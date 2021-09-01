Often cited as one of the greatest cuisines in the world, Thailand’s food culture is truly something to behold. It boasts multilayered dishes packed full of distinctive flavours (sweet and spicy, zesty and salty) and textures. It’s no wonder that Hong Kong diners are always looking for the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong.

The cuisine has influences from Indian, Malaysian, Indonesian, Lao and Chinese cooking, as well as a rich royal culinary tradition. In Hong Kong, you can easily spot new Thai places dedicated to the country popping up all over this city seemingly every year. Take more instance, Kowloon City. It’s home to a vast number of Thai restaurants. Many well-known places like Samsen and Baan Thai have more than one branch to cater to the growing number of loyal costumers.

So whether you’re a fan of classic pad thai or craving some tom yum goong, there’s something bound to satisfy your tastebuds. We’ve rounded up the best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong, from regional-focused eateries to Michelin-starred establishments.

The best Thai restaurants in Hong Kong