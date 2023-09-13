Ducking Good: Where to find the best Peking duck in Hong Kong

It’s the centrepiece of every family reunion dinner. We’re talking about the good old Peking duck. It’s a dish passed down from the royal kitchens in Beijing. And over the years, it has garnered a reputation as a city-wide must-have. Are family reunions and gatherings even complete without one? See our top picks of where to find the best Peking duck in Hong Kong.

When families and friends get together in Hong Kong, it’s a whole different experience. The conversations and the courteous niceties during the Mid-Autumn Festival or Lunar New Year are just as meaningful as the meal itself. And the Peking duck is the exact kind of meal-time interactiveness that every gathering needs. After all, it lends much of its grandeur to the table-side drama as well. So, how do you do your duck? Do you bundle everything up in a tight roll? Or do you do it as the experts do, with a three-step fold-and-tuck that ensures perfection in a single bite? The technique matters. A glistening duck with its balanced entourage of sides makes this an all-time favourite. Don’t forget to order one day ahead of your festivities to get one!

The best places to try Peking Duck in Hong Kong