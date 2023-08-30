Black Sheep’s Summer Festival returns this September

Black Sheep‘s five-day Summer Festival is back once again with a series of novel experiences and the launch of a new location — The Majestic Garden.

“We are excited to bring our guests along for an unforgettable journey that celebrates the best of this thing that we do,” says Founder Syed Asim Hussain. “Our Summer Festival is all about creating happy memories for our guests — and for ourselves, too.”

Head below for a full rundown of what the nine participating venues for Summer Festival have in store.

93 Special: Under 30 Diner’s Night at BELON

Chef Jacob Zuidervliet invites the next generation of fine dining enthusiasts to a special evening designed exclusively for guests under 30. With a focus on the restaurant’s authentic and contemporary French cuisine, the meticulously crafted five-course menu is perfect for those starting their exploration of fine dining or those harboring a love for culinary arts.

Price: $988 per guest; plus $588 per guest 3 glass wine pairing.

Date: 6 September, from 6pm

Reservations can be made here.

Izakaya Sounds at Fukuro

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant nightlife of Shibuya, Fukuro takes a captivating turn as it embraces the spirit of Japan’s live music houses. Gather your friends and let time slip away as you indulge in rock and roll vibes under neon lights. Expect delights of flowing sake, beer, highballs, and a selection of passed izakaya bites.

Price: $388 per guest (includes sake, beer, highballs and snacks)

Date: 7 September, from 9pm

Purchase tickets here.



The Majestic Garden Gala at Grand Majestic Sichuan

Black Sheep is welcoming Grand Majestic Sichuan as the latest addition to its expansive portfolio. The group describes the new location as a place “one can relax in peaceful tranquillity or revel in sinful indulgence.” For the launch event, Grand Majestic Sichuan will be going all out, serving new signature cocktails including The Moon Lady, a concoction featuring London dry gin, osmanthus, peach and Lillet Blanc, as well as the Ruins of Yin, a blend of tequila, mezcal, vanilla bean with pomelo, and Tien Tsin peppers. A live band will be present while Sichuan-inspired delights are served on the side.

Price: $688 per guest (includes infinite pours and flowing snacks)

Date: 8 September, from 5pm

Purchase tickets here.

The Mess at Rajasthan Rifles

Get away from the city for a night of revelry and dance at Rajasthan Rifles. A regimental band will be playing in the background as you soak up the skyline of Hong Kong during sunset. The flowing drinks package will ensure the celebrations keep rolling as guests from all over come to relax, socialise and connect with one another.

Price: $888 per guest (includes free-flow drinks)

Date: 8 September, from 6pm

Polo Brunch at Buenos Aires Polo Club

Hong Kong’s premier Argentinian steakhouse is in the mood for a party. Indulge in the finest cuts and the show-stopping roast beef carving station while satiating your thirst with a sommelier’s selection of Malbecs and expertly prepared Martinis.

Price: $988 per guest (includes two hours of following cocktails, Malbec’s, and Martinis)

Date: 9 September, from 12pm

Reservations can be made here.

Shaken & Stirred: A SoHo Cocktail Crawl

Explore what Hong Kong’s buzziest neighbourhood has to offer with a cocktail crawl through SoHo. The journey ventures from refreshing margaritas at Taqueria Super Macho to late-afternoon highballs at Fukura, to unique Vietnamese offerings at the new Chôm Chôm.

Price: $488 per guest (five cocktails and small bites at each stop)

Date: 9 September, from 3pm

Purchase tickets here.

Ooh La La! at La Vache! Pacific Place

Immerse yourself in the mystique of a French cabaret complete with dancers, musicians, artisans and a hidden something that you will have to experience to believe. As usual, the Parisian-style steakhouse will be serving its signature steak and frites with unlimited house wines to keep the vibes flowing.

Price: $688 per guest (includes steak frites and flowing house wines)

Date: 9 September, from 6pm

Reservations can be made here.

Athenian Feast at Artemis & Apollo

Catch the remnants of summer with an Athenian Feast at the traditional Greek taverna. The rhythm of the islands play in the background as you escape the everyday with mouth-watering culinary delights and endless pours of ouzo and select wines.

Price: $688 per guest includes endless pours of ouzo and house wines.

Date: 10 September, from 12pm

Reservations can be made here.

Last Call at The Last Resort

For the finale, Black Sheep will be throwing a gathering on Peel Street complete with unlimited popcorn chicken and beer. Exclusive merch will be offered and revellers are encouraged to sing to their heart’s content with live karaoke. Attendees from past events can simply flash their Summer Festival wristbands for entry.

Price: Free and open to guests with Summer Festival wristband

Date: 10 September, from 3-6pm

More details can be found on the dedicated Summer Festival website.

(Images courtesy of Black Sheep)