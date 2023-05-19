Where to find the most delicious egg tarts in Hong Kong

There’s no passing up on this classic Hong Kong snack: the gloriously golden egg tarts. You can’t flip through a Hong Kong guide without spotting some kind of passage dedicated to this classic treat. It’s a palm-sized, miniature pastry that many Hongkongers love.

The egg tart sits high above the list of other Hong Kong pastry greats: pineapple bun, winter melon paste Wife’s Biscuit and cocktail bun, just to name a few. It is said to originate during the 1940s as a revamped take on the Western custard tart by Chinese bakeries. Today, there are different varieties that you can find all over Hong Kong.

It’s a simple judge for the archetypal egg tart: a silky, creamy, custardy centre with a golden, crisp shell. Be it the crumbly shortcrust or the flaky puff pastry, there’s at once sweet with a hint of buttery savouriness. Here in Hong Kong, there’s always a bakery or bing sutt or local cha chaan teng serving some version of the snack. Think inexpensive bakes to more indulgent ones upwards of from the likes of Bakehouse. Either way, you’ll find them to be a scrumptious little treat while out and about in the city.

The best egg tarts in Hong Kong