Best new restaurants in Hong Kong right now!

Hong Kong’s dining scene is alive and thriving! That’s surely a treat for a city filled with gastronomes. Last year, Hong Kong saw a relentless wave of new openings and 2024 is going to be as promising (or may be even better). The upcoming restaurants are all hands on deck to make their grand debuts or reopening after an extensive renovation. And we understand that it can be overwhelming to keep track of the best of the best hot-ticket tables. So, leave it on us to do the legwork for you every month and list down the best new restaurants in Hong Kong.

Whether it’s a new steakhouse, a Japanese restaurant (admit it, it’s a hometown favourite), or an entirely fresh concept, these restaurants are simply not holding back. And all we have to do is simply book a table. So, don’t miss out on what’s latest with our picks of the best new restaurants in Hong Kong.

As we refresh this list every month, make sure to save the page to stay updated!

Best new restaurants in Hong Kong – January

Nocino

Nocino, a Swiss-Italian restaurant opens in the vibrant Tai Hang neighbourhood. Founded by dining expert, Matthew Ziemski, Nocino promises to bring the unique charm of Grotto-style Swiss-Italian cuisine to Hong Kong. Drawing inspiration from the Italian-speaking region of Southern Switzerland, the restaurant’s name derives from the eponymous liqueur. It is also a familiar tradition by Ziemski’s uncle, boasting a blend of grappa and walnuts. The culinary highlight at Nocino is freshly made pasta, complemented by a range of traditional Swiss delights. So, expect dishes like Beef Shin Ragu Casarecce and Pumpkin Agnolotti to showcase the diverse flavours of the region. Those looking for a taste of Swiss authenticity won’t be disappointed with the signature Malaokoff. Don’t miss out on the beverage menu, led by bartender Bikram Shrestha. Indulge in creations that pay homage to the diverse terriers of the Swiss-Italian border.

Address: 92E, Tung Lo Wan Road, Tai Hang, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 6012 1098

Carna by Dario Cecchini

It’s a juicy affair at Carna by Dario Cecchini, the new Italian steakhouse concept situated inside the newly opened Mondrian Hong Kong. From the mind of the legendary butcher, Dario Cecchini comes this new restaurant. The restaurant promises to transport you to the village of Panzano in the Chianti region of Tuscany. Treat yourselves to delicious and authentic Tuscan cuisine and enjoy its zero-waste philosophy as it partners with only the best local suppliers. Meanwhile local hero Joyce Wang should be credited for the gorgeous interiors. Taste the delicious meat and seafood options or the beef from Carna’s charcoal grill, which comes with a range of sauces.

Address: 39/F, Mondrian Hong Kong, 8A Hart Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3550 0388

Aoao

Aoao is the latest addition to Central’s bustling dining scene with a gemstone-inspired interior concept. As its name suggests, which means “lush green” in Japanese, the modern izakaya’s visuals draw inspiration from different shades of green in natural gemstones. The indoor space, which spans 3,000 square feet, features a bar area and a main dining room. Meanwhile, the terrace boasts a seven-metre-tall visual art project to allow diners to immerse in music and the arts. Expect dishes of a contemporary izakaya, mostly sharing plates made with fresh seafood and local ingredients.

Must-try dishes include Hairy Crab Butter Udon, A4 Wagyu Cutlet Sando, and Charcoal Grilled Eel. As night falls, Aoao transforms into a must-visit night-time destination complete with the DJ’s beats and visual art projection. The cocktail menu is infused with Japanese features to echo the overall concept.

Address: 14/F, Manning House, 38 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 5506 5521

Tango

Things just got more exciting at Lan Kwai Fong with the opening of the brand-new Tango Argentinian Steakhouse. It’s not a new name for many, as Tango has been offering top-quality food for savvy carnivores for over a decade. In its new home, Tango continues with its rustic and convivial atmosphere as well as its authentic Argentinian menu. Savour the delicious empanadas, barbecued achuras, and expertly fired-charred beef all the way from La Pampa.

Address: 2/F, Grand Progress Building, 15-16 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2525 5808

Sabatini Ristorante Italiano

The original Sabatini Ristorante Italiano in Rome has been serving diners for over 65 years, since 1958. And its Hong Kong outpost at The Royal Garden also continues to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the city. Now, the restaurant is marking a new chapter with the opening of its second branch at ifc mall. Chef Marco Antonio Li Voti who brings with him a wealth of experience at different restaurants across Europe spearheads the new opening.

The interior consists of five concepts and zones, ranging from the Aperture (reception), the Atrium (bar and lounge area), the Alcove Garden (VIP room with terrace), and more. The Vista Mare Galleria or main dining area offers a full view of Victoria Harbour with semi-barrel vault ceilings and buttresses. Don’t miss out on chef Li Voti’s creations such as Plin Ravioli, Dry Marinated Wagyu Beef, Pan-fried Fillet of Dover Sole, and more.

Address: Shop No. 4008, Level 4, ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 2610 0080

