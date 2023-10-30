6 restaurants for the best food in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today

Mention the word “Ampang” to any Singaporean and chances are they’ll think of its most famous dish, the yong tau foo first. Thanks to its unique location, the charming neighbourhood in Ampang Jaya, Malaysia is not only home to nature reserves, ’70s art deco houses and a modern cityscape, but also some of the best food and restaurants in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.
Situated partially in Selangor (where all the old-school nostalgic lifestyle takes place) and in KL (where the latest urban developments take place), Ampang has the advantage of embracing the cultural charm of both cities.
With a mix of old and new, Ampang – like Damansara Kim and TTDI – is quite the food haven in its own right. Many restaurants thrived when the town was booming in the ’70s and ’80s. A few decades later, these restaurants – most of which have been taken over by the next generation – continue to offer some of the most authentic food in town. Some also take pride over family secret recipes passed down through generations.
But as mentioned, Ampang is not just about yong tau foo. Some traditional Chinese restaurants including Soo Kee Restaurant and Ampang Loke Yun Chicken Rice, which have been around for over 40 years, are still well loved by locals.
But what else is there in Ampang? Tucked within the inner roads of Ampang are hidden gems worth exploring, each serving some of the best food in the region. From the quaint neighbourhood of Ampang Jaya and Taman Cahaya to the new stretch of restaurants along Persiaran Ampang, here are the restaurants to visit.
6 best restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor’s Ampang Jaya for the best food today:
If you’ve been looking for the best halal Hainanese chicken rice in Ampang, your search ends here. Loyal patrons – many of whom grew up eating at Kim Kee Nasi Ayam Hailam – rave about the authentic take on the dish here. Smooth and tender chicken meat (a choice of poached or roasted) are served with fragrant buttered rice and condiments that tie the flavours together. The restaurant, located behind Ampang Puteri Hospital, also serves Hainanese chicken chop if you fancy old-school Western food instead.
(Image credit: @kimkee_nasiayamhainan/Instagram)
Many may not be aware of its existence along MRR2 highway (near the National Zoo) despite being there for over 50 years but New Heong Kee Restaurant is actually a hidden gem in Ampang. Local folks will recommend the famous Beggar’s Chicken – something that is not easily found in KL these days.
The bird is stuffed with herbs and carefully wrapped with waxed paper, covered with clay and shove in a burning charcoal pit for eight hours. When served, simply tear open the paper and enjoy the layers of aromatics wafting through the dining table. Another exciting dish is the ‘reconstructed’ fish – a whole fish, deboned and stuffed with fish paste. New Heong Kee’s rustic ambience is certainly something unique for a change of environment
(Image credit: @kelvin_nhl/Instagram)
If you are around Ampang Point, make a detour to Nong & Jimmy which comes highly recommended for dinner. Expect authentic Thai cuisine, especially barbecued offerings, by husband and wife duo, Nong and Jimmy, who have been known as Ampang’s BBQ specialists for over 20 years. Be unapologetic about getting your hands dirty with the freshly grilled crabs, prawns, squid and other shellfish, served with its signature dipping sauce.
28 Fireplace is one of the earliest hippy cafés in Persiaran Ampang, which was previously known for the many watering holes in the area. It is a great place to spend your mornings with friends or just having a quiet time alone with a book, accompanied by coffee, an all-day brunch menu, and cakes (from mille crepes to burnt cheesecakes). This is also a pet-friendly cafe, and its resident cat, Saturday, will keep you entertained with its antics.
(Image credit: 28 Fireplace Facebook)
Don’t be deceived by the stacked containers. Hidden inside The Garage KL is a melting pot of culture, music and food – there is a quaint café, a barber as well as motorcycle shop. It is also an event space for gigs and jamming sessions. But during lunchtime, it is quite a nice place to hang out for good food, coffee and company. Order the gaffe nachos for sharing or any of the pasta dishes that are worth a thumbs-up. Here, you can get your kopi-fix the local way.
(Image credit: The Garage KL/Facebook)
There’s a reason why Ampang yong tau foo is famous, and you can thank this establishment for that accolade. Known for its classic Hakka-style yong tau foo, this famous Ampang restaurant still does the dish the old-school way, with skilled aunties still filling fish paste into bittergourd and beancurd skins by hand. If you can’t decide, get the mixed platter, which comes with an assortment of favourites ranging from stuffed brinjal, bitter gourd, tofu, and fishballs, but we sure to also make room for a side of fried fu zhuk (beancurd skin) and sui kow (dumplings), which are local-favourites.
(Image credit: @maomao__sg/Instagram)
(Hero and featured image credit: @maomao__sg/Instagram)