Best new restaurants in Hong Kong right now

Looking for something different to try and tell all your friends you did? New restaurants are a dime a dozen in the city of gastronomes, Hong Kong. The relentless wave of restaurants making their grand debuts in Hong Kong every month can leave one breathless. So, we’ve gathered the best of them in this checklist of the “where?” and “why?” of Hong Kong’s hot-ticket tables.

From an Omakase restaurant with high polish and good vibrations to a ramen bar, we’ve picked out the best of the new bunch of restaurants in Hong Kong. The only question is: where should you book first?

Make sure you pin the tab as we refresh the page every month with what’s new and noteworthy in Hong Kong’s dining scene.

Best new restaurants to try in Hong Kong – March

Enishi

Enishi is the newest teppanyaki restaurant in town and is helmed by three Japanese chefs: Shun Sato, Toru Takano, and Ami Hamasaki. The restaurant’s name means fate in Japanese, which reflects the bond between people who are destined to meet, much like the three chefs who all met while working in Australia. Their dream of bringing Japanese cuisine to the world culminates in Enishi’s 23-seating with two distinct dining experiences: teppanyaki (11 seats) or à la carte (12 seats).

The vibe here is to welcome diners into a “home away from home” teppanyaki experience. Treat yourself to dishes like Oyster Sanbaizu, a nod to chef Shun’s hometown, with fresh oysters from Miyagi Prefecture. For the Market Sashimi course, you’ll be reminded of a Tsukiji-like dining experience. Other highlights include Ezo Awabi and Wagyu Tenderloin.

Address: G/F, 49 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2997 7009

Lucale

Italian restaurant Lucale is reopening under the ownership of chef duo Alessandro Angelini and Luca De Berardinis. The relaunch sees the beloved Sai Ying Pun ristorante with a revitalised menu of new dishes. The chefs are focusing on exquisite seafood dishes that celebrate the best of the Italian coast. Expect creative plates like Thinly-sliced Warm Baby Cuttlefish or Green Cappelletti filled with Sea Bass for the starters. Over at the mains, the Panfried Seabass Fillet or Hand-cut Tagliolini Pasta with Lobster, Prawn, and Scallop Ragout will fill you up. In addition to the menu, the interiors also get a new look with soft blue and grey tones, punctuated with warm hues. It creates an environment where diners can sit back and relax, just like a little Italian holiday.

Address: Shop A, 100 Third Street, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3611 1842

Snow Garden

Founded by prominent Huaiyang (Shanghainese) cuisine figure Chiang Biu, Snow Garden is the latest addition to Hung Hom’s culinary scene. It’s the newest outpost of Snow Garden, which follows in the footsteps of the original North Point branch after closing down in 2009. Chiang is working together with his disciple of many years, chef Long Chi Fai to bring back the brand’s nostalgic flavours to a new generation of foodies.

Some of the signature dishes you can’t miss include the Pan-fried Pork Buns and the Double-boiled Jinhua Ham Soup with Chicken and Tientsin Cabbage, which may take some diners a trip down memory lane. Must-try dishes at the Hung Hom branch are the Yangzhou Crispy Bean Curd Skin Rolls, Shangsong Style Spring Chicken, and Ox Tongue Marinated with Rice Wine Sauce.

Address: Shop 101, 1/F, Y83, 83 Wuhu Street, Hung Hom, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3897 9686

Vivere

This restaurant’s name means “to be alive” in Italian and that’s exactly what it sets out to be. Vivere opens its doors in the bustling Causeway Bay with elevated Italian food and mesmerising views. Indulge in a ravishing menu filled with Italian specialities like seafood dishes that transport you to the coasts of Italy to succulent meat-based plates that ooze flavour. Take advantage of the monthly promotions here including the 2-for-1 cocktails on Tuesdays, 2-for-1 main courses on Wednesdays, or the HKD 200 free-flow for two hours on Thursdays.

Every Friday and Saturday, dance along as DJs hit tracks tune after tune. Every Sunday, don’t miss the Drag Show brunches where drag queens of Hong Kong take the stage and give a show like any other.

Address: 11/F, Sugar+, 25-31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2186 6404

Man Mano

The slew of new Italian restaurants continues with Man Mono by Wolly Pig Hong Kong. Opening in Tung Chung, the restaurant takes inspiration from a traditional Italian family kitchen where everything is made from scratch. Diners can expect a menu filled with house-made artisan pasta. The 4,000 square-foot space is dressed in pastel hues and soft earthy tones, complete with Italian countryside courtyard-inspired decor in rustic stone and brick. But the real star is the show-stopping pasta-making counter where the culinary team puts on a theatrical touch when making hand-rolled pasta. Keep your eyes peeled and your stomachs ready for the Pappardelle, Maccheroni, and Risotto.

Address: Unit 418, Citygate Outlets, 18-20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung

Phone: +852 3500 5885

Best new restaurants to try in Hong Kong – February

Macelle

From the minds behind meat and seafood purveyors Steak King, comes this new Italian steak restaurant. Macelle, inspired by the Italian word for ‘macelleria’ which means butcher, entices diners with its counter-to-plate steak offering. The 50-seat trattoria-style dining has both indoor and alfresco options. Sink your teeth into their signature items like the Angus Fiorentina Steak or Iberico Pork Chops. Also on the menu are seasonal meat and fish items cooked in Macelle’s wood-fired grill for extra flavour with every bite.

