Where to eat the juiciest hairy crab in Hong Kong right now!

The arrival of fall and the breezy weather ushers in the return of the hairy crab season. The juicy, tender, and succulent delicacy is at its peak from October to November. From the steamed classic dish to creative innovations, we have shortlisted the best places to try hairy crab in Hong Kong.

Before the holiday season is a short but highly sought-after period when hairy crab is most in demand. Despite its short two-month run, the dish is important enough to be the highlight at Cantonese restaurants. The crabs come in varieties, whether it’s the Jiangsu or Taihu crab. And with this diversity, chefs dedicate entire limited-time menus just to serve this beloved dish.

Moreover, meticulous preparation goes into this exquisiteness. So, we argue that you can only really enjoy it in its full glory at the hands of Hong Kong’s talented chefs. In addition to serving the dish the traditional way, some chefs go above and beyond to bring innovative twists to their creations. So, ready your pinchers and see our top picks for hairy crab spots in Hong Kong.

Warning: Eating can get messy but it’s worth it.

The best places to eat hairy crab in Hong Kong