The best Christmas dinners in Hong Kong to book now!

Christmas is right around the corner! Other than decorating your homes, setting up your Christmas trees, and wrapping your presents, don’t forget to book your festive dinner table. Hong Kong’s top restaurants are putting out the best holiday dinner for us. Want a taste of what they have to offer? See our top picks of the best Christmas dinner menus for the ultimate holiday feast.
This year is extra special. It’s the first Christmas when mask-wearing and social distancing measures are no longer mandatory. So, it’s no surprise that Hong Kong is trying to make the celebrations merrier with its numerous Christmas markets, decorations, and displays. But one thing we definitely can’t miss out on is definitely the good food that’s on offer.
In addition to catering, there are plenty of restaurants serving limited-time Christmas dinner menus! From succulent meats at The Steak House to high-quality Japanese food at Kaen Teppanyaki, and delicious pasta, you are spoiled for choice. Unsure where to start? Let our picks below help you plan! Find out what the best Christmas dinner menus are in town and start booking your table. Bookmark this list for an unforgettable Christmas celebration.
Enjoy the best Christmas dinners in Hong Kong this festive season
Enjoy your Christmas dinner with a view at The Steak House. It’s a perfect choice not just for families but also for those looking for an intimate setting. The five-course menu comes with a seafood salad bar so you can indulge in an elaborate selection of organic seasonal greens, mixed salads, and seafood selection. Then, whet your appetite with the starter, a Smoked Halibut followed by a Roasted Pumpkin Soup. For the main course, choose from a USDA Super Prime Tenderloin, Rib Eye, or New York Strip. You can also opt for a Roasted Turkey Plate or Chilean Sea Bass. But the option doesn’t stop there! For an extra price, you can choose between a USDA Super Prime Chateaubriand (HKD 828 for two) and an Italty Carima Farm Rare T-bone (HKD 1,298 for two). To complement your main course, make sure to get a side dish such as Sweet Potato and Marshmallow, Garlic and Bacon Green Beans, or Truffle French Fries. End on a sweet note with the Sticky Dates Pudding. For HKD 688 per person, you can also enjoy three glasses of wine pairing curated by the sommelier.
It’s a spectacular dinner at Kaen Teppanyaki, featuring teppanyaki and josper grill over an open flame. So, you’ll get an intimate multi-sensory dining experience unlike any other. Start off with the Abalone Chawanmushi before having the Assorted Appetiser (Uni Mouse, Marinated Mackerel with Caviar, Foie Gras Monaka with Black Truffle). The fun continues with the Spiny Lobster with Miso Sauce. Then, choose between a teppan or a josper grill for your main course. Regardless, you’ll get a Golden Eye Snapper and Ozaki Beef. Just before dessert, relish the Josper Smoked Hairy Crab Claypot Rice. The Chestnut Mont Blanc is the perfect finish.
Auor has an array of Christmas menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For Christmas Eve, start off with the Christmas caviar canapes before moving on to the Royal Cristal Caviar on Kamchatka Crab. Then, sampple the Coral Trout with Whelk, Watercress and Ikura Curry Emulsion before trying the Carabinero Prawn ‘Har Mein’. The gastronomic celebration doesn’t stop there. Winter Truffle and Fish Maw with Cantonese Bouillon and Stockyard Wagyu Mala soon follow before ending with the Snow Fungus and Apricot Ice cream. The menu also comes with a glass of champagne and for extra HKD 800 per person, you get a wine pairing of six glasses. For the Christmas Day dinner menu, the dishes are similar except for the Sea Bass in Lobster Stew with Green Curry Sauce and Christmas in the Orient dessert.
The newly reopened Nobu Hong Kong is showcasing chef Nobu Matsushisa’s creations with a festive eight-course omakase dinner menu. Get a taste of the intriguing dishes with Peruvian influences starting with the Caviar Avocado Nori Tacos and Black Cod Croquette. Then, dig into the Nobu-style Sashimi comprising Toro Tartare, Yellowtail Jalapeno, and Peruvian-style Golden Snapper. Continue with the King Crab and Baby Spinach Dry Miso Salad and Omakase Sushi Selection. Make sure you have room for the Chilean Sea Bass with Dashi Ponzu and Grilled Wagyu Striploin with Pan-seared Doie Gras and Truffle Teriyaki Sauce. Don’t forget the Blueberry Chestnut Mont Blanc and Homemade Christmas Mochi.
Have a flavourful holiday meal with Chaat’s Christmas menu which includes Parsi Prawn Pa made with wild tiger prawn and soft butter bun. The Tandoori Wagyu Beef Cheek comes with hung yoghurt, Kashmiri chilli and cinnamon while the Black Truffle Biryani has morel mushrooms. Finally, the reinvented Indian dessert, Christmas Pudding Kulfi, is simply a must. Remember, the dinner menu is available on Christmas Eve only. Don’t miss your chance!
A glamorous festive dinner awaits at The Chinese Library! Enjoy eight different dishes including the Braised Fish Maw with Crab Roe and Fried Turnip with Wagyu Beef Sauce. There are also Christmas specials like the Crispy Pork Belly with Fermented Red Bean Curd, and Black Garlic Sauce, as well as the Alaskan Crab with Glass Noodles. After dinner, we also recommend a quick drink at the Dispensary. Make sure to try the Cure cocktails, based on the east-meets-west remedies.
