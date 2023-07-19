Where to find the best mango sticky rice in Hong Kong

When mango meets sweet, sticky glutinous rice, the result is mouthwatering mango sticky rice. This delicious treat is a classic dessert, best eaten during summer. Are you craving some? Keep scrolling to find out where you can find the best mango sticky rice in Hong Kong.

Those who’ve yet to dive into a cool plate of mango sticky rice on a sweltering day will never know of the beloved Thai dessert’s magic. To some, it may seem like an improbable combination of fruit and… carbs? But you’ll find that mango and rice make a perfect pair that works. The sweet, succulent bite of ripe mangoes (only the Thai kind) meets warm glutinous rice. This is precooked in coconut milk and sugar topped with a generous amount of creamy, rich coconut milk. It’s simply perfection if you ask us.

Back in its original home Thailand, the sweet treat, known as khao niaow ma muang, is the best kind of remedy to the hot and sticky clime. It’s a humble street snack served in a crinkly plastic-wrapped tray. The dish even had quite a moment when Thai artist Milli brought it out at Coachella 2022, sending the crowd into a frenzy and searches spiking up. Some go for its no-frills nature in Hong Kong, while others take on a fancier route with pretty plating and creative garnishes. You’ll want to head to Kowloon City or Hong Kong’s Little Thailand for the most authentic take. But otherwise, these options serve worthy replicas of the classic dessert too.

The best mango sticky rice in Hong Kong