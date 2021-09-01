Often cited as one of the greatest cuisines in the world, Thailand’s food culture is truly something to behold. It boasts multilayered dishes packed full of distinctive flavours (sweet and spicy, zesty and salty) and textures. It’s no wonder that Hong Kong diners are always looking for the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong.
The cuisine has influences from Indian, Malaysian, Indonesian, Lao and Chinese cooking, as well as a rich royal culinary tradition. In Hong Kong, you can easily spot new Thai places dedicated to the country popping up all over this city seemingly every year. Take more instance, Kowloon City. It’s home to a vast number of Thai restaurants. Many well-known places like Samsen and Baan Thai have more than one branch to cater to the growing number of loyal costumers.
So whether you’re a fan of classic pad thai or craving some tom yum goong, there’s something bound to satisfy your tastebuds. We’ve rounded up the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong, from regional-focused eateries to Michelin-starred establishments.
The best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong
Aaharn is one of three Thai restaurants in Hong Kong to make the 2021 Michelin Hong Kong and Macau Guide. Its name tells you everything you need to know about this eatery—aaharn means “food” in Thai. Promising to be a world-class experience, dishes here are served kup kao or with rice from an ever-changing revolving menu. Choose this restaurant when you’re in want of a hearty upscale meal with a group.
Apinara is the ideal location for an authentic and luxurious Thai experience. Brought to us from the winning team behind famed and acclaimed Nara Thai Cuisine, Apinara is a joint collaboration between restaurateur Pearl Shek and Narawadee “Yuki” Srikarnchana. The menu is extensive and features classic and modern takes on Thai favourites drawn from across the country. Don’t miss the signature yellow curry soft shell crab and spicy northeastern pork balls.
Baan Thai is spearheaded by chef Nutcha Fon, who has a mission to serve Thai food from the heart. The menu takes inspiration from the flavours of Siam cuisine and specialises in small plates, curries, seafood, and vegetarian options made with fresh herbs and spices. Don’t miss the prawns and pomelo salad, as well as the char-grilled pork neck and salmon curry.
Tucked away on Hollywood Road, Chachawan has made its mark in Hong Kong for being the first eatery to focus on dishes that originate from Thailand’s northeast “Isaan” region. The restaurant serves refreshing salads and charcoal-pit grilled meats and fish as well as Thai favourites and Isaan-style mains. Chachawan is great any time of day but we highly recommend settling here for lunch because the set menu is extensive and vegetarian-friendly!
Hidden away among the buzzing brands in Landmard, Mak Mak is a retro-style eatery serving up classic favourites from Central Thailand. Think rich curries and soups to flavourful noodle dishes. This truly can work for any event, whether you’re in want of a grab-and-go, a sit-down dinner, afternoon tea or even a weekend brunch spread. There are plenty of plant-based options on the extensive a-la-carte menu and you can even indulge in a range of vegetarian options.
At Mango Tree, we think you can really taste the best of what Thai food has to offer. After all, the menu brings together the country’s four regions: Northern, Northeastern, Southern, and Central Thailand. There’s plenty to choose from but those you can’t miss include the yellow curry crab, chicken in pandan leaves, crispy catfish salad, and mango sticky rice. Mango Three has three branches across the city but we have a soft spot for the one in Elements—natural colours, modern contemporary interior with a touch of Thai elements.
Vibrant, casual, and great Thai dishes—what more could you ask for? Ruam welcomes diners to choose between their lush terrace or intimate indoor space, all while savouring Thai favourites and innovative cocktails. The expansive menu is divided into bar bites, meat and seafood, soup and salads, rice and noodles, curries, sides, and desserts so just take your pick. If you can’t decide, opt for the “feed me” option for just HKD 380 and staff will choose for you a selection of their signature snacks served in family style.
If the queues outside Samsen tell you anything, it’s that Hongkongers are willing to line up just to get a taste of the food here. Since its opening in 2016, Samsen quickly gained loyal followers and has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand. Whether it’s the chic, warehouse-inspired Wan Chai or Sheung Wan branch, both serve up scrumptious Thai dishes. Wan Chai’s location is known for the wagyu beef boat noodle soup alongside other noodle dishes. The Sheung Wan outpost is loved for its house-made fresh roti, curries, and stir-fry dishes.
This vibrant eatery is the place to eat when you’re in Repulse Bay. In fact, we’d argue it’s worth making a little trek out for a day trip to the beach! Headed by chef Nuch Srichantranon, the dishes are inspired by his childhood growing up in Bangkok. Expect plenty of night market-style spicy and crispy street snacks, classic mains with a slight twist, and a Southern Thai coast beach culture vibe.
Kowloon City is known for its wide selection of Thai restaurants and if we’re being honest, regardless of which you pick, it won’t disappoint. But if we really need to pick one, Wong Chun Chun, one of the oldest Thai restaurants in the district, tops our list. The star here is the signature fried crab with curry sauce, packed with flavours and spices. The large menu will leave you wanting more so be sure to come hungry!