Ducking Good: Where to find the best Peking duck in Hong Kong

It’s the centrepiece of every family reunion dinner. We’re talking about the good old Peking duck. It’s a dish passed down from the royal kitchens in Beijing. And over the years, it has garnered a reputation as a city-wide must-have. Are family reunions and gatherings even complete without one? See our top picks of where to find the best Peking duck in Hong Kong.
When families and friends get together in Hong Kong, it’s a whole different experience. The conversations and the courteous niceties during the Mid-Autumn Festival or Lunar New Year are just as meaningful as the meal itself. And the Peking duck is the exact kind of meal-time interactiveness that every gathering needs. After all, it lends much of its grandeur to the table-side drama as well. So, how do you do your duck? Do you bundle everything up in a tight roll? Or do you do it as the experts do, with a three-step fold-and-tuck that ensures perfection in a single bite? The technique matters. A glistening duck with its balanced entourage of sides makes this an all-time favourite. Don’t forget to order one day ahead of your festivities to get one!
The best places to try Peking Duck in Hong Kong
No list of Peking duck is complete without mentioning Man Wah. The long-standing establishment has been serving Hongkongers exquisite Cantonese fare since 1968. And for ten straight years, it has retained its Michelin star rating. In addition to the food, the restaurant is also praised for its interiors, complete with views of Hong Kong skyline and Victoria Harbour. It is understated luxury paired with delicious Cantonese food.
The Peking duck is just as iconic as the restaurant. Executive Chinese chef Wing-Keung Won picks the best quality ducks from Beijing. These are then roasted to perfection—deliciously crispy with piping hot yet tender meat inside. Diners can choose between a whole duck, or a half portion and the dish is part of the second course. It is also served with paper-thin pancakes and condiments such as spring onion and cucumber.
With Regent Hong Kong’s opening, the iconic Yan Toh Heen also returns—this time to its original name Lai Ching Heen. The restaurant already boasts a celebrated legacy including a Michelin star and Black Pearl Diamonds. Amidst the spectacular jade-themed elements and elegant decor inspired by a jade jewellery box are equally refined Cantonese dishes.
Of course, the Peking duck is among the star dishes in Lai Ching Heen. The meticulous preparation leaves the skin crispy and the meat savoury. This is thanks to the team’s patience in drizzling hot oil and coating the duck to make it extra crisp on the outside and juicy inside. Then, the skin is carved and served on fresh thin pancakes, complete with a selection of condiments and homemade sauces. Executive Chef Lau You Fai suggests enjoying the dish in three courses—either in lettuce wraps or crispy tofu sheet rolls.
Mott 32’s Peking duck follows the restaurant’s distinct modern-contemporary stride—traditional Chinese cuisine that’s a little more decadent, a little more refined. Prepared in both Cantonese and Beijing traditions for a meticulous agenda that stretches over 48 hours, it justifies the duck’s one-day-ahead notice.
Soaked in a special house-made marinate, the Beijing-sourced, 42-day-old duck is rotated through the restaurant’s dedicated lot of machinery: a custom air-drying fridge that dehydrates the duck for two days and then, an applewood brick oven that fires up that distinct crispy exterior and a faint smokiness that hits your nose even before you can assemble the perfect bite. Carved table-side in a technique Mott 32 has named the “Royal Cut” for maximal flavour and fragrance, each slice is then rolled within the thinnest of thin pancakes with cucumbers, scallion and a sprinkle of raw cane sugar or a dollop of Hoisin swirled with pungent ribbons of fresh garlic sauce.
When patronising a spot like Duddell’s, it should come as no surprise that the Michelin-starred menu is also one show-stopping performance keen to impress. The restaurant is decorated in stylish furnishings hand-picked by London-based interior designer Isle Crawford and also hosts a sophisticated art programme. But besides the impressive interior, the Peking duck is notable. It’s even dramatically carved table-side in swift, expert slices.
Air-dried for 12 hours ahead of slow-roasting in a traditional Chinese barbecue oven for almost an hour, the Beijing-sourced duck emerges glistening; a beautiful copper-red that’s indicative of its crispy, airy exterior. It’s served with the classic condiments of cucumber, scallions and chilli. This is where the true performance lies: swift motions of duck, sides and a swirl of the “secret duck sauce”, artistically assembled and wrapped in a three-fold, single mouthful.
