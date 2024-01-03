The best brunch deals in Hong Kong right now!

Ah, brunch! The perfect start to any weekend plans. Whether it’s traditional delights or creative creations, these restaurants have the best brunch offerings in Hong Kong.

Are you looking for something to do after long work week? Sure, you might begin your weekend with a workout session, or you can choose to sleep in. Regardless, a well-deserved reward is definitely food. And who could say no to a hearty brunch? Don’t let the name fool you because some brunch packages last until the afternoon! And in Hong Kong, there are plenty of amazing yet affordable brunch deals. They come with a range of dishes and free-flowing drinks to keep you replenished and satisfied. So, if you’re wondering if your usual spot has anything new or you want to try a new restaurant, our list of the best brunch spots in Hong Kong has got you covered.

Make sure you bookmark the page because we keep the list updated monthly.

The best brunch places in Hong Kong – January 2024

SOMM

The signature SOMMkind of Brunch at SOMM can be the perfect start to your weekend. It features a range of sharing starters, a choice of main course and dessert, along with 90-minute free-flowing selected drinks. Your meal starts with sourdough bread, Manchego and Sobrasada Babka and croissant. These in-house creations come with Bordier unsalted butter and seasonal Christine Ferber Jam. Another new starter is the Nordic Shrimps Croquette with Routille or the irresistible David Herve Royal Oyster with Sudachi Ponzu, Green Apple and Kohlrabi. But the feast doesn’t end there! Choose from various main course options such as the Boston Lobster, Toothfish Confit, or the limited edition Bresse Pigeon (additional HKD 598). Of course, the meal ends with a range of desserts as well.

Address: 7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, The Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2132 0055

Price: HKD 778 including 90-minute free-flowing drinks, HKD 908 for additional free-flowing sommelier with selection of champagne, wines, and sake

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays (11 am to 2:30 pm)

Cantina

Cantina’s weekend brunch starts with unlimited starters. You have the option to choose between Bruschetta Trio, Italian Pork Sausages, Mixed Cold Cuts, Salmon Tartare, Mixed Seafood Salad, Vitello Tonnato, Burrata and Italian Datterini (additional HKD 48 for refill). The choices from the main course are also top-notch, including Taglioni with Black Truffle, Pappardelle with Duck Ragu, Braised Beef Cheek, and more. End with a sweet note with the indulgent tiramisu, Sicilian cannolo, and Trentino strudel.

Address: 1/F, Block 1, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2848 3000

Price: Starts at HKD 488, an additional HKD 150 for 2.5 hours of free-flowing prosecco and HKD 250 for 2.5 hours of free-flowing Champagne Veuve Clicquot

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays (11 am to 4:30 pm)

Jiangsu Club

It’s another unlimited appetiser galore at Jiangsu Club’s Splash Weekend Semi-buffet Brunch. Indulge in a wide range of snacks, desserts, and Jiangsu Club’s delicacies. Don’t miss signature items such as Siu Mai with Caviar, Steamed Xiao Long Bao, and Shrimp Dumpling. Other appetisers include Shredded Chicken with Green Bean Noodles, Lotus Root with Osmanthus Sweet Sauce, and Pan-fried Turnip Cake. For an additional price, you can also enjoy some signature items such as Hairy Crab Roe Xiao Long Bao and Fresh Abalone with Hangzhou Chilli.

Address: 2/F, Alliance Building, 130-136 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6230 8973

Price: Starts at HKD 398 per person with additional prices for free-flowing champagne package

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays (11:30 am to 3 pm)

Carver

Treat yourselves to boundless enjoyment on the weekend with Carver’s new brunch menu. The assortment of culinary delights starts with the soup of the day, cold appetisers, and an unlimited salad bar. Then, dig into the main course before gobbling up as many sweets from the dessert bar. An exciting addition awaits wine connoisseurs with the option to try a variety of sommelier-selected sparkling, red, and white wines for an additional HKD 168. You also have a reason to keep coming back as the main course options are rotated every two weeks! Options include the “Impossible” Bolognese, Grilled Lamb Chop, Wild Grouper Fillet, and Australian Striplion M3.

Address: 1/F, Crowne Plaza Hong Kong, 8 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 5978 5971

Price: HKD 358 per person, additional HKD 168 for two-hours of free-flowing drinks

When: Every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays (12 pm to 2:30 pm)

LPM

Transport yourself to the vibrant shores of the French Riviera courtesy of LPM’s La Vie en Rosé brunch. The fabulous French-Mediterranean fare comes with 13 appetisers and a choice of one main course and one side dish along with a dessert. Plus, there’s also an impressive free-flowing drinks menu to complement your meal. Must-try dishes include various types of tartine, Swiss Chard Omelette, Sagabuta Pork with Chimichurri, and more.

Address: Shop 1, UG/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2887 1113

Price: Starts at HKD 688 for food, mocktails, and juice. HKD 988 for brunch package which includes food, a selection of five cocktails, and premium Rosé or champagne

When: Every Sunday (12 pm to 5 pm)

Honjokko

It might be called Sunday Kids Brunch, but this offering isn’t just for the little ones. In addition to the food, there are face painting and balloon twisting activities to enjoy. Plus, the movie room and playroom provide additional spaces for fun. As a special treat, children aged zero to six years old can dine for free while those aged seven to 12 years can enjoy the delicacies at half the price. The menu consists of starters, sushi and sashimi (unlimited service), a main course, and dessert. Some highlights include the Wagyu Tataki for starters, Lamb Chops for the main course, and Black Sesame Creme Brulee for dessert.

Address: 2/F, Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road Entrance, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2788 1996

Price: HKD 498 for adults, HKD 168 for children aged seven to 12, an additional HKD 398 for the free-flowing premium drinks package and HKD 220 for the classic drinks package

When: Every Sunday (11:30 am to 3:15 pm)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are some best brunch places in Hong Kong?

There are many brunch places in Hong Kong and some of our favourites include SOMM, Ramato, Cruise, and more.

-Where to go for a weekend brunch in Hong Kong?

You can go to various places in Hong Kong for a weekend brunch, depending on what you’re looking for, whether it’s European cuisine or Asian food. We especially love SOMM, the French neo-bistro-themed restaurant and bar for a weekend brunch.