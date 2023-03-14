The best halal restaurants in Hong Kong

Halal food options in Hong Kong aren’t just pork-free, but also serve everything from Korean to Persian and Cantonese dishes. Here’s our pick of the best restaurants in Hong Kong with halal food options.

The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic. But it’s often used when referring to something you can consume. Compared to other cities in Asia, Hong Kong’s culinary scene is diverse and makes the effort to cater to certain diets. There are more than 60 restaurants that are certified by the Islamic Board of Trustees, boasting authentic halal options. Hong Kong is home to the only Disneyland with halal food and Ocean Park also has halal-certified options as well.

To save you the trouble of continuously visiting the few heavily-touted options or going vegetarian and calling it a day, we sought the best restaurants in Hong Kong that offer halal meat.

The best restaurants with halal food in Hong Kong