The best Christmas dinners in Hong Kong to book now!

Christmas is right around the corner! Other than decorating your homes, setting up your Christmas trees, and wrapping your presents, don’t forget to book your festive dinner table. Hong Kong’s top restaurants are putting out the best holiday dinner for us. Want a taste of what they have to offer? See our top picks of the best Christmas dinner menus for the ultimate holiday feast.

This year is extra special. It’s the first Christmas when mask-wearing and social distancing measures are no longer mandatory. So, it’s no surprise that Hong Kong is trying to make the celebrations merrier with its numerous Christmas markets, decorations, and displays. But one thing we definitely can’t miss out on is definitely the good food that’s on offer.

In addition to catering, there are plenty of restaurants serving limited-time Christmas dinner menus! From succulent meats at The Steak House to high-quality Japanese food at Kaen Teppanyaki, and delicious pasta, you are spoiled for choice. Unsure where to start? Let our picks below help you plan! Find out what the best Christmas dinner menus are in town and start booking your table. Bookmark this list for an unforgettable Christmas celebration.

Enjoy the best Christmas dinners in Hong Kong this festive season