You have arrived at Forbidden Duck once you spot the giant wire-framed duck in mid-waddle. Helmed by chef Alvin Leung, a self-proclaimed ‘Demon Chef’ who specialises in ‘X-treme Cuisine’ and owner of three-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation, you can expect the Peking Duck at the dedicated restaurant to be one of the surprises.
Sifting through the usual steps of dry-ageing and slow-roasting (for over three hours) in a dedicated arena, Forbidden Duck’s secret to the crispy, caramelised exterior is a quick finishing blast in high heat for around 20 minutes before serving. So, when it arrives at the table it is sliced in 26 thin pieces in perfect 2:1 meat to skin ratio, the duck is still warm, succulent, with the satisfying crisp first bite. Forbidden Duck does their wraps a little differently though and infuses it with light citrus flavour that’s further brought out by an orange-tinged Hoisin sauce along with the accompanying slices of honeydew and watermelon radish.
Xin Rong Ji may be more famously known for its exquisite, Michelin-grade serving of Taizhou cuisine, but longtime loyalists will know to always get an order of the Peking Duck before visiting. It’s sourced, prepared and roasted by the restaurant’s Beijing-born chef, following a precise recipe that’s been tried and tested against time-honoured tradition.
The duck is brought straight from the oven and out to the table-side carving station with skin still sizzling and crackling. It is hen sliced into the golden standard of 108 soft and succulent pieces that sit in beautiful opposition to the crispy, translucent exterior. Wrap it all up while it’s still hot with all the accompanying sides, including the Hawthorne jelly strips which the restaurant adds along with the classic spring onion and cucumber slices.
The Peking Duck at Shatin 18 is a thoughtfully executed science that goes beyond the typical routine of roasting, slicing then devouring. The duck is coated in marinade, hung to dry and roasted for just over an hour. The slow-and-steady flame crisps up the exterior whilst locking flavours within. Finally, it appears table-side for a captivating performance of the chef’s deft knife skills. This is where the Shatin 18 duck differs. Rather than slicing out balanced skin-to-meat slices, the chef partitions the bird into three different parts: the crispy skin, the breast and the leg.
Get your cameras ready and flashlights on. Hutong’s take on the Peking duck promises rounds of applause and crowds of ‘Oohs and Aahs’ right on cue. Serving a Flaming Peking Duck, the bird is infused with a special blend of Sichuan green chillis, star anise, and black pepper. Then, it’s marinated with a slathering of Hutong’s homemade chilli paste that gives the skin a peppery crisp and crunch. Finally, it’s left to air-dry for over 36 hours.
After 40 minutes of slow roasting in a special oven, the duck is rolled out into the dining area where the drama begins. Following a quick pour of Chinese rose wine and rum, the duck is set ablaze, table-side, lighting up in smokey, aromatic flames. Before you can even take your eyes away from replaying rolls of the previous show, the chef’s expert cuts of the duck are swiftly over. Then, you know the drill: wrap it up once, twice and the final third time, and tuck it in for a satisfying bite.
One for the traditionalists, Spring Moon at The Peninsula has endured as a prestigious favourite since opening in 1986. Naturally, the Peking Duck here is of a high standard. First, an approximate 2kg duck is sourced from a special Beijing breed known for the balanced ratio of fat and meat. Then, a meticulous preparation is done that includes dry-ageing and slow-roasting.
Spring Moon adds an extra final step once orders roll in, drenching the duck in ladles of hot oil for 15 minutes to crisp up a perfectly taut, airy exterior. This is accompanied by homemade pancakes and a spoonful of the restaurant’s homemade Peking sauce.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- Why is Peking duck so special?
The Peking duck is known for its long and complex preparation method to achieve crispy skin and tender, succulent meat.
- How is a Peking duck different from a regular duck?
The skin of a Peking duck is crispier, and the meat is moister and tender.
- Why is Peking duck so expensive?
Peking duck is expensive because of the meticulous preparation process to make the skin crispy and meat tender.
- How much is Peking duck in HK?
The price of Peking duck varies in different restaurants. But they are typically pricey and need to be reserved in advance, especially if dining in big groups.