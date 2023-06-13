Where to get the best pineapple buns in Hong Kong

Sweet, crunchy, and sometimes even savoury, the classic pineapple buns are better than your usual breakfast rolls. Pineapple buns are typically topped with cookie-like crusts and scored to resemble the fruit that inspires its name. Here’s where to try the best pineapple buns in Hong Kong.

You probably heard this the first time you picked up a pineapple bun—there’s not a single ounce of pineapple in that dome-shaped loaf. Far from it, actually. In fact, there’s no fruit in it at all. Instead, it’s just your regular old bun prepared with eggs, flour and yeast. Plus, it has a golden-yellow, crispy, caramelised top, which happens to crack open like the cratered surface of an actual pineapple.

Nonetheless, it has garnered status as an enduring favourite across the city. It can be an early-morning breakfast staple, or an afternoon treat. You can find it nearly everywhere, from bakeries to cha chaan tengs like Kam Wah Cafe. You’ll see various iterations in different eateries, but only the best hit the mark of the two most important qualities: a crunchy crust and a fluffy bounce-back in the bread. We say no to anything with too much air—as opposed to bread—or when sugar crust slides off the top. We rounded up the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with this local classic.

Where to find Hong Kong’s best pineapple buns