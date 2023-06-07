The best vegan ice cream brands in Hong Kong to beat the summer heat

The season of peak ice cream eating is here. But those with lactose intolerance and other dietary restrictions are always left at the crying end. Thanks to the rise of vegan and dairy-free ice cream options, everyone—regardless of diet or intolerance—can join in the fun. Hong Kong has its fair share of vegan ice cream scoops, pints, or sticks. Ice-creams, sorbet, gelato, and popsicles – however you like yours, these are the brands to go to.

Whether it’s summer or winter, ice cream is a staple dessert. It can act as a stressbuster, a companion for binge-watching or something to keep you refreshed when the summer heat becomes unbearable. In addition to notable favourites such as Magnum, Messina, Godiva, or Dryers, there are plenty of vegan options just as delicious (and arguably, less sweet). Forget the dull flavours from the big players because these plant-based concoctions have creative flavours that’ll leave you impressed and refreshed. Unsure where to start? We did the legwork and compiled a list of the best vegan ice cream brands in Hong Kong. These iced treats use almond and oat milk and contain a healthy dose of probiotics and proteins.

Warning: These ice cream brands can lead to addictive, guilt-free indulgence.

Where to find the best vegan ice cream in Hong Kong