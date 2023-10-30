6 restaurants for the best food in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today

Mention the word “Ampang” to any Singaporean and chances are they’ll think of its most famous dish, the yong tau foo first. Thanks to its unique location, the charming neighbourhood in Ampang Jaya, Malaysia is not only home to nature reserves, ’70s art deco houses and a modern cityscape, but also some of the best food and restaurants in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Situated partially in Selangor (where all the old-school nostalgic lifestyle takes place) and in KL (where the latest urban developments take place), Ampang has the advantage of embracing the cultural charm of both cities.

With a mix of old and new, Ampang – like Damansara Kim and TTDI – is quite the food haven in its own right. Many restaurants thrived when the town was booming in the ’70s and ’80s. A few decades later, these restaurants – most of which have been taken over by the next generation – continue to offer some of the most authentic food in town. Some also take pride over family secret recipes passed down through generations.

But as mentioned, Ampang is not just about yong tau foo. Some traditional Chinese restaurants including Soo Kee Restaurant and Ampang Loke Yun Chicken Rice, which have been around for over 40 years, are still well loved by locals.

But what else is there in Ampang? Tucked within the inner roads of Ampang are hidden gems worth exploring, each serving some of the best food in the region. From the quaint neighbourhood of Ampang Jaya and Taman Cahaya to the new stretch of restaurants along Persiaran Ampang, here are the restaurants to visit.

6 best restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor’s Ampang Jaya for the best food today: