Where to get the best pineapple buns in Hong Kong

Sweet, crunchy, and sometimes even savoury, the classic pineapple buns are better than your usual breakfast rolls. Pineapple buns are typically topped with cookie-like crusts and scored to resemble the fruit that inspires its name. Here’s where to try the best pineapple buns in Hong Kong.
You probably heard this the first time you picked up a pineapple bun—there’s not a single ounce of pineapple in that dome-shaped loaf. Far from it, actually. In fact, there’s no fruit in it at all. Instead, it’s just your regular old bun prepared with eggs, flour and yeast. Plus, it has a golden-yellow, crispy, caramelised top, which happens to crack open like the cratered surface of an actual pineapple.
Nonetheless, it has garnered status as an enduring favourite across the city. It can be an early-morning breakfast staple, or an afternoon treat. You can find it nearly everywhere, from bakeries to cha chaan tengs like Kam Wah Cafe. You’ll see various iterations in different eateries, but only the best hit the mark of the two most important qualities: a crunchy crust and a fluffy bounce-back in the bread. We say no to anything with too much air—as opposed to bread—or when sugar crust slides off the top. We rounded up the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with this local classic.
Where to find Hong Kong’s best pineapple buns
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
Once upon a time, a humble hole-in-the-wall known only to attentive locals, Sai Kung Café & Bakery, just a couple steps away from Sai Kung Bus Terminus, is a must-visit attraction should you find yourself in the seaside town. If it’s not the snaking queues that give its location away, then it’s the sweet aroma of freshly baked bread and pastries wafting through the air, including a pineapple bun. Severed larger and rounder than usual, this straight-out-the-oven bake glistens with a golden-brown caramelised crust—the smooth, soft texture pairs perfectly with the chilled butter slab tucked in between.
Image credit: cathlife_yum/Instagram
2 /8
As a seven-decade Happy Valley stalwart, Cheung Hing Coffee Shop is well-known for its extensive and very traditional range of Cantonese bakery favourites. One of which, of course, involves the sweet pineapple bun. A sizeable serve with a soft, fluffy bite, the pineapple buns here come out of the oven with the signature crackled crust but are baked with a considered balance between the crumbly, too. Get it on its own, with a chunk of chilled butter or any preferred savoury breakfast accompaniments: fried egg, spam or a whole-fried pork chop, if that’s more your breakfast for champions.
Image credit: @thespooneats/Instagram
3 /8
You know you’ll get a fantastic fix of pineapple bun at Kam Wah Cafe & Bakery. Time after time it’s been named Hong Kong’s best. And a first recommendation to anyone who’s looking for a local bing sutt to spend their weekend mornings. As for the pineapple buns, skip queues and get your order straight from the takeaway counter. But a full experience entails a sit-down at the old-school eatery with a steaming cup of Hong Kong-style milk tea. The crackly caramelised crust on the pineapple bun is a thick, crunchy contrast to the steaming hot, airy centre—the perfect premise for a melty slab of chilled salted butter.
Image credit: imnicefoodie/Instagram
4 /8
Kam Fung Cafe has been a part of the Wan Chai landscape since 1957, serving a nostalgic menu of consummate Hong Kong-style favourites. This includes the pineapple bun, which has gained a reputation as an enduring staple of the venue. The long, never-ending queues are an indication of the tasty make you’ll find here, prepared with a traditional recipe by an in-house baker. It’s a crispy, crunchy, crumbly delight with a generous crust set over a soft, airy base—the ideal balance. They usually sell out by 5 pm, so we suggest you jump in and start queueing.
Image credit: @philiphlwan/Instagram
5 /8
At Wa So Cafe, the unmistakably Hong-Kong style menu is not complete without an order of the signature pineapple bun. It has earned praise since the restaurant’s first opening in Yuen Long. While the buns are not baked on-site, they’re prepared according to a specific recipe from Wa So. So, rest assured it’s the same sweet, fluffy bake with an exemplary crackly crust. Maybe even crispier than others. Should you need extra reassurance, they sell out nearly by 3 in the afternoon and counts celebrities, including Chow Yun Fat, as loyal patrons.
Image credit: anctnlife/ Instagram
6 /8
No stranger within the local cha chaan teng lexicon, Men Wah Bing Teng first opened during the 1970s. It has since expanded into many more locations in many more neighbourhoods. A household name that’s also a reliable constant, Men Wah serves a nostalgic menu of comfortably familiar favourites, including the pineapple bun. A crumbly make with a uniformly caramelised casing has all the classic components—the crispy crust; the fluffy interior—which makes the pineapple bun so easy to love.
Image credit: @bakingmamato/Instagram
7 /8
Lim Kee Bing Sutt serves a simple, straightforward make of the pineapple bun. Their no-fuss, no-frills recipe might not mean a staggering crispy crust or a generously sized dome. But they do check all the boxes for a traditional pineapple bun, including the golden-brown caramelised crust and a soft, fluffy interior. Oftentimes during afternoon tea hours, they might throw in an extra slab of butter for free. All this for just HKD 7—exactly how the pineapple bun should be.
Image credit: @snogxfood/Instagram
8 /8
With plenty of locations spread across the city, there’s really no excuse not to try the pineapple buns at Milk Cafe. This milk-themed Hong Kong-style restaurant is a modern take on the bing sutt. Yet, its nostalgic dishes will surely take you on a trip down memory lane and delight your taste buds. You can also expect sprinkles of modern elements in the dishes that still boast traditional flavours Hongkongers love. When it comes to the pineapple buns, you’ll thank us. The offering here is supersized yet reasonably prized. The oozing cheese once you pull the bun apart is the main highlight.
Image credit: wingscc/Openrice
Hero and featured image credit: @connielovedessert/Instagram