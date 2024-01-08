Where to find the best tofu pudding in Hong Kong

Can there be anything more refreshing than a tofu pudding after a long day out? We don’t think so! Of all the classic Cantonese desserts in Hong Kong, tofu fa (豆腐花) is sure to secure a position high up on a list of favourites. Looking for places to relish this delicious treat? See our top picks of the best places for tofu pudding in Hong Kong.

Tofu pudding is a sweet, syrupy bowl of, essentially, soymilk pudding that’s sweetened by sugar and ginger syrup. It’s a simple and easy-to-love dessert. Its creation depends entirely on soybeans and their tedious preparation process of soaking, stone-grinding and steaming. So, after gruelling long hours, it transforms into the silky, smooth, velvety spoonful that has become so popular.

For an indication of a very authentic make of tofu fa, spot the large wooden barrel and flat paddle tool that’s especially to scoop out the delicate slices while keeping them intact. It’s a wonderfully delectable delight on a hot summer day. Contrarily, the Cantonese dessert is warm and soothing during the depths of winter. So whatever season you find yourself scrolling through this list, it’ll lead you to the best tofu puddings in Hong Kong.

The best places for tofu pudding in Hong Kong