5 best homemade Malaysian sambals to stock up on today

Sambal is a hugely popular condiment in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, and rightly so. The delicious sauce – made from chillis, spices, herbs, and aromatics, boasts complex flavours that are dangerously addictive. In Singapore, you can get delicious bottles from your favourite Malay or Peranakan eateries, but if you were headed across the border, make sure you find time to seek out these equally delicious options.

A single bite is all you need to experience sambal’s bright, spicy flavours. An essential to any Malaysian home, sambal is considered a national condiment that completes any rice or noodle dish. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, the search for the tangy paste/sauce is what makes any dish perfect, whether it’s a hearty plate of nasi lemak or nasi padang.

While there are many versions of sambal, any basic recipe includes chillies, shallots, onions and the occasional lime to add some zest. Making the sauce yourself isn’t manually taxing, but it does take time, so if you hardly have time to even make dinner after a long day’s work, we can’t imagine you’re dedicating time to making a condiment. And while you’ll find that most well-stocked grocery stores offer “sambal oelek” in every variation possible, we’ve done the leg work for you to seek out the best homemade ones instead.

If you crave a side of sambal in all of your dishes, then you’re going to love adding the best homemade versions from Malaysia to your kitchen counter. These ready-to-eat jars of fiery joy are the best ways to make all your meals at home perfect.

5 best homemade Malaysian sambals to stock up when you visit next:

Sambal Nyet Berapi by Khairulaming

Known for sharing recipes and light humour on social media, Khairul Aming teaches fuss-free techniques to those who crave a home-cooked meal. With over 3.2 million followers (and counting) on Instagram, you will be surprised to know that he is also the creator of Sambal Nyet. Cooked to perfection with shallots, chilli, garlic, cooking oil, sugar, salt and flavoured pepper, Sambal Nyet should be your wishlist.

Betty’s Kitchen Sambal Gila

There’s a chance you’ve heard or seen Betty’s Kitchen in the supermarkets. If you didn’t know, the brand was created by Malaysian actress Betty Rahmad. Famed for their ready-made sambal selections, the signature Sambal Gila is known to be one of the best in Malaysia, and is perfect if you want to add a nice kick to any signature Malay dish, from nasi goreng to masak lemak cili padi.

Mama Cah Kitchen Sambal Merah

Cooked with love, Mama Cah Kitchen’s Sambal Merah is a hit among many sambal lovers. With dried shrimp as one of the star ingredients, it makes sense why Sambal Merah is the best. Other highlights include the Sambal Hijau which is also one of our favourites.

Sambal Dapur Kak Nis

With eight sambals in the market, Sambal Dapur Kak Nis features key ingredients such as salted fish and petai segar. For those who can’t handle the heat, check out the Sambal Hitam Tomato. For the adventurous, go ahead and try the Sambal Ikan Bilis Garing and Sambal Bilis Petai Garing. Although the texture may differ from the regular sambal, each bite gives a nice crunch with a kick.

Tokey Sambal Hitam

Popularised as a traditional Pahang dish, Tokey Sambal Hitam includes sweet, spicy, and sour concoctions. A scoop of this sambal pairs perfectly with a side of rice and stir-fry dishes. With belimbing buluh as a star ingredient, it makes sense why locals love it due to its exquisite taste. While it’s good to savour on its own, consider cooking the sambal with meat for a hearty dish.

(Hero and featured image credit: Sambal Nyet Berapi by Khairulaming)