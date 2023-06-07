The best vegan ice cream brands in Hong Kong to beat the summer heat

The season of peak ice cream eating is here. But those with lactose intolerance and other dietary restrictions are always left at the crying end. Thanks to the rise of vegan and dairy-free ice cream options, everyone—regardless of diet or intolerance—can join in the fun. Hong Kong has its fair share of vegan ice cream scoops, pints, or sticks. Ice-creams, sorbet, gelato, and popsicles – however you like yours, these are the brands to go to.
Whether it’s summer or winter, ice cream is a staple dessert. It can act as a stressbuster, a companion for binge-watching or something to keep you refreshed when the summer heat becomes unbearable. In addition to notable favourites such as Magnum, Messina, Godiva, or Dryers, there are plenty of vegan options just as delicious (and arguably, less sweet). Forget the dull flavours from the big players because these plant-based concoctions have creative flavours that’ll leave you impressed and refreshed. Unsure where to start? We did the legwork and compiled a list of the best vegan ice cream brands in Hong Kong. These iced treats use almond and oat milk and contain a healthy dose of probiotics and proteins.
Warning: These ice cream brands can lead to addictive, guilt-free indulgence.
Where to find the best vegan ice cream in Hong Kong
Coolhaus has enjoyed a cult-like following since its launch in 2009 at Coachella. Now, the California-born ice cream brand is widely available in Hong Kong. A celebrity-favourite ice cream, Coolhaus is made with creamy, indulgent animal-free dairy. The dairy used is made from microflora but is the same as what you would find in traditional dairy. The ice cream also comes in various unique flavours including Hojicha N’ Boba, Peanut Butter N’ Fudge, and Taro N’ Boba. Of course, you can’t miss the classic Cookies N’ Creme and Molten Chocolate. Coolhaus is available in 7-11 and Wellcome stores so there’s no excuse not to try it!
There are so many things to love about Happy Cow. The ice cream is dairy-free, egg-free, plant-based, has low cholesterol and less sugar, and is made in Hong Kong. If that’s not enough reason for you, you’ll be impressed by the selection of flavours to indulge in. Whether it’s salted caramel, durian, or coffee, we guarantee that you’ll savour every bite. Even flavours that may raise eyebrows like ginger or mint chocolate chip will leave you wanting more.
Just like Coolhaus, Ice Age! Hong Kong partnered with Perfect Day to produce real dairy protein without the cow and any of its downsides. It still manages to keep the same creamy texture and delicious taste of dairy—that’s great for those with dietary restrictions and is not harming the planet. Take your pick from the range of flavours available from caramel popcorn to ginger milk pudding if you’re feeling adventurous. Or, you can always stick to classics like matcha, strawberry, and coconut.
So, Coco believes that eating should be a pleasure, not torture. Their ice cream is completely vegan ditching the stereotype that healthy food is tasteless. Coco takes pride in creating a balance between tasty and healthy. Their ice cream is made with organic coconut milk with no artificial flavours or colours and uses only organic sugar. While the flavours aren’t as many as other brands, it’s still delicious. It’s truly a guilt-free dessert like no other! In addition to ice cream, they also have coconut water, fruit pop, and pudding for you to enjoy.
Leave it to Harmony Dessert to make their ice cream vegan, dairy-free, GMO-free, low fat, less sugar, and 100 per cent natural. The brand has several desserts on offer, but the almond and cashew-made ice cream are certified blockbusters. Cool off with flavours like passionfruit, and mocha or try online-only exclusive offers such as lemon poppy seeds, pina colada, and white peach.
Please cut us some slack. Gelato and ice cream are different from each other but they’re equally delicious. And when talking about vegan options in the city, it’s almost a crime not to mention XTC Gelato. This brand has been in the market since 2001—way ahead of anyone else in the game. The ingredients for their gelatos are sourced from around the world, using French Valrhona chocolate, Madagascar vanilla beans, and mangoes from farms in the Philippines. Their gelato is gluten-free, soy-free, and has no artificial additives. XTC Gelato is available in a range of products including a pint, small cup, ice pop, stick, and even as a cookie sandwich. Don’t miss it!
Born in Hong Kong, Givrés’ first overseas outpost is in Hong Kong. The founders believe that the city is “perfect” for their signature gelato roses. This is a patented product so Givrés is the only place in the city where you can get your very own handcrafted rose-shaped gelato. It comes in one, two, or three flavours so simply mix and match to create your personalised version. Other signature products include Rose Affogato, which is a single shot of espresso with gelato rose and Floating Rose, an iced coffee or tea with gelato rose.