Castellana’s Christmas menu hopes to take guests on a gastronomic experience through Northern Italy. The Italian restaurant pays homage to the culinary landscape and cultural heritage of the Piedmont region with creations by chef Romeo Morelli. So, begin your journey with the Ricotta Foam, paired with Alban white truffle, sea urchin, oyster, and plankton. Then indulge in the Artichoke made with Bagna cauda sauce before slurping the rich concentrated Piedmontese Minestrone. Make sure you don’t miss the freshly made Panzerotti Ravioli which comes with 36-month-aged Castelmagno cheese and Alba white truffle. For the main course, choose between the slow-cooked Piedmontese Trout, the Chef’s Signature Guinea Fowl cooked in two ways, or Oberto’s Fassona Beef. Your journey ends with the four-layered creamy Tiramisu.
Fortnum & Mason might be known for its afternoon tea but this holiday season, they’re upping their game. Tantalise your palate with the Christmas tasting menu starting with the Beetroot and Gin-cured Salmon Gravlax. It even comes with quail egg and a touch of trout caviar. For the main course, choose from the Wagyu Beef Wellington or the Wild Mushroom Linguini with White Alba Truffle. Keep some space for the classic Fortnum & Mason King George Christmas pudding.
A lavish dinner is waiting for you at The Murray’s Popinjays courtesy of chef Paolo Tollereti, chef de cuisine. The six-course menu is available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making it a great celebratory dinner. Expect dishes such as Scampi Tartare, Pan-fried Scallops, and Wagyu Beef Rossini with a selection of Christmas sweet treats. There’s also an exclusive Festive Tiramisu to enjoy. Oh, did we mention just how amazing the view of the Central skyline is at Popinjays? That’s a plus!
Try an array of flavourful dishes with CulinArt 1862’s six-course tasting menu this Christmas. Start with the Warm Lobster Salad with Jerusalem Artichokes and Pickled Beetroot. Next comes the Spatzle with Onion Jam topped with Melted Raclette Cheese (for an added touch of luxury, it comes with aromatic white truffles). Those seeking a heart-warming choice can opt for the Cream of Butternut Squash Soup with Chorizo. The main dish, Pan-fried Monkfish with Mentaiko Sauce and Braised Fennel and the Seared Mallard Duck Breast complete with savoury accompaniments are to die for! Conclude your celebration with the French Toast Panettone which comes with mulled pear and cinnamon ice cream.
Fresh off its grand opening, Melody is presenting its first-ever festive menu this holiday season complete with a symphony of flavours and music. The Christmas menu is great for sharing with the table. The dream menu includes Soft Shell Prawns with Garlic and Espelette Butter and Chicory Salad with Salt Baked Beetroot. There is Grilled Sea Bass, Crown of Duck with Barbecued Stuffing, and the juicy Rib Eye Steak on the main course. As a cherry on the top, the creamy Stilton Cheese and Mont D’or are available for just HKD 50 per person. On Christmas Eve and Day, a luxurious spread awaits with dishes such as Crystal Oysters Flavoured with Kalamansi, Roast Crown of Norfolk Bronze Turkey and the Rare Roast Rib of Aberdeen Angus Beef. The highlight is surely the Christmas Pudding with Brandy Butter and Salted Caramel.
Celebrate Christmas with a touch of Italian charm at Spiga under the culinary direction of chefs Enrico Bartolini and chef Paolo Oliveri. Feast on a delightful five-course dinner menu starting with the Cold Cuts Platter from renowned century-old boutique charcuterie house, Coccia Sesto. Then continue with the Fassona Beef Tartarte before relishing the creamy Aceuerello Risotto with sea urchin sauce. On the main course is Barolo Wine-braised Wagyu Beef Cheek served with black truffle mashed potatoes and Glacialis salad. Then, finish your meal with the equally decadent and delicious Panforte Cake.
Osteria Marzia’s Christmas dinner menu is fit for a classic holiday experience on the coastal shores of Italy. Chef Luca Marinell presents a menu boasting the oceanic delights, from the classic Hamachi with Sweet Date Tomatoes and Basil to the delicately prepared Seppia, a cuttlefish with basil, pistachio, and squeeze of Sorrento lemon. After that, tuck into the Bruschetta di Moscardini and the much-loved Accuighe. There are more treasures from the Amalfi Coast with the handmade Linguine and Chunks of Boston Lobster. The cynosure is none other than the Pescato Del Giorno. The meal ends with the handmade Sicilian Cannoli and Home-made Clementine Sorbet.
Treat your loved ones to a delightful meal this Christmas at La Paloma. The Spanish restaurant has an eight-course Christmas menu that doesn’t hurt your wallet. Fill yourselves up with the Iberico Pork and Chicken Cannelloni with Black Truffle as well as the Escabeche with Salmon Eggs. For an extra HKD 188, you can enjoy the Traditional Lobster Juicy Rice, available for two. Then end your feast with a Christmas Dessert Platter that has a selection of turrones, churros, and cheesecake.