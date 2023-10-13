These Hong Kong hiking trails lead to delicious food

How about a real challenge? The South Lantau Coastal Trail is 17.5km of pure trek action, taking you from Shek Pik to the fishing village of Tai O, where delicious seafood and the village’s signature salted shrimp paste await. Give yourself six hours to hike it all, which should be plenty of time to work up an appetite during this hiking trail.

Start from Central’s Pier 6, which will take you to Mui Wo (or combine this one with the Discovery Bay hike above if you’re really trying to get those steps in), then take the 1 bus to the Sha Tsui stop. Take the stairs behind the bus stop and turn left down Wang Pui Road. Continue on, following the signs toward Fan Lau Fort, and keep right (heading upward) at the nearby fork. After an hour or so of road hiking, you’ll hit the trail, eventually reaching a sign toward a “View Compass / Obelisk”. You can either follow this loop, for a view, or simply walk straight past.

At the next fork, you can head straight for a beach pitstop, or head down the steps to your right. Down the steps, keep on the path to the left, following the signs that will point you toward Fan Lau. Once again, you’ll reach a fork, and once again, stay left, which will lead you to onto the beach via Fan Lau Country Trail. Follow the beach and look to the right of a very prominent rock at the top of the hill, where you’ll see the path continuing upward. Continue on, passing the Fan Lau Fort on your left, and soon you’ll encounter yet another fork. Take the beach path, toward Fan Lau Sai Wan, following a small bridge across the beach and continuing on the path into the woods. Follow this all the way to the paved walkway that will lead you toward the Tai O bus terminus (where you can hop a bus or taxi back to Mui Wo or Tung Chung later). You’ve arrived!

Where to eat:

Start at Sun Kwong Cheung Choi Kee — their “Husband” roll is a mix of shrimp paste and juicy pork that’s a must for any Tai O first-timer. The giant fish balls at Fuk Hing Hong are also not to be missed. After that, stroll the island — a number of local stands are set up, as well as the Tai O Market, with plenty of fresh-made snacks to sample along the way. And be sure to bring home some Tai O Salted Shrimp Paste, available just about everywhere, as a gift for friends (and for yourself).

Image credit: or.z6_6/Instagram