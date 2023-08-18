Where to find the best Hainanese chicken rice in Hong Kong

The everyday comfort of chicken and rice. What’s not to love? Hainanese chicken rice boasts a favourable reputation. It’s praised for its ease and accessibility and known for its success in packing a nutritious punch. It’s your daily carbs, protein, and fiber, all on a single plate. Plus, it has an incredibly delicious flavour. We have listed some spots in Hong Kong that do it best, whether the neighbourhood stalls or an elevated take by grand hotel venues.

This comfort dish follows a meticulous preparation process. Hainanese chicken serves gently poached, sliced-to-perfection chicken over seasoned rice. Then, it is infused with chicken oil, and often (depending on where you’re ordering the dish) a medley of spices of turmeric and lemongrass, and then, a final bowl of clear chicken soup.

Its story is evident in its name: a southern China dish originating from Hainan Island before making its way across Southeast Asia. Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand have their versions of the dish. These tweaks and edits of the original — a variation of the Chinese Wenchang chicken — are evident in the pairing condiments. While some come with a trio of ginger, sweet soy, and chilli, singular gingery-garlicky dip compliment others. The process of poaching the chicken and preparing the rice also varies. As much as many may assume that the dish is based solely on the chicken, the secret is in finessing well-balanced yet flavourful rice, too. So, head to these places in Hong Kong to savour a delicious plate of Hainanese chicken rice.

The best Hainanese chicken rice in Hong Kong