These catering services in Hong Kong will whip up the best feast for you celebration

Throwing a fabulous Christmas celebration or an unforgettable birthday party? Then, leave it to the experts to prepare your feast in style. In Hong Kong, we can always count on various catering services to please your guests! From special turkeys to fresh seafood and sizzling barbecue sets, be rest assured that they have you covered. These are the best catering service companies in Hong Kong that won’t let you down.
Preparing a meal for a large gathering can be a hassle. You’d have to think about what your guests will like, let alone the time it takes to shop for ingredients. Plus, the actual cooking! And with most Hong Kong kitchens being less than ideal to accommodate a big feast, it’s always best to call in for some help. Lucky for us, the city has no shortage of catering services to choose from. From Bain Marie’s homemade recipe and zero waste policy to Shamrock Catering’s impressive range, our birthday, Christmas, and junk boat parties are in good hands. Keep reading to find out the best caterers in town!
The best catering service companies in Hong Kong for your next gathering
With their hands in the catering business for over 20 years, Gingers is definitely a household name. While they have plenty of packages available, the ones that include an on-site chef service are among the best. Whether you’re looking to throw a lavish buffet or a simple cocktail party, Gingers has all those available. The barbecue party set is particularly well-received by many so if you’re looking for some meaty delights, this is it.
For your next festive gathering, don’t pass over Bain Marie. We absolutely love their homemade recipes and zero-waste policy. You can even place your orders 48 hours in advance and have the food delivered fresh and in eco-friendly packaging to boot! To ensure you get the highest quality, food is prepared on the day using their own recipe. Bain Marie also specialises in Thanksgiving and Christmas packages in addition to junk boat parties.
When it comes to variety, Shamrock Catering has it nailed down. It even earned the nickname, “caterer of all occasions” because of the whopping 250 items on the menu! Plus, you get to choose from both Western to Asian cuisine, with an added special touch to their kid’s menu. For the ultimate festive celebration, they also have a special menu just for Christmas.
Yes, this food and beverage enterprise also has catering options. So, if you love any of the BSR’s restaurants, you can have the food at birthday or Christmas celebrations. While the catering specialises in office events, you can can also enjoy the same at your home. The sharing-style menu is perfect for a large family (or company) or you can simply opt for the full service as well, which covers everything from cutlery to dinnerware, and of course, food. Time to say goodbye to a lacklustre party!
Feast is a catering company from Drawing Room Concepts, providing a series of gourmet sets. The options range from holiday classics to bite-sized party favourites, and more. So, no matter the size or flavours you’re carving for, Feast has got you covered. Specifically for the holiday season, Feast has a special roast turkey set that also comes with an array of side dishes. Plus, they offer 10 per cent off on all catering sets when you enter the promo code upon checkout! Enjoy free delivery on spending over HKD 1,200. What a deal!
Delicious’ range of options is impeccable—from casual finger food to a multiple-course dinner. Plus, this caterer uses only fresh market produce and the finest ingredients. The different packages available range from Christmas specials, New Year menus, and the classic barbecue buffet. They also take the extra burden off by getting the decorations and cutlery right for you. For those looking to organise a junk party, you can even rent it directly from them! What a steal!
Kama Delivery started off in the restaurant business before launching its catering service in 2018. They specialise in seafood but you can still pick from a variety of packages for any occasion. For special holidays such as Christmas and Mid-Autumn, there are exclusive limited-edition dishes available as well. Kama Delivery takes pride in providing 24-hour delivery service, and personalised packages so that customers fall in “love at first bite”!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is included in catering services?
Food is included. Decorations, cutlery, and an on-site chef are sometimes included, depending on the package.
-How do I choose a good catering service?
Choose from trusted services such as Bain Marie and Feast.