Address: LG, Sharma Soho, 9–11 Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 5607 4860

Barkada

This is the newest addition to Hong Kong’s growing number of Filipino restaurants. Barkada, which means a group of close friends in Tagalog, is helmed by food influencer and cookbook author Jen Balisi of Indulgent Eats. Championing bold flavours through contemporary Filipino cuisine, the menu celebrates the savoury, sour, sweet, and spicy palette that characterises the Philippines. Diners can expect modern takes on the classics such as the Adobo Popcorn Chicken and Brown Butter Pancit Canton. A vegetarian version of the Sizzling Sisig is available with other plant-based options. Be sure to pair the food with cocktails created by the award-winning bartender, Gagan Gurung. His creations fuse Filipino and Southeast Asian flavours.

Address: UG, FOCO, 46–48 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 2663 0238

Yurakucho

Yurakucho is bringing the timeless energy of Japan’s izakaya water-hole culture to Hong Kong. Expect sake, a live robatayaki open-kitchen grill, Japanese highballs, Japanese-style bites, and DJ-spinning soundtracks. Head chef Vicky Mau and chef Matthew Chan are bringing to life dishes that represent the hidden streets of Yurakucho. Indulge in small plate offerings such as the Katsu Sandos, Garlic Butter Edamame, and Chicken Kaarage, all created fresh from the open kitchen.

Address: G/F, Yu Yuet Lai Building, 43–55 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 2663 0068

Kushitei

With roots in Tokyo, Kushitei marks the kushiage eatery’s first outpost in Hong Kong. The omakase-style restaurant offers the well-loved exponents of deep-fried, skewered-led cuisine. The wood-clad interior has a nine-counter seating with surrounding tables accommodating another 12 for an intimate dining experience. The farm-to-table skewers are freshly cooked, made with free-range Kurosatsuma chicken from Kagoshima, purse sunflower oil, and a special kneading powder. To complement crispy specialities, make room for the tempting selection of Japanese sake and fruit wines.

Address: Shop G04–05, G/F, Grand Centre, 8 Humphreys Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: 2688 6150

Harbourside

Harbourside is one of the four new restaurants at Regent Hong Kong. Perfect for picky eaters and those with a big appetite, Harbourside offers a vibrant dining experience complete with stunning views of Victoria Harbour. With a focus on Asian and Western cuisine, let yourself be transported to various food destinations across the globe. The menu changes every week to provide new experiences each time. Be sure to catch different exclusive items which are available at different time slots. Some of the must-haves include different varieties of pizzas, bread, pastries, and sushi.

Address: G/F, Regent Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: 2313 2313

Best new restaurants to try in Hong Kong – January

Calle Ocho

This new space is inspired by Spain’s historic Madrid de Los Austria’s neighbourhood, Calle Ocho. Encompassing over 2,500 square feet, the tapas bar and restaurant overlooks Victoria Park and Fashion Walk. The menu travels the length and breadth of Spain, from the humble Pan con Tomate to the playful Uni-Cone featuring tuna tartar. Their selection of indulgent Charcuterie with traditional cold cuts and cheeses is particularly enticing. Don’t forget to try the slightly salty Candela Manchego Cheesecake before calling for the cheque.

Address: Fashion Walk, 8 Cleveland Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Phone: 2638 8895

Gogyo Returns

Love ramen? Gogyo, the Japanese ramen gastropub, is back in town after it shut its doors in 2019. With a traditional Japanese izakaya and a bar, Gogyo offers the best of both worlds. Everyone’s favourite Kogashi Miso Ramen and yakitori dishes are making a comeback. Additionally, the selection of craft beer and drinks will spoil you for choice.

Address: B1/F, Alexandra House, 16-20 Chater Road, Central

Phone: 3568 5833

69 on Jervois Bar and Grill

Overseen by Culinary Director Danielle Giambattista, the diverse menu promises a taste of British homestay classics, comfort foods, and an occasional local twist. Signature dishes include Crispy Haggis Balls, the sinfully juicy Jervois Burger, Charred Broccoli Rabe, crispy Chicken Schnitzel, oozy 69 Macaroni and Cheese, and a nostalgic Baked Apple Crumble. This brand-new venue also comes with a speakeasy bar curated for intimate get-togethers. The So Hong Sinner, The GoDown and Fragrant Nullah are just a few tipples you must try here.

Address: 69 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Phone: 9752 6715

Hiru Omakase

Hiru Omakase is a Japanese concept inspired by the tranquillity of the day. The zen space features bright, all-white walls with muted tones. Executive Chef Ronald Liang, who is at the restaurant’s helm, promises an exclusive gastronomic expedition with Omakase courses featuring excellent seafood and fine ingredients. Omakase lovers have great things to say about their Monkfish Liver from Hokkaido and Wild Tuna from Hachinohe-shi. For a premium dining experience, take advantage of the Hiru Omakase premium tailor-made experience.

Address: G/F, No. 21 Lan Fang Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong,

Phone: 9017 9352

Yoru Teppanyaki

Based on the Japanese concept of night, Yoru Teppanyaki welcomes you with a warm, welcoming ambience that feels authentic in every way. Here, Teppanyaki techniques using Sakura Wood and Bincho Charcoal create perfect harmony, texture, and flavour. In addition, Yoru Teppanyaki’s unique ‘colourful sauces’ enhance the taste. The restaurant reinvents the teppanyaki cuisine with modern sensibilities with fresh and seasonal ingredients. You can book the VIP rooms to enjoy a private, higher and more comfortable experience.

Address: G/F, No. 17-19 Forest Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: 5331 3978

We hope you’re hungry Hong Kong.