to it, offering a very nostalgic feel. With wooden exteriors and sliding doors, it feels reminiscent of old restaurants. The cafe takes pride in its herbal drinks that come in beautiful teacups. The signature Danggui Coffee also gets a similar treatment. Also, remember to try the Char Siu Tortilla from the food menu.

Address: Shop A, G/F, Cosmopolitan Estate, 13 Tai Tsun Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong

Social media: instagram.com/dordorcoffee

Tommy Yummy

Thai cafe Tommy Yummy opens its second branch in Tseung Kwan O! The interiors give off a leisurely vibe, complete with shades of green representing the leaves, brown representing the trees, and the orange-red of the sunrise. The homey feeling is further accentuated by the wooden furniture, colourful plants and flowers, and natural lighting. The Tseung Kwan O outpost has exclusive dishes such as Yellow Curry Stewed Beef Noodles, Spicy Seafood Butterfly Rice, and Thai Milk Tea Tiramisu.

Address: 352A, 3/F, The Lohas, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2267 0199

Injoi

There’s not much information available about this new cafe in Wan Chai. But we think it’s worth a visit. Right from the shopfront, you’ll be curious to step inside. Half of the cafe has a stepped seating facing the street offering a unique way to enjoy the coffee. At the moment, Injoi only offers bagels and light drinks, but the warm, clean, and minimalistic tones are very inviting.

Address: G/F, Heng Shan Centre, No. 141-145 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Social media: instagram.com/injoi.hk

Jen Cafe

Popular online shop Jen Jen Bakery opens its physical cafe in Sham Shui Po! Known for its soft-cooked egg roll, loyal followers of the online shop can now try similar items in the cafe—including the egg rolls of course! Other items you can’t miss include the Hojicha Roll Cake with sweet cheese milk foam and the Japanese Grape Roll Cake if you don’t mind the taste of rum. Those who have an inkling for savoury dishes also have a range of dishes to try.

Address: 100 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

Social media: instagram.com/jencafe.hk

Cruising Coffee

The second branch of Cruising Coffee opens its doors in V Walk, Nam Cheong. It has a similar vibe like its original Yuen Long outpost. But this one is narrower with plenty of green open space. Now, that sounds perfect for your furry friends, right? The drinks menu has classic black and white coffee options as well as non-coffee and flora tea. The food is on the lighter side, but you can still get the All Day Breakfast set or settle for a bagel or sourdough sandwich.

Address: Shop G9, V Walk, 28 Sham Mong Road, Nam Cheong, Hong Kong

Social media: instagram.com/cruising_coffee

