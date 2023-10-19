Where to find the perfect scoop of tiramisu in Hong Kong

Tiramisu is one of the simplest and most appreciated Italian desserts in the country and around the world. The name translates to “pick me up” or “cheer me up” in English. And if you’re in need of some cheering up, nothing beats a classic tiramisu. It’s also the perfect finale to any dish but especially the creamy and rich flavours of Italian cuisine. Find out where to get the best tiramisu in Hong Kong.
Ado Campeol’s wife and a chef in the kitchens of his restaurant, Le Beccherie were the minds behind the famous dessert. It was added to their menu for the first time in 1972. Since then, the coffee-flavoured creation has become a staple in both humble trattorias and fine dining establishments from New York to Rome and Asia. Campeol earned the nickname “the father of tiramisu” because he was the first to introduce it to the mass.
The original recipe features a short list of ingredients including finger biscuits, sugar, egg yolks, coffee, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder and sometimes liquor. However, the concept has been adapted into many varieties of cakes and other desserts. As there is no shortage of great Italian comfort food in Hong Kong, compiling this list was not as easy. In fact, a lot of new Italian restaurants are popping up in the city, that it’s getting difficult to keep track. But we took up the challenge and shortlisted only the best of the best. Here are the best places offering the most delicious tiramisu in Hong Kong.
These places have the best tiramisu in Hong Kong
The beauty of Grissini’s tiramisu lies in its simplicity. It’s made with a generous layer of mascarpone and shared tableside directly to your plate. It’s perfectly balanced and spooned out of a big bowl, inspired by the tradition of eating all together with the family. Savour the taste of the original ingredients imcluding the coffee amaretto and the cocoa powder with every bite.
Pici boasts a cult following for its pasta but the tiramisu here is also a star in his own right. In fact, it’s a crowd favourite. A mainstay on the menu since the opening, it’s undoubtedly the restaurant’s (and we mean any of its many branches) popular dessert. Ingredients include egg yolk from Italy, mascarpone, sugar, coffee espresso, ladyfinger cookies, and cocoa powder that makes for a well-balanced finale to the creamy pasta.
Lucale brings its own style to tiramisu. The dessert is deconstructed, and the jar is filled with small pieces of ladyfingers soaked in Italian coffee and rum. Then, a lovely amount of mascarpone cream, coffee jelly, and crunchy hazelnuts are added. And finally, crispy caramel shell to crack into. This retains the same flavour as the traditional recipe, but the creative twist provides a different yet still delicious texture.
Tosca di Angelo’s tiramisu is a timeless classic. It’s the definition of the perfect balance between simplicity and elegance. Made with extra love by Chef Angelo, his version uses less sugar. This harmoniously combines well with the coffee granita and Amedei chocolate. The result? A flawless fusion of flavours and aromas. An exceptional finale to any dining experience.
Unsurprisingly, tiramisu is the signature dessert at Aria. Rather than the usual bowl, Aria serves their tiramisu in a chilled coupe glass. Once served, you’ll first notice the ultra-smooth complexion, making it too good to be eaten. And upon taking a bite, an explosion of flavours and textures burst into your mouth with espresso-soaked lady fingers taking things up a notch.
CIAK’s tiramisu is the best of two desserts: a scoop of coffee ice cream with the fluffiness of the ladyfinger sponge. The rendition boasts a contrasting combination of light yet rich tiramisu layers, complete with coffee jelly and ladyfingers. Crunchy chocolate balls on top of mascarpone cream add an extra kick to an otherwise simple dessert.
Image credit: ciakinthekitchen/Instagram
Cantina takes pride in its tiramisu, so much so that they’re offering it in three flavours. They also take it to the next level by having it constructed tableside. With this, diners are able to see it assembled step-by-step in front of their eyes. The espresso-soaked ladyfingers go well with the silky mascarpone, and sprinkles of cocoa.
Image credit: cantinahongkong/Instagram
If there’s anything you shouldn’t miss out on ordering in BluHouse, it’s probably the tiramisu. The restaurant on the luxe Rosewood Hong Kong boasts authentic Italian fare so you can expect the same with its dessert. The tiramisu has a well-balanced flavour, a perfect blend between its cocoa powder and mascarpone. And oh, so creamy.
Image credit: bluhousehk/Instagram
Hero image credit: Grissini; featured image credit: ciakinthekitchen/Instagram
