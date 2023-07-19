Where to find the best mango sticky rice in Hong Kong

When mango meets sweet, sticky glutinous rice, the result is mouthwatering mango sticky rice. This delicious treat is a classic dessert, best eaten during summer. Are you craving some? Keep scrolling to find out where you can find the best mango sticky rice in Hong Kong.
Those who’ve yet to dive into a cool plate of mango sticky rice on a sweltering day will never know of the beloved Thai dessert’s magic. To some, it may seem like an improbable combination of fruit and… carbs? But you’ll find that mango and rice make a perfect pair that works. The sweet, succulent bite of ripe mangoes (only the Thai kind) meets warm glutinous rice. This is precooked in coconut milk and sugar topped with a generous amount of creamy, rich coconut milk. It’s simply perfection if you ask us.
Back in its original home Thailand, the sweet treat, known as khao niaow ma muang, is the best kind of remedy to the hot and sticky clime. It’s a humble street snack served in a crinkly plastic-wrapped tray. The dish even had quite a moment when Thai artist Milli brought it out at Coachella 2022, sending the crowd into a frenzy and searches spiking up. Some go for its no-frills nature in Hong Kong, while others take on a fancier route with pretty plating and creative garnishes. You’ll want to head to Kowloon City or Hong Kong’s Little Thailand for the most authentic take. But otherwise, these options serve worthy replicas of the classic dessert too.
The best mango sticky rice in Hong Kong
You’d probably come for Samsen’s signature boat noodles. We don’t blame you if stuff yourself silly with endless bowls of its rich and creamy Khao Soi. But the next time you manage to brave eager crowds and snag a table, leave room for their signature Thai mango sticky rice. It’s a close-to-classic make of sliced chunky mangoes over sweet, chewy grains drenched in coconut cream.
It’s the northern Issan region of Thai cuisine that Chachawan specialises in, which also means that salads and grilled meats are most favoured in this quiet little neighbourhood eatery. And of course, the mango sticky rice makes its famed appearance as a sweet round-out to a satisfying meal: classic ripe mango and warm glutinous rice coated in creamy coconut milk.
Trust Aaharn to know a thing or two about award-winning Thai cooking. They’ve even earned a coveted Michelin star to prove it. So, you know they take their servings seriously, and the mango sticky rice is no exception. Other than beautiful photogenic plating to showcase a varied spectrum of Thai cuisine, expect this mango-meets-sticky-rice dessert to be top-notch. It’s a meticulous 15-ingredient dish that has earned itself the title of a menu signature here.
Wan Chai’s trendy Star Street is home to a handful of hidden gems, including the cool-casual Thai eatery, Ruam. Their plating portions are big. And their mango rice? A sound reflection of the vibrant eatery’s welcoming nature with generously sliced whole mango (specifically the Thai variety for its sweetness) served with two choices of chewy, sticky glutinous rice that’s been steamed and sweetened in coconut milk and sugar. It is served with the final drizzle of thick coconut cream.
Mango sticky rice may be all the same wherever you go, but when you’re dishing it out at Sip Song’s Repulse Bay location — by the beach, under the sun — it’ll almost be as though you’re sat on the sandy bays of Phuket. If you’re not there for the breezy seaside scenes, perhaps a bite of their sweet, cool, so-very-refreshing giant mango slathered in milky white coconut sauce will bring back memories of a sorely missed sun-drenched vacation.
If you reside in the Sai Ying Pun neighbourhood, you’ll know of the casual, unpretentious Thai restaurant Krua Walaiphan. Ran by titular chef Walaiphan Hanyut, the food here is easy and delicious. It’s the kind of comforting Thai fare that you know and love. And amongst that great familiar love is the classic mango sticky rice dessert. Here, they cut the mango up into bite-sized cubes. It’s just the right portion to be scooped onto a spoon layered with sticky rice and coconut cream for the perfect singular bite.
Located within the moneyed atriums of Landmark, Mak Mak’s mango sticky rice respectfully assumes a much fancier make of the humble dessert. Sat amongst a flavour-rich menu of longtime cuisine favourites, the sweet ripe mango, delightfully sticky rice, and fragrant coconut cream is a combination to die for. But it deviates slightly with a butterfly-infused recipe for a complementary hint of lilac underneath the bright yellow.
If you’re feeling adventurous or want to wander off the beaten path, we can’t recommend Chilli Lime enough. The menu combines pan-Asian dishes from Indian, Thai, Vietnamese, and Malaysian. While the vegetarian and seafood dishes are to die for, the mango sticky rice will be the perfect end to your meal. What Chilli Lime does differently is that they have three different kinds of sticky rice, so you don’t just have the common white variety. They’re also very generous with the amount of mango. If you live far away, we promise venturing to Tseung Kwan O or Yuen Long is worth it.
Na Thai is a hidden gem in Happy Valley, offering authentic Thai fare such as pad Thai and curries. When you’re done savouring all the items, go for the mango sticky rice. The freshness and lightness of the coconut milk are certainly a plus in our books. While it’s the most affordable mango sticky rice on the list, it doesn’t compromise the taste.
