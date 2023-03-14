The best halal restaurants in Hong Kong

Halal food options in Hong Kong aren’t just pork-free, but also serve everything from Korean to Persian and Cantonese dishes. Here’s our pick of the best restaurants in Hong Kong with halal food options.
The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic. But it’s often used when referring to something you can consume. Compared to other cities in Asia, Hong Kong’s culinary scene is diverse and makes the effort to cater to certain diets. There are more than 60 restaurants that are certified by the Islamic Board of Trustees, boasting authentic halal options. Hong Kong is home to the only Disneyland with halal food and Ocean Park also has halal-certified options as well.
To save you the trouble of continuously visiting the few heavily-touted options or going vegetarian and calling it a day, we sought the best restaurants in Hong Kong that offer halal meat.
The best restaurants with halal food in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /11
Located in Wan Chai, this colourful eatery serves up Bangla-style wraps (ah, the heavenly Kolkata kati roll!), rice and chaat bowls, and lassi — we’re talking char-grilled meats and veggies, flaky flatbreads and all kinds of sauces and spices. The chicken and lamb are halal, and you’re free to inquire if any other meat in-store is halal on the day.
(Image credit: bengalbrothershk/Instagram)
2 /11
Saffron, formerly Loveat, is a must-visit not only because it’s halal but it’s also the first Persian restaurant in Hong Kong! As its name suggests, the dishes are made with saffron, giving the food its fragrance and flavour. The casual dining restaurant has plenty to offer but we recommend the Mirza Ghasemi, a traditional mix of grilled smoked eggplant, tomato, garlic and egg. If you have room for it, the Mix Koobideh with Naan is also a must.
(Image credit: saffron.hk/Instagram)
3 /11
Among the many halal restaurants in Chungkung Mansions, Bismillah Kebab House is the one that should be on your radar. It serves both Turkish and Indian cuisine so you’re spoiled for choice on what to eat. Among what they have to offer, the pizzas can’t be missed, as well as the Keema Naan.
4 /11
For a taste of halal Egyptian and middle eastern cuisine, Aziza is the place to be. Its name, Aziza, means ‘darling’ in Arabic. This family-owned business has been satisfying Hongkongers since 2017, thanks to chef Moshen’s creations. His mission is to bring back authentic Egyptian cuisine to Hong Kong. Expect homemade food to tickle your palette from hummus to tagine and shawarma. Wraps, side dishes, and desserts are also available to order.
(Image credit: aziza_restaurant/Instagram)
5 /11
Put Warung Malang Club on your radar the next time you’re in Causeway Bay. It has an extensive menu full of Indonesian favourites, featuring everything from Nasi Goreng to Rendang. It’s quite full on the weekends, so try a weeknight.
6 /11
Korean food is heavy when it comes to meat which is why Kimchi Korean Fusion takes pride in being the first halal Korean restaurant in Hong Kong. Diners can enjoy Korean food staples, from noodles to hot plates. You can’t go wrong with Bibimbap, Chicken Ginseng, and Fried Chicken. We also recommend trying the soup and rice combination!
7 /11
Looking for a quick bite? Craving for a burger? Cheeky Buns is the place to be. This place offers one of the best halal beef cheeseburgers in town—not that there’s much competition. There are also lunch sets available daily. While the burgers are the signature here, they also have kebabs, chicken wings, and meat platters available. We recommend upgrading to the combo, which includes a drink, French fries or totter totes, or onion rings for a tastier meal!
8 /11
People flock to Wai Kee for its famed halal roast duck and you should too! Compared to other places on this list, Wai Kee is located inside Bowrington Road Cooked Food Centre so be sure not to miss it. Other than the Roast Duck, make room for the Soy Chicken Rice, Wonton Noodles, and Mutton Curry Rice. But whatever you pick, they’re all oozing with flavour so you’ll surely be satisfied.
(Image credit: marcomhwong/Openrice)
9 /11
Don’t let its name fool you, the only ‘mess’ here is the one you’ll make from eating too much. Aladin Mess is the perfect place to eat when you’re in Causeway Bay and looking for a cosy halal restaurant. As with Indian cuisine, you get a delicious mix of flavour and texture. There’s so much to choose from, whether it’s the curries or barbecued meats. The brisket specialities are a must but the tandoori specialities are equally as mouth-watering.
10 /11
This hidden gem is one of the few restaurants in Hong Kong that serves Xinjanese cuisine. It’s been recognised by the Michelin Guide and awarded the Bib Gourmand. An impressive feat! Unbeknownst to many, the restaurant serves halal food. It’s a certified hit for those who love lamb, from their Roasted Lamb Leg to Lamb Skewers.
11 /11
When it comes to halal Cantonese food, there’s no better place to be than Islam Food. With more than 70 years in the food catering industry, Islam Food has certainly made its mark in Hong Kong. The family-style restaurant has so much to offer but you simply can’t miss the Pan-fried Beef Buns, which is what the restaurant is known for. But the Lamb Dumpling is also a standout from the expansive menu.
(Image credit: islamfoodhk2/Facebook)
(Featured and hero images credit: saffron.hk/Instagram)