Where to find the perfect scoop of tiramisu in Hong Kong

Tiramisu is one of the simplest and most appreciated Italian desserts in the country and around the world. The name translates to “pick me up” or “cheer me up” in English. And if you’re in need of some cheering up, nothing beats a classic tiramisu. It’s also the perfect finale to any dish but especially the creamy and rich flavours of Italian cuisine. Find out where to get the best tiramisu in Hong Kong.

Ado Campeol’s wife and a chef in the kitchens of his restaurant, Le Beccherie were the minds behind the famous dessert. It was added to their menu for the first time in 1972. Since then, the coffee-flavoured creation has become a staple in both humble trattorias and fine dining establishments from New York to Rome and Asia. Campeol earned the nickname “the father of tiramisu” because he was the first to introduce it to the mass.

The original recipe features a short list of ingredients including finger biscuits, sugar, egg yolks, coffee, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder and sometimes liquor. However, the concept has been adapted into many varieties of cakes and other desserts. As there is no shortage of great Italian comfort food in Hong Kong, compiling this list was not as easy. In fact, a lot of new Italian restaurants are popping up in the city, that it’s getting difficult to keep track. But we took up the challenge and shortlisted only the best of the best. Here are the best places offering the most delicious tiramisu in Hong Kong.

These places have the best tiramisu in Hong Kong